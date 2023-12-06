Mittwoch, 06. Dezember 2023, 15:08:23
IslayVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Sieben Octomore

Die Rauchmelder schlagen an - Octomore aus den Editionen 12.x bis 14.x bei Serge Valentin in der Verkostung

Wenn Ihr Handy beim Lesen dieses Artikels qualmt, dann muss es nicht zwingend beschädigt sein, denn heute wird es in der Verkostung von Serge Valentin extrem rauchig: Sieben Abfüllungen der Destillerie Bruichladdich unter dem Label Octomore werden heute beschrieben und beurteilt, und – das können wir jetzt schon verraten – allesamt bis auf eine Ausnahme sehr hoch bewertet.

Alle sieben Abfüllungen der Verkostung stammen aus den Editionen 12.x bis 14.x – und hier sind sie in unserer Tabelle:

AbfüllungPunkte

Octomore 5 yo 2015/2021 ‚Edition 12.1‘ (59.9%, OB, The Impossible Equation, 1st fill bourbon)90
Octomore 5 yo 2016/2022 ‚Edition 13.1‘ (59.2%, OB, The Impossible Equation, 1st fill bourbon)88
Octomore 5 yo 2017/2023 ‚Edition 14.1‘ (59.6%, OB, The Impossible Equation, 1st fill bourbon)87
Octomore 5 yo 2015/2021 ‚Edition 12.2‘ (57.3%, OB, The Impossible Equation, bourbon with 1st fill 18 months Sauternes finish)86 
Octomore 5 yo 2016/2022 ‚Edition 13.2‘ (58.3%, OB, The Impossible Equation, Rey Fernando de Castilla Oloroso Sherry)90
Octomore 5 yo 2017/2023 ‚Edition 14.2‘ (57.7%, OB, The Impossible Equation, 1st fill oloroso and 1st + 2nd fill Amarone)80
Octomore 5 yo 2016/2022 ‚Edition 13.3‘ (61.1%, OB, The Impossible Equation, Islay barley, 1st fill bourbon and 2nd fill Rivesaltes + Ribera del Duero)89
