The Cabrach Distillery bereitet sich auf die Eröffnung in diesem Sommer vor

The Cabrach Distillery wird, wenn alles weiter so läuft wie geplant, in kommenden Sommer öffnen (wir begleiteten die Entstehung mit mehreren Artikeln). Vor diesem bedeutenden Schritt stellt die Brennerei heute in ihrer Pressemitteilung zwei Neuheiten vor:

Mit dem Cabrach Collective bietet die Destillerie Interessierten die Möglichkeit, ihre Entwicklung zu begeliten. Das Kollektiv wird auf maximal 1.849 Mitglieder begrenzt, eine Hommage an die alten Gebäude der Heimat der Cabrach Distillery, die seit 1849 in Inverharroch stehen. Die Mitgliedschaft beinhaltet den Zugang zu einer exklusive Auswahl an Abfüllungen sowie einem breiteren Spektrum an Vorteilen und ist für 1.245 £ pro Person erhältlich.

The Cabrach Distillery stellt außerdem ihr erstes Whisky-Angebot vor. The Feering Early Harvest ist ein Blended Malt, der einzelne Fässer vereint, die von vier lokalen Speyside-Brennereien rund um The Cabrach gespendet wurden. Die Abfüllung ist auf nur 6.000 Flaschen weltweit limitiert, hat eine UVP von £75 (das wären nicht ganz 90 €) und ist im The Whiskey Shop und bei ausgewählten Einzelhändlern vor Ort erhältlich.

Mehr Einzelheiten zu Destillerie, zum Cabrach Collective und zu The Feering Early Harvest in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung:

The Cabrach Distillery prepares for launch in heartland of malt whisky

A new Speyside single malt Scotch whisky distillery, which will breathe new life into a remote area of north-east Scotland, is preparing to open its doors this summer, having reached a major milestone with the arrival of its new stills.

The Cabrach Distillery will herald the return of real Cabrach whisky after a long sleep of more than 170 years and is the cornerstone of The Cabrach Trust’s transformational regeneration masterplan for the area.

A social enterprise and the first Community Interest Company of its kind, The Cabrach Distillery will distil, mature and bottle a single malt Scotch whisky of unparalleled provenance and repute. Due to the distillery’s unique purpose and limited scale, bottles of The Cabrach whisky will be scarce and highly sought-after.

The Cabrach is a unique part of Scotland on the rugged edge of Speyside where highland geography, rich cultural history, and a distinctive community spirit intersect to create an inimitable sense of place. The area’s storied history of illicit distilling paved the way for modern whisky production methods and traditions that live far beyond Speyside. Once home to more than 1,000 residents, depopulation and decline have resulted in fewer than 100 people today.

Credit Collective Architecture

As a purpose-driven and community owned distillery, the project aspires to meet the highest social and environmental standards, creating 12 full-time jobs and 50 volunteering opportunities in the process. All future profits will be legally enshrined to further progress the Trust’s regeneration vision.

Jonathan Christie, Chief Executive Officer of The Cabrach Trust, said:

“The Cabrach is renowned for its role in the birth of malt whisky and completion of The Cabrach Distillery will contribute to a tale of renewal like no other. Whisky distilleries are so often the lungs of rural communities, and our new distillery will anchor our regeneration vision, creating much-needed permanent, skilled employment whilst attracting thousands of visitors to this special place, who will be able to discover the area’s rich history, heritage, and natural beauty.”

The Cabrach Distillery stands pride of place at the centre of Inverharroch Farm, within painstakingly restored 19th century stone steadings which will also house a café and heritage centre. World-renowned coppersmiths Forsyths, based in nearby Rothes, has built the copper stills, which have now been transported to The Cabrach, and undertaken all major aspects of the construction.

Credit Collective Architecture

In a first for the whisky industry, the Trust agreed a unique partnership with Forsyths which included a generous philanthropic contribution. In recognition of its support, the Trust will enshrine Forsyths as a founding partner alongside the Ethos Foundation and Bently Foundation which have both generously supported the project, alongside further funding from Highlands & Islands Enterprise and the Scottish Government.

Forsyths Chairman, Richard Forsyth OBE, said:

“We are honoured to use our decades of expertise in helping to build some of the finest distilleries in the world to support The Cabrach Trust in realising its innovative vision for The Cabrach Distillery. “The unique location, famed for the vital part it played in Scotland’s malt whisky story, and the distillery’s unique status as a Community Interest Company, which will directly benefit the local Moray community we share, were the main draws for us to become involved and support the project as much as possible.”

Ahead of the opening, The Cabrach Distillery has introduced The Cabrach Collective, a small community of founding champions who will join the journey to revive the long-lost craft of whisky making in The Cabrach. The Collective will be limited to no more than 1,849 members, in tribute to the old steadings, home of The Cabrach Distillery, which have stood at Inverharroch since 1849.

Credit Collective Architecture

Membership includes an exclusive range of bottlings, headlined by the premier release of The Cabrach single malt whisky once produced; The Feering series of three Speyside blended malt whiskies; access to future Collective-only distillery releases for annual purchase; alongside a wider suite of benefits. Membership is available for £1,245 per person.

The Cabrach Distillery has also unveiled its inaugural whisky proposition; The Feering, named after a ‘feering’, the first furrow ploughed which acts as a guide for all the rest. Marking the first release in a trio of rare expressions, carefully curated by Master of Malt, Alan Winchester, The Feering Early Harvest edition is an exceptional blended malt which marries together single casks donated by four local Speyside distilleries surrounding The Cabrach. Limited to only 6,000 bottles worldwide, The Feering Early Harvest has an RRSP of £75 GBP / $95 USD and is available for purchase from The Whisky Shop and select local retailers.

Alan Winchester, Master of Malt at The Cabrach Distillery, said:

“Ahead of the opening of the distillery we are proud to launch The Cabrach Collective, an opportunity for whisky enthusiasts to join us on this remarkable journey and play a vital part in restoring a proud community like few others. One of the key member benefits is The Feering, which has been created for the sole purpose of beginning the regeneration of this special place in Scotland’s malt whisky story. “Across our series of three, each expression will offer whisky lovers a different flavour experience and we are excited to share The Feering Early Harvest, a beautifully mellow, yet sprightly dram. A dram that reflects the whisky making mastery the Cabrach was once famed for in the 1800s, combining a pervading warmth akin to the fabled hospitality of the area.”

The Cabrach Distillery will reach another important milestone of first distillation in August this year. Thereafter the wild spirit of The Cabrach will be filled into fine casks to begin its patient maturation journey, which will culminate in the return and release of The Cabrach single malt whisky.

A registered charity formed in 2013, The Cabrach Trust was set up to preserve the cultural heritage of The Cabrach and safeguard its remote community. Founded by Grant Gordon OBE, it has developed a community-led regeneration plan that will see the development of projects such as the historic distillery and heritage centre. For further information about The Cabrach Distillery or to sign-up to The Cabrach Collective visit www.thecabrach.com.

The Feering Early Harvest Tasting Notes

Colour: Natural colour of early evening sun on a field of barley.

Nose: Gentle floral, heathery tones and notes of honey combine with the distant hint of dying embers on a bothy hearth.

Palate: The nose continues in the palate. Fresh butterscotch combines with sweet vanilla and heather. The hint of sweet smoke continues, subtle in the background.

Finish: The finish is clean and fresh, leaving just enough to tempt you back for another taste.

ABV: 46% and non-chill filtered.

About The Cabrach and whisky

The illicit distilling of whisky in Scotland was seen as a ‘right of man’ at the end of the 17th century and no place in Scotland did a higher concentration of illicit distilling happen than in The Cabrach. Attempts to enforce excise duty on the spirit were therefore met with resistance, ranging from riots to the adoption of ever more inventive ways of avoidance.

The Cabrach’s inhabitants showed extraordinary ingenuity in this clandestine activity, creating an unparalleled network of stills and distribution to evade revenue officers. Spirits travelled far and wide, across the border into England, to Scotland’s North Sea ports and beyond, lending solidarity to the struggles of the Jacobites – and making many rich in the process.

However, legal production in The Cabrach also boomed for a short but crucial period in Scotland’s malt whisky story. By the time spirit once again flows from Cabrach stills, over 170 years will have passed since legal distilling in the area came to an untimely end. In 1823, a significant change in legislation succeeded in encouraging three Cabrach families to establish legally-regulated distilleries on their farms – Blackmiddens, Lesmurdie, and Tomnaven. For more than 30 years, these distilleries flourished and real Cabrach whisky was held in the highest possible regard, securing top billing alongside The Glenlivet. However, various factors impacted on their economic viability, and one by one they closed.

The Cabrach Trust’s development of The Cabrach Distillery is well underway. This transformational project is designed to breathe new life into the area; famed for its role in the birth of malt whisky. Production scheduled to commence later this year, will showcase the craft and alchemy of making Scotland’s national drink and tell the story of the historic region.

Once complete, The Cabrach Distillery, wholly owned by The Cabrach Trust, will be unique in quality, purpose, and limited scale. Producing 100,000 litres of spirit each year, with barley sourced from the fields adjacent to the distillery and from nearby farms, the project will maintain an overarching commitment to sustainability, incorporating an innovative energy and recycling circularity. Importantly, the distillery will operate as a social enterprise, with future revenues set to support the Trust’s community regeneration mission.

About The Cabrach Trust

A registered charity formed in 2013, The Cabrach Trust was set up in response to the need to preserve the cultural heritage of The Cabrach and safeguard its remote community. It was founded by Grant Gordon OBE, a philanthropist and member of William Grant family of distillers.

In 2013, through its generous donors, the Trust acquired the historic Inverharroch Farm and its 170 acres of land and through community asset transfer acquired the Old School and Hall and the Acorn Community Centre.

The Trust has developed a community-led regeneration masterplan that will see the development of projects such as a historic distillery and a new heritage centre on its land. Herein, Inverharroch will be developed as a community learning, rural skills, and heritage hub.

Last year, more than 2,000 people visited the new all-abilities Cabrach Discovery Trail, which combines information on the natural landscape, habitats, and wildlife of the Cabrach, as well as opportunities to engage with nature through activities such as bird watching in a custom-made nature hide on the banks of the River Deveron and pond-dipping in two new nature ponds.

In February, The Cabrach also created worldwide headlines. In 2022, the Trust reintroduced The Cabrach Picnic and Games after a hiatus of 87 years and last year initiated the hunt for the lost silver Rose Bowl which was traditionally awarded to the best-performing athlete at the event. After a public plea last summer, Adrian Taylor in Devon, grandson of the last winner of the Rose Bowl, returned the silverware to Moray so it could be awarded once more at the Picnic and Games.

Earlier this month, the Trust marked National Tweed Day (Wednesday 3 April) with the launch of its inaugural Cabrach Tweed. This project was delivered by a group of eight women from the Cabrach community, who curated a palette and pattern which brought to life the natural beauty of the area.