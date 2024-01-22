Ardgowan Distillery ernennt Paul Currie zum neuen Chairman

Die Ardgowan Distillery erweitert ihr Team und stellt heute in ihrer englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung ihren neuen Chairman vor. Paul Currie bringt eine 30-jährige Berufserfahrung mit, er war unter anderem bei den Gründungen und Etablierungen der Isle of Arran Distillers und The Lakes Distillery maßgeblich beteiligt und involviert.

Wir wünschen Paul Currie viel Erfolg und Freude bei seiner neuen beruflichen Herausforderungen. Mehr in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

ARDGOWAN DISTILLERY APPOINTS WHISKY STALWART AS CHAIRMAN

Inverclyde-based Ardgowan Distillery has expanded its team with another industry heavy-hitter, appointing a new Chairman in anticipation of its £20 million ‘cathedral of whisky’ becoming operational at the end of 2024.

With 30 years’ experience founding successful independent distilleries including the Isle of Arran Distillers and The Lakes Distillery, Paul Currie brings an extensive understanding of the whisky industry to state of the art, net-zero designed Ardgowan distillery.

Speaking on his appointment, Paul commented:

“There has been great change in the malt whisky industry over the last 30 years, as many new independent distilleries have opened. I have been fortunate to have been involved as co-founder of two of these, Isle of Arran and The Lakes, both of which continue to grow and prosper. “A new wave of distilleries are now opening both in Scotland and in the rest of the world and Ardgowan Distillery is set to be at the forefront of these, with a terrific location, innovative ideas and an outstanding team. “From the cutting-edge technologies helping the distillery reach its sustainability goals to the commitment to quality made through Ardgowan’s investment in its unique Infinity casks, everything to date has been planned to the highest standard. “With construction now underway on site, it is a pivotal time to be joining the team. I am particularly looking forward to supporting the development of the Clan Ardgowan programme which allows whisky lovers from all over the world to become part of Ardgowan Distillery’s journey. I am also enthusiastic about bringing my knowledge and experience to the team to help Ardgowan to become a leading single malt brand.”

Paul joins a team of notable industry names currently backing the distillery including ex-Macallan Master of Wood, Stuart Macpherson and Master Whisky Maker, Max McFarlane, previous Lead Whisky Maker at Edrington with over 40 years industry experience.

His appointment comes in tandem with the recent appointment of Sales and Marketing Director, David Keir, a Founding Director of The GlenAllachie Distillers Company with over 25 years industry experience.

Ardgowan Distillery Chief Executive, Martin McAdam, added:

“As a start-up distillery it is so important for us to be able to attract great people. With Paul’s experiences from both Isle of Arran and The Lakes Distillery, he is someone who has built distillery businesses from the ground-up it is a real pleasure to bring him on board as our Chairman. We share a lot in common with Lakes Distillery and what Paul and his team have done at Lakes is similar to the visitor experience that we wish to bring to Ardgowan Distillery.”

Ardgowan Distillery is implementing extensive heat recovery and heat storage as part of the whisky-making process. The distillery has already partnered with Heriot Watt University and engineers Briggs of Burton to develop technology to capture and repurpose the CO2 in its fermentation process.

Ardgowan expects to create almost 50 jobs for the local area and, upon completion, will have the capacity to produce up to one million litres of premium whisky per year.