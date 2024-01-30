Waterford Distillery ernennt österreichischen Vertriebspartner

Die irische Waterford Distillery ernennt mit Salud Spirits ihren Vertriebspartner für Österreich. Waterford ist die erste irische Whiskymarke im Vertriebsportfolio von Salud Spirits. Das Unternehmen wird nun die Sorten Waterford’s Cuvée, Cuvée: Argot, Organic: Gaia und Biodynamic: Luna in Österreich vertreiben.

Maurice van Vliet, CEO von Salud Spirits Niederlande und Österreich, sagte dazu:

“We have been in discussion with Waterford Distillery for some time and are very happy to come to an agreement for exclusive distribution across our Austrian territory, and exclusive distribution through our duty free shops.

“Waterford fits in perfectly with our new vision of premium-plus spirits. Over the last year we said goodbye to many brands that didn’t fit our new vision, which we set in 2023. All new brands should match our new vision and Waterford Distillery is the leading example of such a brand.”