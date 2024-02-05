Eigentümer der Isle of Raasay Distillery kündigt Neuorganisation seines Führungsteams an

Die R&B Distillers, Eigentümer der Isle of Raasay Distillery, kündigen in ihrer heutugen englischsprachigen Presseaussendung (Sie finden diese nach unserer Einleitung) einige Änderungen im Führungsteam an. Neuer Managing Director wird William Dobbie, nachdem er vier Jahre als Commercial Director im Unternehmen tätig war. Sein Vater und Mitbegründer des Unternehmens Bill Dobbie wird neuer Chairman.

Für das Kalenderjahr 2023 melden die R&B Distillers einen Umsatz von 5,0 Millionen Pfund, der im nächsten Jahrzehnt auf über 25 Millionen Pfund gesteigert werden soll. Daran werden dann auch zwei neue Brennereien beteiligt sein. Die Machrihanish Distillery in der Nähe von Campbeltown soll innerhalb 12 bis 24 Monaten eröffnen. Und für die Duke Street Distillery in Coldstream in den Scottish Borders bestehen langfristige Pläne, die noch nicht näher konkretisiert werden.

Hier die Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Changing of the guard at Isle of Raasay Distillery owner R&B Distillers

William Dobbie appointed as Managing Director, with Bill Dobbie switching to Chairman role at company he co-founded in 2014

William Dobbie moves up from Commercial Director, a position he has held for the last four years

R&B Distillers owns Isle of Raasay Distillery, and plans to launch the Machrihanish Distillery near Campbeltown over the next 12-24 months, with longer term plans for The Duke Street Distillery at Coldstream

R&B Distillers reported revenue of £5.0 million in calendar year 2023, and has set sights on growing sales to over £25 million in the next decade

Edinburgh, Isle of Raasay, London, 5 February 2024 – R&B Distillers Limited has announced a reorganisation of its senior executive team, with William Dobbie appointed as Managing Director and his father Bill Dobbie switching to the Chairman role at the company he co-founded with Alasdair Day in 2014.

Left to right are William Dobbie and Bill Dobbie of R&B Distillers (by Stewart Attwood)

Bill Dobbie, Chairman, R&B Distillers, said:

“William has helped drive double-digit revenue growth at over 20 per cent per annum during his four years as Commercial Director, and R&B’s Board was unanimous in its decision to give him the opportunity to lead the company’s next phase of growth. We have continued to see solid growth in the UK and internationally over the last few years, including during what was a challenging year for the industry in 2023, and are excited by our prospects to build sales in existing and new markets over the next decade.”

R&B Distillers owns the Isle of Raasay Distillery, which opened its doors in 2017, and plans to launch the Machrihanish Distillery near Campbeltown on the Mull of Kintyre over the next 12-18 months, which will mark the first new farm distillery in the region in over 180 years. There are also longer term plans for The Duke Street Distillery at Coldstream in the Scottish Borders.

R&B Distillers reported revenue of £5.0 million in the year ended 31st December 2023, and now sells in 40 markets worldwide after launching the Isle of Raasay Gin in mid-2019 and the Isle of Raasay Single Malt at the end of 2020. The company has set its sights on growing sales to over £25 million in the next decade.

William Dobbie, Managing Director, R&B Distillers

William Dobbie, Managing Director, R&B Distillers, said:

“The whole team deserves so much credit for our success to date, and our 10-year vision is centred on taking the business to the next level, increasing our international presence in lucrative markets like North America and Asia. While the high end of the whisky market has come under pressure over the last year, we have managed to significantly increase sales, grow a loyal customer base and brand in the face of industry headwinds.”



The Isle of Raasay Distillery, based on the Inner Hebridean island off the west coast of Scotland, sells directly to tens of thousands of consumers through hundreds of outlets in the UK and via distributors worldwide. The distillery, which has a visitor centre and luxury accommodation, won Distillery of the Year and Tourism Destination of the Year at the Scottish Whisky Awards in 2022. R&B has a team of 47 people, with 35 based on the Isle of Raasay, supporting long-term local employment for the community.



R&B’s senior management team also includes Stuart Blues (Finance Director), Norman Gillies (Operations Director), and Alasdair Day (Co-founder and Master Distiller).

R&B Distillers is owned by Scottish entrepreneur Bill Dobbie’s Chanrossa Group, a Scotland-headquartered scaleup with a portfolio that includes both spirits & drinks and beauty & wellness brands. The drinks business includes stakes in the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, Caskshare.com, Waterford Distillery, and Renegade Rum Distillery. Chanrossa positions itself as a “long-term business that creates and owns brands of provenance, quality, and global appeal.”