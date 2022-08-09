Nach dem Special Blended Malt Whisky zum Ende der Amtszeit von Boris Johnson, stellt der Online-Händler für Premium-Fass-Spirituosen Caskshare heute die US-Version von The Big Lie vor. Dieser Bourbon erscheint in limitierter Auflage, und wie bereits beim britischen Vorgänger finden wir in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung recht amüsante Details und Tasting Notes. Interessenten an diesem Bottling tragen sich über die Website in eine Warteliste ein, alles Weitere zu The Big Lie US Edition finden Sie in der Presseaussendung:

Caskshare Launches The Big Lie US Edition – The perfect whisky for The House

Online premium cask spirits retailer, Caskshare is set to launch the second in its series of politically inspired whiskies. Following the success of its inaugural ‘Big Lie’ whisky, the brand is delighted to be offering its customers an equally novel and unique bourbon, inspired by one of the most infamous political leaders of the last decade – Donald Trump.

The Big Lie whiskies play with the idea that certain parts of the whisky industry can be shrouded in mystery such as details on the cask or the liquid itself, much like the world of global politics. This limited-edition release bourbon will be from an undisclosed location, aged from an unknown amount of time, aged in ‘fake yews’ wood cask, mirroring the slapstick nature of Donald’s campaigns and tenure.

This bottle aims to make whiskey ‘Great Again’ and is in the ‘Big League’. On first inspection it has a straw colour and there’s the whiff of ‘covfefe’, echoing summer nights by the Mexican border on the nose, followed by the gentle aroma of burgers and fries in the Oval Office. The Devil’s cut here is tremendous but there are no bad hombres to be found in this bottle. Positioned as a commemoration bottle, perfect for those looking for a strong drink after recently being fired or let go from their jobs. Customers can pre-order exclusively on Caskshare.com to ensure they receive a bottle in time for Donald’s re-emergence in the political sphere.

Location: Maybe Nambia

ABV: (Cask Strength) 47.5%

Cask Type: The Fake Yews

Age: Young & Vibrant

Bottle Number: Number 1 of course

Master Distiller: Donald

Approved by: Bye Don

Caskshare launched in the UK back in 2021 and since then it has been transforming the way consumers engage with distilleries to buy single cask whisky. Created with an emerging generation of whisky lovers in mind, Caskshare offers the unique anticipation that comes with the whisky(e)’s distilling and ageing processes, without the limitations of having to outlay and invest in a whole cask. Instead, whisky fans and newcomers can buy unique bottlings such as this novel, Big Lie release.

Caskshare.com is the place to buy ultra-unique bottles of whisky direct from the cask, from the best new and established distilleries. Reserve, Mature & Enjoy.

To register your interest in a bottle please visit Caskshare.com. Bottles priced at £65/$80.

