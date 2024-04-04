Waterford Distillery mit neuem Vertrieb in UK

Die irische Waterford Distillery hat Craftwork zu ihrem neuen Vertriebshändler für Großbritannien ernannt. Diese neue Vertriebspartnerschaft umfasst sowohl Waterford Whiskey als auch Renegade Rum.

Mehr dazu in der Pressemitteilung des Unternehmens:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

WATERFORD DISTILLERY APPOINTS CRAFTWORK AS NEW UK DISTRIBUTOR

4th April 2024: Waterford Distillery, producer of the world’s most naturally flavoursome single malt whiskies, has appointed Craftwork as its new UK distributor. Craftwork will now expedite product roll-out for the full Waterford Whisky range, and sister brand Renegade Rum.

Under the new distribution partnership, announced today, both Waterford Whisky and Renegade Rum will benefit from expanded UK distribution operations. The award-winning products will reach even more UK consumers who value transparency, provenance and natural flavours.

As specialists in distributing premium beverage brands, the appointment of Craftwork marks a vital time of development for Waterford and Renegade – highlighting a commitment to the UK market as consumer demand for premium offerings remain high. In total, rum accounts for 14% of all spirit sales in the UK, and whisky owning a 13% share*.

With an established global reputation and recent expansion into the US market, European sales for both Waterford Whisky and Renegade Rum are growing at pace. With a wide variety of whisky bottlings and rum variations to choose from, the line-up will include signature bottlings and a brand-new core range of original natural whiskies and rums, over the next two years.

Waterford Whisky and Renegade Rum were launched in 2014 and 2018 respectively by CEO and Founder, Mark Reynier, who boasts more than four decades of industry experience. Both brands combine world-leading terroir technology with locally-grown ingredients, to distil the world’s most flavoursome single malt whisky and cane rum expressions.



James Cowan, Sales Director at Waterford Whisky and Renegade Rum, says:

“Craftwork is established as an influential and leading distributer across the beverage segment within the UK market, and I am delighted to assign both the Waterford Whisky and Renegade Rum brands to their existing product offering.



“We are excited at the prospect of building upon our existing distribution and look forward to a successful partnership, furthering both brands’ presence in the UK as a key territory to support growth.”



Mark Dawkins, Founder and Managing Director of Craftwork, added:

“At Craftwork, we are committed to working with the best producers, brand owners and products for our prestige portfolio. Couple that with our vision to grow our whisky and rum portfolio, and it doesn’t get any better than every credential of Waterford Distillery and Renegade Rum.



“We are delighted to be the new UK importer distributor and cannot wait to work with the team, on these brands, with our customers.”

*Data from CGA by Nielsen IQ