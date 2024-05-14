Lagavulin und Caol Ila stellen ihre Fèis Ìle 2024 Bottlings vor

Nachdem wir Ihnen bereits das Destillerie-Programm sowie das musikalische und kulinarische Programm der Brennereien Lagavulin und Caol Ila für das Festival Fèis Ìle 2024 am 25. und 27. Mai vorstellen konnten, präsentieren wir heute die Fèis Ìle 2024 Bottlings der beiden Destillerien:

Lagavulin Skies of Fèis Ìle 29-Year Old

Gefinished in einem heavily charred Amoroso-seasoned American Oak hogshead cask. Es werden etwa 250 Flaschen verfügbar sein, jede einzelne wird persönlich von Hand abgefüllt und vom Brennereimanager Jordan Paisley signiert.

UVP £2,500

Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2024 10-Year-Old

Verwendet wurde Malz mit einem höheren Torfgehalt als üblich, der Malt reifte in refill, heavily charred und first fill ex-bourbon American oak hogshead casks. Insgesamt wird es 1.800 Flaschen geben.

UVP: £175

Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2024 13-Year-Old

Erhielt ein Finish in ehemaligen Ruby Port French Oak-Fässern aus dem Douro-Tal in Portugal.

UVP: £185

Mehr Details zu diesen Abfüllungen erfahren Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

FAMED ISLAY DISTILLERIES ARE SET TO ILLUMINATE FÈIS ÌLE 2024 FOR FANS VISITING FROM ACROSS THE GLOBE

A TRIO OF INSPIRED RELEASES CELEBRATE THE NIGHT SKIES OF THE ISLAND AND ITS RICH AND WELCOMING HISTORY

Islay, Scotland, 14th May 2024: Two of Islay’s best-loved single malt distilleries, Lagavulin and Caol Ila are launching three limited-edition bottlings to celebrate Fèis Ìle 2024 – offering new and unique expressions to fans visiting from across the globe.

At Lagavulin, the distillery is pushing the boundaries of flavour by unveiling two exceptional bottlings to celebrate Fèis Ìle – the Lagavulin Skies of Fèis Ìle 29-Year Old and the Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2024 10-Year-Old – whilst Caol Ila explores fruity maritime and smoky notes with the Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2024 13-Year-Old.

Lagavulin Skies of Fèis Ìle, 29-Year Old

Lagavulin Skies of Fèis Ìle, inspired by one of the world’s most spectacular displays in the night sky, the aurora borealis, which can at times be seen as it illuminates the skies of Islay, celebrates the magnetic power of this iconic Islay distillery.

With its luminously deep amber hue and intense fruity notes, this unique release has been finished in a heavily charred Amoroso-seasoned American Oak hogshead cask. Only a limited number of bottles will be available at Fèis Ìle and each one will be personally hand filled and signed by Distillery Manager, Jordan Paisley.

Whisky expert and author, Charles MacLean describes Lagavulin Skies of Fèis Ìle: “As good as it gets! This is a hugely satisfying and complex whisky and a superb example of Lagavulin, whose distillery character still shines through its considerable age and unique finishing.”

Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2024 10-Year-Old

Delving into uncharted territories the distillery is also releasing the Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2024 10-Year-Old. Some fans may remember that a ‚prototype‘ of this extra-heavily-peated stock was exclusively previewed for a few lucky during the Lagavulin Malt Mill experience at last year’s festival.

The dedicated team at the distillery utilised malt with higher peating levels than usual and matured its resulting liquid in refill, heavily charred and first fill ex-bourbon American oak hogshead casks to create this powerful expression. Revealing savoury maritime nuances of iodine and dry seaweed with an underlying strong smoke, this complex bottle remains true to the beloved Lagavulin profile cherished by fans.

Jordan Paisley, Lagavulin Distillery Manager said, “This year we’re releasing two very different expressions, but with a very similar inspiration: the way special moments, like Fèis Ìle or the Northern Lights on Islay, are capable of bringing people together. Just like Lagavulin has been uniting fans all over the world through its unique whisky, it is a very special moment for us.”

Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2024 13-Year-Old

Introducing a unique twist on the characteristic bonfire peat from Caol Ila, the Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2024 13-Year-Old stands out due to its finish in ex-Ruby Port French Oak casks sourced from the Douro Valley in Portugal.

The flavours are enhanced by a harmonious interplay of dried fruit sweetness and smoky undertones that is slowly overpowered by the saltier smoky notes.

Inspired by the rich history of the island and the waters between Caol Ila and neighbouring Jura, the Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2024 13 Year Old is a bold fusion of maritime notes and chilli spiced Mediterranean flavours.

Eva Cumming, Caol Ila Distillery Manager said, “I wanted to celebrate this year’s Fèis Ìle with a truly exceptional bottling, especially since this marks my inaugural Fèis Ìle as Caol Ila’s Distillery Manager. This expression beautifully captures Caol Ila’s signature maritime smokiness, complemented by a twist with those sweeter tones. I’m looking forward to raising a glass with all of our fans!”

Fèis Ìle 2024 bottles will be sold at their respective days during the festival on a first come, first served basis – Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2024 and Lagavulin Skies of Fèis Ìle from 25th May and Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2024 from 27th May. Thereafter, the bottlings will be sold at their individual distilleries.

Lagavulin Skies of Fèis Ìle, 29-Year-Old, with an RRSP of £2,500, will be hand filled and signed by Distillery Manager, Jordan Paisley exclusively at the Lagavulin distillery. There will be in the region of 250 bottles available. We will be offering a limited number of customers the opportunity to pre order their bottle to pick up on the Lagavulin Fèis Ìle day and enjoy a tasting of the whisky with Jordan Paisley. Book here.

Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2024 10-Year-Old is bottled at 56.7% ABV, with an RRSP of £175, available to be purchased from the distillery. There will be a total of 1,800 bottles.

Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2024 13-Year-Old is bottled at 54.5% ABV, with an RRSP of £185, available to be purchased from the distille