Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Highland Park x16

|Highland Park 12 yo ‚Viking Honour‘ (OB, 40%, -/+ 2023)
|83
|Highland Park 18 yo 1987/2005 (40%, El Vino, sherry)
|78
|An Orkney Distillery 9 yo 2012/2022 (57.1%, Watt Whisky, two hogsheads, 733 bottles)
|88
|An Orkney Distillery 11 yo 2012/2023 ‚Reserve Casks‘ (48%, Elixir Distillers ‚The Single Malts of Scotland‘, oloroso sherry butt)
|88
|Secret Orkney 14 yo (54.1%, Dram Mor, finished in ex-Bruichladdich Chateau d’Yquem barrique, 305 bottles, 2022)
|87
|Orkney 15 yo 2007/2022 (59.7%, North Star, oloroso hogshead, 328 bottles)
|89
|Orkney 16 yo 2006/2022 (64.3%, Signatory Vintage for The Whisky Exchange, cask #15DRU17/A65, refill sherry butt, 661 bottles)
|84
|Secret Orkney 17 yo 2004/2022 (49.4%, Whisky Nerds, cask #13, butt, 248 bottles)
|90
|Highland Park 19 yo 2001/2021 (52.5%, OB, cask #2587, refill hogshead, 251 bottles)
|91
|An Orkney Distillery 22 yo 2000/2023 (52.7%, The Whisky Exchange, Whisky Show 2023, cask #41, refill hogshead, 328 bottles)
|91
|Secret Orkney 22 yo 1999/2021 (52.0%, The Taste Of Whisky, cask #15, 60 bottles)
|91
|An Orkney Distillery 22 yo 1999/2022 (52.6%, Nanyang Whisky ‚The Peninsula Collection‘, cask #8, hogshead, 280 bottles)
|89
|Highland Park 24 yo 1986/2020 (46%, Mo Òr Collection, cask #2275, bourbon hogshead, 300 bottles)
|90
|Highland Park 12 yo (43%, OB, 1 litre for duty free, 1980s)
|91
|Highland Park 1970/1995 (40%, Gordon & MacPhail ‚Centenary Reserve‘)
|80
|Highland Park 21 yo 1959/1980 (43%, OB ‚green dumpy‘)
|95