Caskshare kündigt The Big Lie an

Der Online-Händler für Premium-Fass-Spirituosen Caskshare stellt uns in seiner heutigen Pressemitteilung ihre Abfüllung The Big Lie vor. Nach einem ehrlich gesagt skandalösen Jahr der Politik in Großbritannien, so schreiben sie, hat Caskshare beschlossen, einen augenzwinkernden Special Blended Malt Whisky herauszubringen, um das Ende von Boris‘ Amtszeit zu würdigen.

Wer Interesse an diesem Bottling hat, kann dieses auf der Caskshare-Website bekunden, und trägt sich in eine Warteliste ein. Nähere und, wie wir finden, recht lustige Details und Tasting Notes finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Caskshare Launch A Government Inspired Whisky – The Big Lie, The Perfect Whisky For Your Cabinet

Online premium cask spirits retailer Caskshare is set to launch a No 10 inspired whisky. After a frankly scandalous year of politics in the UK, Caskshare has decided to release a tongue in cheek special blended malt whisky to mark the end of Boris’s tenure.

Approved by ‘Larry the cat’, arguably the longest standing feature of No 10 in recent years, the whisky will be from an unknown location, aged from an unknown amount of time, mirroring the ambiguity of Boris’s time in office. Playing with the idea that certain parts of the whisky industry can also be shrouded in mystery, the brand has decided to celebrate the unknown of both worlds; whisky and politics, in this limited-edition release.

Customers can pre-order exclusively on Caskshare.com to ensure they receive a bottle in time for Boris’s departure. Positioned as an occasion bottle, perfect for work parties or weekend drinks, a delightful dram of The Big Lie will have an abundantly fruity nose and is packed with ‘party gate’ flavours including champagne, cheese and finishing with red wine. When added with water there’s old sauternes, Seville oranges and light notes of leather.

Location: Maybe Up North Maybe Down South

ABV: 57% (Cask Strength)

Cask Type: Perhaps The Fortingall Yew

Age: Umpteen Years

Bottle Number: Number 1 of course

Master Distiller: Boris

Approved by: Larry The Cat

Caskshare launched back in 2021 and since then it has been transforming the way consumers engage with distilleries to buy single cask whisky. Created with an emerging generation of whisky lovers in

mind, Caskshare offers the unique anticipation that comes with whisky’s distilling and ageing processes, without the limitations of having to outlay and invest in a whole cask. Instead, whisky fans

and newcomers can buy unique bottlings such as this novel, Big Lie release.

Caskshare.com is the place to buy ultra unique bottles of whisky direct from the cask, from the best new and established distilleries.

To register your interest in a bottle please visit Caskshare.com. Bottles priced at £55.

www.caskshare.com

@caskshare