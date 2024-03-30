Samstag, 30. März 2024, 13:47:32
IslandsVerkostungsnotiz

Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Highland Park x16

Von 78 bis 95 Punkte reichen die Bewertungen in der Verkostung von 16 verschiedenen Abfüllungen der ikonischen Orkney-Brennerei

Viel Verkostung, wenig Einleitung. Hier unsere Tabelle des Highland Park Megatastings von Angus MacRaild heute:

AbfüllungPunkte

Highland Park 12 yo ‚Viking Honour‘ (OB, 40%, -/+ 2023)83
Highland Park 18 yo 1987/2005 (40%, El Vino, sherry)78
An Orkney Distillery 9 yo 2012/2022 (57.1%, Watt Whisky, two hogsheads, 733 bottles)88
An Orkney Distillery 11 yo 2012/2023 ‚Reserve Casks‘ (48%, Elixir Distillers ‚The Single Malts of Scotland‘, oloroso sherry butt)88 
Secret Orkney 14 yo (54.1%, Dram Mor, finished in ex-Bruichladdich Chateau d’Yquem barrique, 305 bottles, 2022)87
Orkney 15 yo 2007/2022 (59.7%, North Star, oloroso hogshead, 328 bottles)89
Orkney 16 yo 2006/2022 (64.3%, Signatory Vintage for The Whisky Exchange, cask #15DRU17/A65, refill sherry butt, 661 bottles)84
Secret Orkney 17 yo 2004/2022 (49.4%, Whisky Nerds, cask #13, butt, 248 bottles)90
Highland Park 19 yo 2001/2021 (52.5%, OB, cask #2587, refill hogshead, 251 bottles)91
An Orkney Distillery 22 yo 2000/2023 (52.7%, The Whisky Exchange, Whisky Show 2023, cask #41, refill hogshead, 328 bottles)91
Secret Orkney 22 yo 1999/2021 (52.0%, The Taste Of Whisky, cask #15, 60 bottles)91
An Orkney Distillery 22 yo 1999/2022 (52.6%, Nanyang Whisky ‚The Peninsula Collection‘, cask #8, hogshead, 280 bottles)89
Highland Park 24 yo 1986/2020 (46%, Mo Òr Collection, cask #2275, bourbon hogshead, 300 bottles)90
Highland Park 12 yo (43%, OB, 1 litre for duty free, 1980s)91
Highland Park 1970/1995 (40%, Gordon & MacPhail ‚Centenary Reserve‘)80
Highland Park 21 yo 1959/1980 (43%, OB ‚green dumpy‘)95
Vorheriger Artikel
Fremde Federn (299): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

