Caskshare mit Macallan 32yo – Vergabe der 190 Flaschen über Lossystem ab 7. Dezember

Falls noch etwas Weihnachtsgeld übrig ist, oder falls jemand noch ein exquisites Geschenk (auch für sich selbst?) sucht, der könnte bei dem aktuellen Angebot von Caskshare fündig werden: Dort hat man einen Macallan 32yo abgefüllt und vergibt die Kaufrechte über ein Lossystem, das morgen, am 7. Dezember startet. Die Flasche, so man das Kaufrecht erhält, kostet dann 4.425 Euro.

Alle Infos dazu bringen wir nachfolgend – und wenn Sie sich um das Kaufrecht bewerben, wünschen wir Ihnen natürlich viel Glück!

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

CASKSHARE UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIVE SERIES BOTTLING OF ULTRA RARE MACALLAN 32YO SINGLE CASK SCOTCH WHISKY THROUGH GLOBAL BALLOT

Ballot Opens Worldwide on December 7th for £3,500/€4,225/$4,250 bottle

(Edinburgh, Scotland, December 5th, 2023) – Caskshare, a leading Scottish-based whisky business dedicated to bringing the world of unique bottles and one-of-a-kind products within reach of rare malt enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce the launch of a highly anticipated ballot of a truly exceptional offering: a very rare Macallan distilled in 1991. As meticulous curators, discerning bottlers, and exclusive sellers of the most extraordinary and rare whiskies, Caskshare is expanding its horizons in the US market offering an unprecedented opportunity to savor this exceptional Scotch.

A limited run of 190 bottles of the rare malt Scottish whisky will go on sale globally via ballot for £3,500 under its Collective Series label. Members will have priority access to the bottles, which will be bottled in January 2024 and promptly dispatched to eager consumers in March 2024. Members enjoy priority access, and the remaining bottles will be selectively distributed/sold randomly. This exceptional whisky distilled at Macallan Distillery will be bottled at 32YO having undergone a unique aging process starting in a first-fill ex-bourbon cask and culminating in a PX Sherry cask finish, boasts an astonishingly high single-cask ABV of 49%.

The ballot will open globally on Thursday, December 7th, and close midday on Thursday, December 14th.

This announcement follows the remarkable sale of a Macallan 1926 bottle sold for $2.7 million on November 18th. The release featuring the art of Italian artist Valerio Adami made a new record for any bottle of spirit or wine sold at auction.

John Robertson, Managing Director of Caskshare, remarked,

„We are honoured to be able to bring you this very rare whisky from one of Scotland’s best-known distilleries. We are passionate about sourcing the best whisky Scotland has to offer and this whisky distilled at The Macallan Distillery is no different. It’s a rare and momentous occasion when a cask of such unparalleled rarity emerges. We’ve coupled this whisky with an exceptional piece of art and anticipate that it will be eagerly sought after by both discerning connoisseurs and fervent collectors alike.“

The Collective Series has been curated to encompass a spectrum, from reasonably priced to opulent single-cask whiskies. Each bottle carries its own unique identity, and the artistic labels embody a profound connection to the product’s story, provenance, and craftsmanship.

“The artistry on our bottles is a deliberate choice – just as we curate distinctive whiskies, we also curate collaborations with artists for the bottle design,” says John Robertson, Managing Director of Caskshare. “For this release, we teamed up with acclaimed American artist Tristan Eaton for the exclusive bottle design. Drawing inspiration from two of Eaton’s evocative murals paying homage to Alexander Graham Bell –the Scottish-born inventor of the telephone and of the American Telecoms Company– we felt that this was the perfect partner to beautifully showcase the intricate interplay between Scottish innovation and American artistic ingenuity as we launch the Collective Series in the US.

Founded in 2019, Caskshare is a pioneering whisky business dedicated to making the world of unique, one-of-a-kind whiskies accessible to all, bridging the gap between whisky aficionados and exceptional single malt experiences. With an extensive network of connoisseurs, Caskshare brings forth the most extraordinary offerings, connecting passionate whisky enthusiasts with limited-edition treasures.

To enter the ballot, visit: www.caskshare.com/macallan-32

About Caskshare

Caskshare makes it simple for anyone to have a share of fine and rare single malts. Selling one-of-a-kind whiskies by the bottle opens up a world of possibilities – meaning buyers can stick to what they know and like or embark on a journey of flavor exploration, enjoy for themselves, to keep or to gift.