The Herald: Im Gespräch mit Paul Currie, dem neuen Chairman der Ardgowan Distillery

Im letzten Monat ernannte die Ardgowan Distillery Paul Currie zu ihrem neuen Chairman der eine 30-jährige Berufserfahrung mit einbringt (wir berichteten). Das Team der neuen Brennerei besteht aus vielen Bekannten der Whisky-Branche: David Keir war Founding Director der The GlenAllachie Distillers Company, und ist nun Sales and Marketing Director bei Ardgowan. Stuart Macpherson war Master of Wood bei Macallan und bekleidet diese Position auch bei Ardgowan, Master Whisky Maker Max McFarlane war Lead Whisky Maker bei Edrington. Leiter dieses Projekts ist Chief Executive Martin McAdam.

Nun spricht Paul Currie exklusiv mit The Herald über seine neue Rolle. Seine Aufmerksamkeit geweckt hat die Ardgowan Distillery mit ihrem Anspruch, der Größe und der Qualität, die sie suchen.

“A lot of the new distilleries are very kind of artisan, small [projects] and that is fine. The aspiration is never to be that big. Ardgowan is looking to be a leading player. The capacity of production, the money raised, and the investment required is considerably more than the others are doing. It is that aspiration and ambition that was attractive to me.“

Der Bau der neuen Brennerei auf dem Ardgowan Estate ist noch in vollem Gange,. In diesem Jahr soll allerdings die Produktion beginnen. Geplant ist zunächst eine Produktion von einer Million Liter Alkohol pro Jahr, langfristig soll sie dann auf zwei Millionen Liter gesteigert werden.

Den Whisky, den wir von der Ardgowan Distilleryerwarten dürfen, beschreibt Paul Currie so.

“It is going to be sherry-led, if not sherry-exclusive. We have these new Infinity casks, which are a new idea. It is a sherry cask, but a shape and size never produced before.

“They are very expensive, as indeed are all sherry casks at first fill. It allows you to have a fantastic product. Probably by seven to 10 years there will be something great coming out of the place.”