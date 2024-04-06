Samstag, 06. April 2024, 18:50:17
IslayVerkostungsnotiz

Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet unterschiedliche Varianten der Bruichladdich Distillery

Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Lochindaal und Octomore: Die 11 Whiskys erzielen sehr hohe Bewertungen

Dem, um in der Sprache unserer Zeit zu bleiben, Megatasting mit Whiskys der Highland Park Distillery am vergangenen Samstag lässt Angus MacRaild heute eine ausgiebige Verkostung der unterschiedlichen Whiskys aus der Islay-Brennerei Bruichladdich folgen.
Hier die elf Abfüllungen des Tages im Detail, sowie ihre jeweiligen Bewertungen in unserer Übersicht:

AbfüllungPunkte

Bruichladdich 10 yo 1981/1991 (58.6%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society #23.7)85
Bruichladdich 18 yo 2004/2023 (61.8%, OB for The Whisky Exchange, cask #1518, 1st fill Sauternes, 234 bottles)86
Bruichladdich 30 yo (48.3%, Elixir Distiller’s ‚Director’s Special‘, hogshead, 218 bottles)85
Bruichladdich 29 yo 1990/2020 (51.6%, Gordon & MacPhail ‚Connoisseur’s Choice‘, cask #2991, refill sherry hogshead, 173 bottles)89
Port Charlotte 9 yo 2012/2022 ‚SC:01‘ (55.2%, OB, bourbon and sherry with Sauternes finish)87
Port Charlotte 10 yo 2010/2021 (59.4%, Dramfool ‚Jim McEwan Signature Collection 2.2‘, cask #1415, 1st fill bourbon barrel, 257 bottles)88 
Port Charlotte 13 yo 2007/2021 (60.9%, Dramfool ‚Jim McEwan Signature Collection 1.2‘, cask #R08/152-12, 1st fill Pomerol Bordeaux wine cask, 299 bottles)87
Lochindaal 12 yo 2009/2021 (61.3%, The Single Cask, cask #76, 1st fill bourbon barrel, 229 bottles)90
Lochindaal 13 yo 2009/2023 (62.3%, OB / Private Bottling, cask #99, 1st fill bourbon barrel, 229 bottles)90
Lochindaal 15 yo 2007/2023 (60.1%, Lady Of The Glen, cask #3371, 1st fill bourbon barrel, 237 bottles)90
Octomore 10 yo 2010/2021 5th Edition (56.3%, OB, 1st fill bourbon and Ribera del Duero wine, 3500 bottles)88
