The Macallan mit neuer Kommunikationsagentur

Die zur Edrington Group gehörende Single Malt Whisky Marke sowie Destillerie The Macallan hat nach einem Agenturpitch Havas Red UK zu ihrem globalen strategischen Earned-Media-Partner ernannt. Die Agentur wird jetzt für die Festlegung der strategischen Ausrichtung globaler und lokaler PR-Pläne verantwortlich sein, einschließlich der Markenreputation und der zentralen Asset-Entwicklung, wie PR Week schreibt. In Zusammenarbeit mit dem internen globalen Kommunikationsteam von The Macallan wird, so weiter, das erste Projekt der Agentur darin bestehen, eine globale Earned-Media-Strategie zu entwickeln und umzusetzen.

Louise Mulholland, Senior Global Communications and Partnerships Manager bei The Macallan, sagte:

“We could see Havas Red’s true passion for The Macallan and were impressed by their global thinking and honed strategic approach to earned media.

“It has been a great start to the partnership and The Macallan is at the beginning of an exciting new phase in its brand development. We look forward to creating an earned media strategy which will enable us to create big brand stature across the globe.”