Serge verkostet: Sieben Octomore

Wenn Ihr Handy beim Lesen dieses Artikels qualmt, dann muss es nicht zwingend beschädigt sein, denn heute wird es in der Verkostung von Serge Valentin extrem rauchig: Sieben Abfüllungen der Destillerie Bruichladdich unter dem Label Octomore werden heute beschrieben und beurteilt, und – das können wir jetzt schon verraten – allesamt bis auf eine Ausnahme sehr hoch bewertet.
Alle sieben Abfüllungen der Verkostung stammen aus den Editionen 12.x bis 14.x – und hier sind sie in unserer Tabelle:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Octomore 5 yo 2015/2021 ‚Edition 12.1‘ (59.9%, OB, The Impossible Equation, 1st fill bourbon)
|90
|Octomore 5 yo 2016/2022 ‚Edition 13.1‘ (59.2%, OB, The Impossible Equation, 1st fill bourbon)
|88
|Octomore 5 yo 2017/2023 ‚Edition 14.1‘ (59.6%, OB, The Impossible Equation, 1st fill bourbon)
|87
|Octomore 5 yo 2015/2021 ‚Edition 12.2‘ (57.3%, OB, The Impossible Equation, bourbon with 1st fill 18 months Sauternes finish)
|86
|Octomore 5 yo 2016/2022 ‚Edition 13.2‘ (58.3%, OB, The Impossible Equation, Rey Fernando de Castilla Oloroso Sherry)
|90
|Octomore 5 yo 2017/2023 ‚Edition 14.2‘ (57.7%, OB, The Impossible Equation, 1st fill oloroso and 1st + 2nd fill Amarone)
|80
|Octomore 5 yo 2016/2022 ‚Edition 13.3‘ (61.1%, OB, The Impossible Equation, Islay barley, 1st fill bourbon and 2nd fill Rivesaltes + Ribera del Duero)
|89