Caskshare bringt Macallan 30yo aus dem Einzelfass – Vergabe über Lossystem

Nach der erfolgreichen Veröffentlichung eines Springbank 30yo über ein Lossystem legt Caskshare jetzt mit einem neuen Angebot nach: Ein Macallan 30yo aus dem First Fill Sherry Cask wird im Mai 2023 mit 51,5% vol. abgefüllt – eine recht hohe Alkoholstärke für dieses Alter. Wer eine der 180 Flaschen durch die Verlosung zughesprochen bekommt, wird dann 3.700 Euro dafür auf den Tisch legen müssen.

Will man sich die Chance auf diesem, den Daten nach klassischen, Macallan nicht entgehen lassen und verfügt man über das nötige Kleingeld, dann kann man sich noch bis 12. Dezember für die Verlosung anmelden.

Mehr zum Fass und der Verlosung nachstehend:

CASKSHARE TO LIST RARE MACALLAN 30YO SINGLE CASK

Ballot Opens Monday 5 December for £2,850 | €3,700 Bottles –

Hot on the heels of a ballot sale for a cask of Springbank 30YO, which saw over 600 people sign up to buy one of 135 £1.6k bottles, Caskshare is releasing a ballot for a single cask malt that is set to be even hotter property: a Macallan 30YO.

One hundred and eighty bottles of the rare malt will go on sale at £2,850 | €3,700 each. Bottled in May 2023, the Macallan 30YO is maturing in a first-fill Sherry cask and bears one of the highest single-cask ABVs on the market at 51.5%.

According to a recent report by investment bank Noble & Co, The Macallan, produced by Famous Grouse owner Edrington, is the number one brand for both volume and value in the secondary market. Using data collected from over 580,000 whisky auction transactions over the last decade, the report also shows a 21% increase in the value of fine and rare single malts in 2022, with the volume of bottles sold increasing by 23%. In October, a single bottle of Macallan 80YO sold at auction in Sotheby’s for £300,000.

John Robertson, MD of Caskshare, said:

“The Macallan is undoubtedly one of the most aspirational single malt whiskies, with a global reputation for quality and provenance. It’s really not often that a cask of such rarity comes up and we’re expecting it to be hugely sought-after by both connoisseurs and collectors.”

The ballot will open to UK and international customers on Monday 5th December and close at midday on Sunday 11th December.

A cask-to-glass service, Caskshare was founded in 2019. As well as selling whiskies from 13 new-wave distilleries including Arbikie and Raasay, Caskshare acts as an independent bottler, acquiring rare single malt casks direct from distilleries to enable people to get a taste of one-of-a-kind whiskies across a range of price points that can’t be found anywhere else.

To enter the ballot, head to: https://www.caskshare.com/ballot/macallan-30-gb