The Macallan ist neuer Hauptpartner des Edinburgh International Festival

Die Speyside-Destillerie The Macallan ist neuer Hauptpartner des Kunstfestivals Edinburgh International Festival, das in diesem Jahr vom 2. bis zum 25. August stattfinden wird. Das Thema der diesjährigen Festivals lautet “Rituals That Unite Us”, die Eröffnungsveranstaltung ist als eine „visuell atemberaubende“ Eröffnung der Festivalsaison in Edinburgh angekündigt, an der über 10.000 Menschen teilnehmen werden. Die Veranstaltung, inspiriert vom Festival-Motto, soll an die Mythologie, Geschichte und das kulturelle Erbe Schottlands erinnern.

© Laurence Winram

Jaume Ferràs, Global Creative Director von The Macallan, wird in der Meldung der Partnerschaft des Edinburgh International Festival und der Brennerei The Macallan wie folgt zitiert:

“2024 marks The Macallan’s 200th anniversary through a celebration of time. As part of this milestone, we are delighted to be working with the Edinburgh International Festival and draw upon our combined heritage, creativity and artistic power. Edinburgh International Festival is renowned as the world’s leading arts festival bringing a rich tapestry of Scottish stories to the global stage. We look forward to combining our creative talents and connecting local and global audiences with the highest quality of Scottish storytelling through this exciting new Opening Event for Edinburgh International Festival.”

Das vollständige Programm des Edinburgh International Festival wird am 7. März 2024 bekannt gegeben. Der Ticketverkauf beginnt am 21. März 2024.