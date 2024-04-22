Ardgowan Distillery erweitert ihre Clydebuilt Collection

Die Ardgowan Distillery stellt heute zwei neue Abfüllungen ihrer Clydebuilt Collection vor: Anchorsmith und Draftsman Blended Malt Scotch Whiskys.

Anchorsmith ist die vorletzte Veröffentlichung der Clydebuilt-Reihe und vereint sechs verschiedene Whiskys aus renommierten Lowland-, Speyside- und Highland-Brennereien, die jeweils in Oloroso-Sherryfässern der Erstbefüllung reiften und von Master Whisky Maker Max McFarlane handverlesen wurden.

Draftsman markiert das letzte Kapitel der Serie. Der Blended Malt besteht aus Malt Whiskys aus acht Destillerien in ganz Schottland und vereint einen 25 Jahre alten Malt mit einer handverlesenen Auswahl an in first fill oloroso Fässern gereiften Malts.

Sowohl Clydebuilt Anchorsmith als auch Draftsman werden mit 46 % Vol. abgefüllt, haben einen empfohlenen Verkaufspreis von £52.99 (das wären etwas mehr als 60 €) und sind ab dem 22. April über das Fachhändlernetzwerk der Ardgowan Distillery erhältlich.

Nach fast sieben Jahren Planung soll die energieeffiziente Brennerei, die bis zu 1 Million Liter Whisky pro Jahr produzieren wird, und die visitor experience noch in diesem Jahr eröffnen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.ardgowandistillery.com und in der folgenden Presseaussendung:

ARDGOWAN DISTILLERY UNVEILS FINAL WHISKIES IN AWARD-WINNING CLYDEBUILT SERIES

Ardgowan Distillery has announced the two final additions to its celebrated Clydebuilt whisky series: Anchorsmith and Draughtsman Blended Malt Scotch Whiskies.

The penultimate release in the Clydebuilt series, Anchorsmith combines six distinct whiskies from renowned Lowland, Speyside, and Highland distilleries, each matured in first fill oloroso sherry casks and handpicked by Master Whisky Maker Max McFarlane.

Marking the final chapter of the series, Draughtsman oers a grand finale to savour. This unique blend marries a small parcel of Ardgowan’s oldest hand selected casks – including a 25 year old malt – with a selection of distinctive eight year old malts matured in first fill oloroso sherry casks.

Max McFarlane, Master Whisky Maker at Ardgowan Distillery, said:

“Crafted with precision and passion, these limited edition blends pay homage to the rich maritime heritage of the Clyde shipyards, embodying the same dedication to quality and craftsmanship that

made ‚Clydebuilt‘ synonymous with excellence.

“Anchorsmith is a truly exceptional blend, oering a unique sensory experience with its well-balanced nose of black cherries, lemon drizzle cake and chocolate raisins. On the palate, expect a full-bodied symphony of ripe dark fruits, roast chestnuts, and pomegranate juice, leading to a long, lightly tannic finish with hints of earl grey tea and orange marmalade.

“Draughtsman consists of malt whiskies sourced from eight distilleries across Scotland, marrying a 25-year-old malt whisky with a handpicked selection of first fill oloroso matured malts, resulting in our most intense and complex whisky to date. Dive into a nose of Ceylon tea, manuka honey, and dark chocolate, leading to a palate bursting with flavours of juicy blackcurrant jam, all spice, and dark red fruits. The finish is a crescendo, starting slow and building to an explosive finale.”

The two new additions join Ardgowan’s decorated collection of Clydebuilt whiskies, which have won a variety of accolades including a recent Master Medal at the 2023 Spirits Business Global Scotch Whisky Masters and golds at the World Whiskies Awards.

Both Clydebuilt Anchorsmith and Draughtsman are bottled at 46% ABV, with a recommended retail price of £52.99 and will be available for purchase from April 22nd through Ardgowan Distillery’s network of specialist on-trade retailers.

After almost 7 years’ careful planning, Ardgowan Distillery Limited’s ergonomic, energy ecient distillery and visitor experience, which will create up to 47 local jobs and produce up to 1m litres of premium whisky per year, is due to open later this year.

The ambitious plans for the new net-zero distillery include cutting-edge technologies and partnerships with new technology developers to deliver a truly carbon-neutral spirit. The distillery has partnered with Heriot-Watt University and engineers Briggs of Burton to develop technology to capture all of the CO2 in its fermentation process and transform it into green biomethane – a technique which has never been used in a Scotch whisky distillery before.

The innovative distillery design uses low environmental impact composite cladding, timber and steel materials to create a modern Nordic long hall, symbolising resurrection and rising from the ashes of the former Ardgowan Distillery in Greenock, which was bombed during the 1941 Blitz.

For more information, please visit www.ardgowandistillery.com

Clydebuilt Draughtsman Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

NOSE Well balanced and distinctive, with notes of black cherries, lemon drizzle cake chocolate raisins, sesame oil and sticky figs and dates.

PALATE Full bodied, floral, and plummy – awash with ripe dark fruits, roast chestnuts, pomegranate juice and overripe bananas.

FINISH Long and lightly tannic with earl grey tea and orange marmalade.

46% ABV

RRP £52.99

Available from 22 nd April from Ardgowan Distillery’s network of specialist on-trade retailers

Clydebuilt Anchorsmith Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

NOSE Complex: Ceylon tea, manuka honey, sweet currant scones and marzipan meet candied lemon peel, dark chocolate, and leatherbound books.

PALATE Packed with mouth-watering notes: toast with juicy blackcurrant jam, subtle allspice, dark red fruits, and herbal hints.

FINISH A one hundred metre dash – a slow start building to super charged, explosive finish.

46% ABV

RRP £52.99

Available from 22 nd April from Ardgowan Distillery’s network of specialist on-trade retailers

About Ardgowan Distillery Company Limited

Ardgowan Distillery Company Limited has full planning permission for the construction of an eco-friendly single malt whisky distillery, gin distillery and visitor centre on the historic Ardgowan Estate near Inverkip, 30 miles west of Glasgow.

Ardgowan Distillery Limited has invested in world-class technologies to put sustainability at the heart of its plans, aiming to become carbon negative. The distillery will begin production in 2024 with capacity to produce up to 1 million litres of premium whisky per year, and the combined facilities will create up to 47 new local jobs.