Waterford Distillery veröffentlicht The Waterford – Cuvée Koffi

Im letzten März gab die Waterford Distillery die Partnerschaft mit dem französischen Künstler Nathanaël Koffi bekannt, heute nun bringt die irische Brennerei The Waterford – Cuvée Koffi auf den Markt.

The Waterford – Cuvée Koffi besteht aus Whiskys der 24 einzelnen Single Farm Origins im Alter zwischen sechs und sieben Jahren, die in vier verschiedenen Fasstypen reiften:

36 % First Fill American Oak

17 % Virgin American Oak

21 % Premium French Oak

26% Vin Doux Naturel

Nathanaël Koffi, der in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung als „der aufstrebende Star der französischen Kunstszene“ bezeichnet ist, entwarf mit der Marke zusammen ein auffälliges Etiketten- und Verpackungsdesign. Die lebendigen, mehrdimensionalen Farben und Muster spiegeln, wie es weiter heißt, die Komplexität jeder Abfüllung wider: die einzelnen Terroirs, das vielfältige Fassprofil und die Assemblage – bei der das Ganze mehr ist als die Summe seiner Teile.

The Waterford Cuvée: Koffi ist ab sofort online bei Waterford Distillery und weltweit bei wichtigen Einzelhändlern als Dauerangebot zum Preis von ca. 85,50 €, £73 bzw. 91,50 US-Dollar erhältlich.

Alle weiteren Details sowie die offiziellen Tasting Notes zu The Waterford Cuvée: Koffi finden Sie in der nun folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

WATERFORD DISTILLERY LAUNCHES NEW FLAGSHIP BOTTLING: THE WATERFORD – CUVÉE KOFFI

Waterford Distillery has launched its oldest whisky to date: The Waterford – Cuvée Koffi

In The Waterford – Cuvée Koffi natural flavour, unearthed farm by farm, is layered together to create the distillery’s most complex single malt experience

24 distinct Irish Single Farm Origins come together to create this lodestar release, in which terroir-driven philosophy meets cuvée creativity

French artist Nathanaël Koffi has created a packaging design to complement the whisky’s complex and intricate flavours

14th May 2024: Waterford Distillery, producer of the most naturally flavoursome single malts, has today launched its new flagship bottling: The Waterford – Cuvée Koffi.

Inspired by greatest Bordeaux châteaux and Champagne Grande Marques, The Waterford – Cuvée Koffi’s distinct and natural profile has been curated through layering together 24 individual Single Farm Origins of between six and seven years of age. Each Single Farm Origin was distilled separately, using 100% local Irish barley grown on individual terroirs across the south east of Ireland.

Free from artificial colouring, additives and chill-filtration – bottled at a robust 50% ABV – The Waterford is an assemblage created from four distinct cask types: 36% First Fill American Oak, 17% Virgin American Oak, 21% Premium French Oak and 26% Vin Doux Naturel. At 6 years of age, this release marks a new era for the terroir-driven producer.

The Waterford also includes the brand’s signature TÉIREOIR code, providing drinkers with an unprecedented transparent and traceable overview of each whisky’s journey from barley to bottle.

To complement the whisky’s complex flavours, rising star of the French art scene, Nathanaël Koffi, collaborated with the brand to create a striking label and packaging design. The vibrant, multi-dimensional colours and patterns reflect the complexity of each bottling: the component terroirs, the diverse cask profile, and assemblage – in which the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

Mark Reynier, CEO and Founder of Waterford Distillery, said:

“Our years of natural flavour exploration with have led us to this momentous bottling. The Waterford – Cuvée Koffi is no ordinary whisky. It’s our lodestar. Made from Irish-grown barley that is harvested, malted and distilled separately, then layered together on after another, to achieve the most natural, complex, flavoursome single malt. “Our whisky has the audacity and generosity to actually taste of barley – ours is agricultural produce, not a manufactured product. Our vision from the start has always been to challenge the whisky status-quo and show how whisky’s core ingredient – the barley – is responsible for its natural flavours, and Cuvée Koffi is further proof of that concept. “The Waterford now becomes the apogee of our portfolio and the benchmark for future cuvée concepts we will bring to market later this year.”

Tasting Notes by Ned Gahan, Head Distiller at Waterford Distillery:

Appearance: Amber gold and thick oils that slowly descend the glass.

Nose: Interesting combination of red apple on homemade brown bread, washed down with a cup of tea, delish! Three peel marmalade, white pepper tingle, mixed dry herbs, cola cubes and sherbet sweets, light lavender in fresh soil.

Taste: Spices gently dancing on my tongue, lemon and strawberry shortbread biscuits, black pepper, grapefruit, chilli chocolate, oyster crackers, barley sugar, summer fruit compote, liquorice all sorts sweets.

Finish: Long and dry gentle spiciness that lasts and leads to mouth-watering with dried fruits which all meanders on.

The Waterford Cuvée: Koffi is available to purchase now from Waterford Distillery online, Master of Malt and worldwide at key retailers as a permanent listing, priced at approx. €85.50, £73 and US$91.50 respectively.