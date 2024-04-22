Grünes Licht für die Machrihanish Distillery der R&B Distillers in Campbeltown

Die R&B Distillers, zu denen auch die Isle of Raasay Distillery gehört, können nun mit dem Bau ihrer neuen Brennerei in Campbeltown beginnen. Das Argyll and Bute Council hat die Baugenehmigung für die Machrihanish Distillery erteilt. Die R&B Distillers werden jetzt auf der 2021 erworbenen Dhurrie Farm die erste Farm-to-Bottle-Brennerei in Campbeltown seit über 180 Jahren errichten.

Nachdem sie jetzt grünes Licht für die Entwicklung der Brennerei erhalten haben (Whiskyproduktion, visitor experience, Shop und Verkostungsraum), werden die R&B Distillers nun gemeinsam mit den verschiedenen Beteiligten an den Umweltrichtlinien und anderen Voraussetzungen arbeiten. Im nächsten Jahr sollen die Bauarbeiten auf dem Gelände beginnen.

R&B Distillers gibt außerdem den Erwerb einer Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Caskshare.com bekannt, einer globalen E-Commerce-Plattform und Abfüller von Einzelfass-Spirituosen. R&B plant, dem Portfolio weitere fassgereifte Spirituosen wie Rum und Cognac hinzuzufügen und zielt zunächst auf Märkte in Europa und den Vereinigten Staaten ab.

Alles Weitere in der englischen Presseaussendung:

R&B Distillers gets go ahead for Machrihanish Distillery in Campbeltown

R&B also announces the acquisition of a controlling stake in Caskshare.com

William Dobbie, Managing Director of R&B Distillers:

“Our Machrihanish Distillery news and Caskshare majority stake puts us on a clear track towards achieving our vision of becoming the leading new wave spirits business in Scotland.”

Edinburgh, Isle of Raasay, London, 22nd April 2024 – R&B Distillers has secured planning permission from Argyll and Bute Council for its Machrihanish Distillery, the first farm-to-bottle distillery in Campbeltown in over 180 years. R&B purchased the Dhurrie Farm in Machrihanish in 2021, and having received the green light for the distillery development – starting with whisky production followed by a full visitor experience, shop, and tasting room – will now work with various stakeholders around environmental guidelines and other conditions before beginning construction on the site next year.

Left to right are David Nicol – Co-founder, Caskshare, Norman Gillies – Operations Director R&B Distillers, William Dobbie – Managing Director R&B Distillers

The Machrihanish Distillery will deliver a new single malt Scotch whisky for R&B, who already own the award-winning Isle of Raasay Distillery, of which R&B says: “while different in style of spirit and region, will exhibit a similar philosophy around provenance, quality, and community regeneration”.

R&B plans to develop a sustainable net zero distilling model that removes any fossil fuel use from the whisky distilling process, using regenerative, environmentally friendly farming practices and creating greater biodiversity in the surrounding area. Up to 20 new jobs will be created in the region over time, having a positive impact on the local economy.

William Dobbie, Managing Director of R&B Distillers, said:

“The rubber stamp for the distillery marks a major milestone on our journey in Campbeltown. When the whisky becomes of age our investment will go beyond production, attracting visitors to the region and supporting the local economy in a similar way to our existing distillery on Raasay.” “We are excited to be making this investment in Campbeltown and supporting the local economy through jobs and visitors. This milestone has particular significance to our family as my father Bill’s family come from Drumlemble, a small village in between Machrihanish and Campbeltown.”

“We would like to thank everyone who has helped us get to this stage – including Argyll and Bute Council, neighbouring whisky producers Glen Scotia and J&A Mitchell, and most importantly our customers and partners for continuing to support R&B and our brands.”

R&B Distillers is also announcing the acquisition of a controlling stake in Caskshare.com, a global eCommerce platform and bottler of single cask spirits. Caskshare specialises in offering whisky fans single cask whiskies by the bottle, including Scotch whiskies, R&B-owned brands, and world whiskies, and enables producers to sell directly to consumers worldwide. R&B plans to add other cask-aged spirits like rum and cognac over time and will initially target markets in Europe and the United States.

William Dobbie added:

“Our Machrihanish Distillery news and Caskshare majority stake puts us on a clear track towards achieving our vision of becoming the leading new wave spirits business in Scotland.”

R&B Distillers reported revenue of £5.0 million in the year ended 31st December 2023, and now sells in 40 markets worldwide after launching the Isle of Raasay Gin in mid-2019 and the Isle of Raasay Single Malt at the end of 2020. The company has set its sights on growing sales to over £25 million in the next decade.