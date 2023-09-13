Waterford Distillery kündigt Irlands stärkste getorften Whiskys an

Waterford Distillery hat die am stärksten getorften Whiskys Irlands aller Zeiten abgefüllt: Peated: Lacken und Peated: Woodbrook. Die neuen Single Malt Whiskys wurden aus Gerste hergestellt, die auf den beiden Single Farm Origins, Lacken in der Grafschaft Wexford und Woodbrook in der Grafschaft Dublin, angebaut wurde. Für das Darren der Gerste setzte die Mälzerei irischen Torf ein, für einen Phenol-Anteil pro Million von 57 ppm bei Lacken bzw. 74 ppm bei Woodbrook.

Die beiden Abfüllungen erscheinen innerhalb der Reihe Arcadian Farm Origins und ergänzen hier Peated: Fenniscourt und Peated: Ballybannon, die im August letzten Jahres auf den Markt kamen (wir berichteten). Wie bei anderen Veröffentlichungen der Waterford Distillery bietet auch hier ein TÉIREOIR-CODE auf jeder Flasche eine Validierung und Verifizierung des individuellen Weges von der Gerste bis zur Flasche – geerntet, gelagert, gemälzt, destilliert und gereift. Jedes Detail des Whiskys wird offen dargelegt.

Peated: Lacken und Peated: Woodbrook erscheinen mit einer UVP von ca. 95 € / £90, der Preis kann je nach Standort unterschiedlich sein. Mehr Details sowie die Verkostungsnotizen von Ned Gahan, Head Distiller der Brennerei, finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung der Waterford Distillery:

WATERFORD DISTILLERY BOTTLES IRELAND’S MOST HEAVILY-PEATED WHISKIES OF ALL TIME

Waterford Distillery has bottled Ireland’s most heavily-peated whiskies of all time: Peated: Lacken and Peated: Woodbrook

and Peated: Woodbrook The bottlings form the latest additions to the distillery’s Arcadian Farm Origins, which revel in the old ways of whisky production, and follow the first Irish-peated whiskies experienced for generations

By combining 100% Irish barley with purely Irish peat, both whiskies display unique flavour profiles

13th September 2023: Waterford Distillery, producer of naturally flavoursome single malts, has today announced the launch of Peated: Lacken and Peated: Woodbrook, the most heavily-peated Irish whiskies of all time.

Made from barley grown on two distinct Single Farm Origins, Lacken in Co. Wexford and Woodbrook in Co. Dublin, the new single malt whiskies use the old ways of whisky production of Irish peat to impart more unique flavours, at a phenol parts per million (PPM) rate of 57ppm and 74ppm respectively. This makes them the most heavily-peated Irish whiskies ever produced.

The two new bottlings are the latest additions to Waterford Distillery’s Arcadian Farm Origins series, joining Peated: Fenniscourt and Peated: Ballybannon, which were released in August last year, and were the first in generations to use real Irish peat in whisky production. The series also includes the world’s first Biodynamic whisky, and Ireland’s only Organic whisky.

By harvesting barley from Lacken and Woodbrook farms, and combining it with Irish peat from the ultra-deep inland of Ballyteige Co. in Kildare, Waterford Distillery has produced whiskies with rich, distinct, and complex flavours, each displaying the nuances of their respective terroir-derived flavours.

As with other Waterford Distillery releases, a unique TÉIREOIR CODE on each bottle provides unprecedented validation and verification of its individual journey from barley to bottle – harvested, stored, malted, distilled and matured. Every meaningful detail of the whisky is offered openly.

Mark Reynier, Waterford Distillery Founder and CEO, says:

“Our ongoing exploration into the old ways of whisky-making have taken us, once again, to forgotten flavours: Irish peat, the original taste of Irish whisky. Having demonstrated the unique flavours from our first peated Single Farm Origins, and that terroir trumps peat, we decided to dial up the smoke. “This new brace of Single Farm Origins – using Irish peat and Irish barley – have been peated to levels higher than most of the famous Islay whiskies, and certainly the most for an Irish whisky. And guess what? Those terroir flavours are still distinct and still apparent.”

Tasting Notes by Ned Gahan, Head Distiller at Waterford Distillery

Peated: Lacken

Appearance: Virgin olive oil with tears to match.

Nose: High-toned, vibrant, fresh smoke-on-the-breeze-on-a-spring-morning style of peat.

A coastal walk; brine, oyster shells, barley sugar and orchard fruits: soft apples and pear skins. A little warm hay too as it opens in the glass.

Taste: Full-bodied, oily, unctuous. Grist, driftwood, campfire and creosote. Sheepswool and Lapsang Souchong tea. Juiciness comes in the form of white peach and apple sauce.

Finish: Complex cigar tobaccos, green tea and tar.

Peated: Woodbrook

Appearance: Pale straw with oils that are in no hurry.

Nose: Lemon skins, beeswax and recently-extinguished candles. Freshly-torched crème brûlée. Very fresh, with meadow flowers and hemp alongside a light, complex touch of medicine cupboard.

Taste: Dry spices, dry rub and shortbread biscuit. The ashes of a beach campfire. Preserved lemons and Lapsang Souchong tea. Very citrusy – lemon oils and thick-cut lime marmalade.

Finish: Long with more of the spices and comforting bonfire tones emerging.

The new Peated: Lacken and Peated: Woodbrook will be available to purchase at waterfordwhisky.com, with a RSP of approximately €95/£90 (varying by location).