Ardgowan Distillery veranstaltet Open Day am 22. Juli

Die Ardgowan Distillery in den schottischen Lowlands ist gerade in den Anfangsphasen des Baus, aber das hält die Betreiber nicht davon ab, die Öffentlichkeit am 22. Juli vor Ort zu einem Open Day einzuladen. Ganz im Gegenteil: Man möchte dort präsentieren, was man plant und was man von der Destillerie zu erwarten hat.

Am Tag selbst gibt es 250 Flaschen eines eigens für den Event abgefüllten Whiskys (natürlich noch nicht aus der Brennerei) und die erste Möglichkeit, ein Fass der Brennerei vorzubestellen.

Hier die Infos von der offiziellen Webseite der Ardgowan Distillery:

We are starting the construction of our new distillery. Join us for our first on-site event at Inverkip – our Ardgowan Distillery Open Day, 12pm to 5pm on 22 July 2023.

It will be a great day out. We’ll have live music from crowd pleasers The Laurettes, pizzas, burgers and ice cream, competitions, freebies, prizes and face painting.

It will also be the first time anyone can pre-purchase an Ardgowan cask.

You can enjoy a range of discounts on all our whisky products. You can hear about our innovative Clan Ardgowan programme. And you can treat yourself to our special, limited edition Clan Ardgowan Open Day whisky – available on special offer just for the day. Just 250 individually numbered bottles for sale. A lovely gift or addition to a whisky collection.

There will also be whisky tasting and bottle signing and a gin distillery site tour and walk-through.

This day is a celebration of our journey and we wanted to have this launch event in the local community here in Inverkip. After all, our whisky distillery will be part of the local community for a long time.

Free shuttle bus from Gourock Station and Inverkip Station and Hotel. Plenty of onsite car parking and bike racks. Inverkip Hotel Bar onsite.

What We’re Building

The distillery will be unique: it is a Lowland distillery with maritime characteristics, given its close proximity to the sea and the Gulf Stream.

It’s the perfect place to distil Single Malt because of the quality of the water from the local spring which is beautifully clean and sweet – it has been analysed in the laboratories of Scottish Water and is perfect for producing a classic, lowland Single Malt Scotch Whisky.