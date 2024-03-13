Neu: The Macallan Horizon – eine Kooperation mit Bentley

Die Destillerie Macallan stellt einen neuen Whisky vor, den sie schon im Sommer 2022 angekündigt hat, der aber nun erst über ein halbes Jahr nach dem geplanten Veröffentlichungstermin im Sommer 2023 erscheint: The Macallan Horizon. Der The Macallan Horizon ist eine Zusammenarbeit mit der Automobilmarke Bentley – in ihrem Gebiet ebenso im Luxussegment angesiedelt wie Macallan im Whiskybereich.

Kirsteen Campbell, Macallan Master Whisky Maker, hat dafür sechs Sherryfässer ausgesucht, die zusammen den gewünschten intensiven Geschmack ergaben. Sie suchte dabei besonders nach Ledernoten und dem Duft polierter Eiche.

Mehr über den neuen The Macallan Horizon finden Sie auf der Webseite von The Macallan – was Sie dort allerdings nicht finden werden, ist der Preis. Der dürfte aber eher im Bereich dessen liegen, was sich Bentley-Fahrer leisten können.

Untenstehend haben wir einige Infos von der Webseite für Sie zusammengefasst.

The Macallan Horizon

We are delighted to announce the launch of The Macallan Horizon, a sophisticated and bold single malt whisky.

Building on our established relationship with Bentley Motors, The Macallan Horizon is an expertly crafted single malt whisky presented in a visionary horizontal vessel. It encapsulates the rich heritage of both The Macallan and Bentley Motors and our shared vision for the future.



Challenging the conventions of traditional whisky bottling and showcasing an unrivalled level of creativity, the vessel’s twist motif symbolises our extraordinary journey as we travel to the future.

THE WHISKY

The Macallan Master Whisky Maker, Kirsteen Campbell sought to capture the essence of a Bentley motorcar through the creation of a sophisticated and bold single malt whisky.



​Kirsteen painstakingly selected six first-fill sherry seasoned oak casks that exuded the right intensity of flavour, texture and natural colour. An extraordinary meeting of The Macallan’s signature style with Bentley’s timeless quality and design, this single malt is a true stimulation of the senses through taste and texture.

“I was specifically looking for resinous polished oak and fresh leather notes, to complement our classic rich dried fruits and warm spice notes. Bringing together the worlds of The Macallan and Bentley.“ Kirsteen Campbell

THE SHAPE

The Macallan Horizon is presented in a visionary horizontal vessel designed with a fusion of traditional craftsmanship and cutting-edge engineering technology. The whisky reflects the extraordinary meeting of these two worlds, a testament to the unwavering pursuit of excellence and innovation.

Through this partnership we sought to pay homage to our Six Pillars, the foundation stones that underpin the renowned quality and rich character of our whisky. The product packaging incorporates six materials integral to both The Macallan and Bentley Motors.

​Designed with a collective of specialist suppliers, using highly skilled artisanal and precision engineering techniques, our commitment to craftsmanship, creativity and innovation allowed us to challenge each other and push the boundaries of the possible. ​