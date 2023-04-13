Caskshare veröffentlicht 33 Jahre alten Secret Islay – und benutzt what3words, um die Destillerie zu enthüllen

Secret Speyside, Secret Islay – viele verschiedene Destillerien könnten sich hinter solchen Bezeichnungen verbergen. Grund dafür ist, dass die Destillerie ihren Namen nicht auf unabhängigen Abfüllungen sehen will, meist wohl, um die Exklusivität der eigenen Abfüllungen zu bewahren.

Manche Abfüller versuchen, Fantasienamen so zu wählen, dass sie einen Hinweis auf die Herkunft geben – Caskshare, wo ab sofort ein 33 Jahre alter Secret Islay zum Verkauf steht, nutzt erstmals eine what3words-Adresse, um die Position der Destillerie zu enthüllen.

Wer also um 2965 Euro nicht die Katze im Sack kaufen will, der sollte auf die Adresse im PR-Artikel klicken, und bei Interesse dann auf die Verlinkung zum Shop von Caskshare, wo der Whisky bis 28. April zum Verkauf stehen – falls er so lange zum Verkauf steht.

Hier alle Infos dazu:

///began.tasteful.icon

-Caskshare Uses What3Words to Get Round Gagging Order on Provenance of Latest Cask-

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – Caskshare has turned to location app what3words to get round a gagging order on the provenance of its latest cask acquisition. Unable to reveal the name of the source distillery, the independent bottler has however been able to pinpoint the location of the unnameable 33YO Islay single malt (52.20%), which goes on sale on the platform today for £2,000/€2,965 per bottle, using what3words address ///began.tasteful.icon.

It is the first time what3words has been used to circumvent a naming ban and, commenting on the release, Caskshare managing director, John Robertson, said:

“In this secret bottling, we’re giving consumers an incredible opportunity to buy an extremely rare Islay malt for a fraction of what it would cost for a named release. While we are prohibited from using the distillery name, we can show where the whisky has been distilled and we’re using what3words’ innovative mapping technology to give customers transparency on its origins.”

Giles Rhys Jones, CMO of what3words, added:

“It is always incredible to see the variety of imaginative ways what3words can be used: from sharing meeting spots with friends, or specifying a precise delivery location, to creatively naming a unique whisky. Caskshare’s approach of sharing the what3words address of the cask is helping to give customers a glimpse of the distillery where the whisky was made.”

As with all its single-cask bottlings, Caskshare has commissioned an individual piece of art for the label design. Working purely from the what3words address to allow the mystery and intrigue of the cask to be captured in his artwork, natural landscape painter Harry Frost has been given this commission.

Around 235 bottles will be drawn from the cask in November 2023. The sale is open to customers worldwide (£2,000 / €2,965 / $3,225) from now until 12pm on Friday 28th April at https://caskshare.com/ballot/the-unnameable-islay-gb

A cask-to-glass service, Caskshare was founded in 2019. As well as selling whiskies from 13 new-wave distilleries including Arbikie and Raasay, Caskshare acts as an independent bottler, acquiring rare single malt casks direct from distilleries to enable people to get a taste of one-of-a-kind whiskies across a range of price points that can’t be found anywhere else.

what3words is revolutionising the way we communicate location. It has divided the world into a grid of 3m x 3m squares, and given each square a unique combination of three words: a what3words address. Now every parking space, stunning viewpoint, tucked-away side passage and large building entrance has its own what3words address.