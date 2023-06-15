Ardgowan Distillery erweitert ihre Clydebuilt Collection

Die Ardgowan Distillery, deren eigene Brennerei sich noch in der Bauphase befindet (wir berichteten), stellt heute die vierte Abfüllung in ihrer Serie Clydebuilt Collection vor. Clydebuilt Riveter, mit 50 % Vol. abgefüllt, ist der erste Single Grain Whisky in der Clydebuilt Collection und besteht aus fünfzehn Bourbonfässern einer renommierten Lowland-Brennerei.

Clydebuilt Riveter kostet im (britischen) Einzelhandel £52.50 (das wären umgerechnet etwas mehr als 60 €) und ist unter www.ardgowandistillery.com und bei ausgewählten (britischen) Fachhändlern erhältlich. Hier alle weiteren Details:

ARDGOWAN DISTILLERY EXPANDS AWARD-WINNING CLYDEBUILT COLLECTION

Ardgowan Distillery Company Limited has released a whisky dedicated to the crucial work carried out by riveters in the shipbuilding yards of the Clyde.

While waiting for the construction of its own distillery, Ardgowan has created an independent bottling business and launched the award winning Clydebuilt series of whiskies, inspired by the rich maritime history of the Clyde shipyards.

Clydebuilt Riveter, the fourth bottling in the Clydebuilt series of whiskies inspired by the rich maritime history of the Clyde shipyards, signals a move away from previous blended expressions, becoming the first single grain whisky in the collection.

Clydebuilt Riveter encompasses a collection of fifteen exceptional casks meticulously sourced from a prestigious Lowland distillery, each one artfully matured in premium bourbon barrels. The flavour profile has been guided by the discerning palate of Ardgowan’s Master Whisky Maker, the visionary Max McFarlane, who commented:

“Clydebuilt Riveter has allowed me to further explore the depth of flavour found in Lowland distilleries resulting in a liquid that treats the senses to new delights and is sure to be another winner for Clydebuilt. ‘Riveter pours like liquid gold, with a nose that opens on dark fruit compote before moving into furniture polish, lemon curd, figs, leather and old books. The palate is dry and moreish, with butterscotch, five spice, mint choc chip and brown sugar. A lingering, lovely, and very smooth finish follows, drying down slowly.”

Riveter serves as a triumphant tribute to the masterful artistry and unwavering dedication of the Clyde Shipyards‘ craftsmen, whose unparalleled skill and unrivalled effciency birthed the renowned term „Clydebuilt,“ a synonymous expression for well-built ships.

Embraced by esteemed industry accolades, the previous Clydebuilt releases have garnered prestigious awards, with Clydebuilt Sailmaker being honoured with the coveted Master Medal at the Scotch Whisky Masters 2022, while Clydebuilt Shipwright earned a distinguished silver medal at the IWSC Spirits Awards 2022.

Bottled at 50% ABV and retailing for £52.50, Clydebuilt Riveter is available at www.ardgowandistillery.com and selected specialist retailers.

TASTING NOTES

NOSE:

Opens on dark fruit compote before moving into furniture polish, lemon curd, figs, leather and old books.

PALATE:

Dry and moreish, with butterscotch, five spice, mint choc chip and brown sugar.

FINISH:

A lingering, lovely, and very smooth finish follows, drying down slowly.