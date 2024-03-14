Caol Ila und Lagavulin geben Programm für Fèis Ìle 2024 bekannt – Tickets ab sofort online

Am 25. und 27. Mai 2024 haben die Destillerien Lagavulin und Caol Ila, beide im Besitz von Diageo, ihre Destillerietage im Rahmen des Fèis Ìle, des Whiskyfestivals auf Islay.

Heute wurden einige Highlights aus ihrem Programm veröffentlicht, und während Mitglieder des Malt Club von Diageo bereits ab heute Abend ihre Tickets kaufen können, wird es für alle anderen ab morgen, den 15. März, die Möglichkeit des Erwerbs vopn Tickets geben.

Links dazu finden Sie im Artikel, und auch einen Überblick über die Veranstaltungen, die geplantz ud buchbar sind. Viel Vergnügen damit!

JOIN THE CELEBRATIONS AT FÈIS ÌLE 2024 FROM 25 – 27 MAY

Caol Ila & Lagavulin distillery experience tickets available from today on Malts.com

Islay, Scotland [14 March 2024] Two of Islay’s best loved single malt distilleries, Lagavulin and Caol Ila are set to welcome Fèis Ìle fans from across the globe to their homes once again, for the island’s ultimate celebration of culture, music and whisky.

On 25 May, Lagavulin will open its doors hosting an indulgent mix of music and whisky tastings dedicated to the unmistakable smoky character that inspires tens of thousands of guests to visit the distillery each year.

Celebrations include:

Smoky Luxury on the Waves

Sail away from Lagavulin Pier and indulge in a boat full of smoky luxury. Climb aboard and join Diageo whisky specialist, Peter Milne, creator of this year’s Fèis Lagavulin Limited Release Bottling 2024 and Joanne McKercher, Diageo archivist, for special drams, delicious seafood pairings and untold stories of Lagavulin, as you enjoy the scenic views from Lagavulin Bay.

The Manager’s Big Challenge

One for the Lagavulin lovers! Guests to this interactive and fun-packed experience will join Distillery Manager, Jordan Paisley and Fèis favourite and Brand Ambassador, Colin Dunn, in ’smoky‘ Warehouse 3, as they take on fellow fans in blind taste-tests, liquid quizzes and production themed games.

Warehouse with the Coopers

Join Lagavulin’s fantastic guides and coopers in the legendary Warehouse 1 as they serve up a selection of amazing whiskies straight from the cask. See the experts in action as they demonstrate how to build the perfect cask, uncover maturation stories and best of all, how Lagavulin gets its signature smokiness.

Jordan Paisley, Lagavulin Distillery Manager said:

“Fèis Ìle is always a highlight of the whisky calendar, and 2024’s festival is set to be no different. Every year, our team raises the bar in terms of what we’re able to offer our guests, and we’re super happy with the programme of experiences, music, and tastings the team has put together to celebrate our wonderful smoky whisky.”

On 27 May Caol Ila’s festival day will celebrate its namesake, the sound of Islay, with a maritime inspired programme paying homage to the distillery’s stunning location. Highlights of the day include:

Meet the New Manager

Meet the new Caol Ila Distillery Manager, Eva Cumming, in the atmospheric Maturation Warehouse, as she joins Fèis Ìle veteran Colin Dunn to discuss her love of whisky, Islay and of course Caol Ila. Sit back and enjoy hearing from the experts with five superlative drams, including the Fèis bottling 2024 and Eva’s choice of an outstanding sample drawn from a single cask.

How Do You See The Sea

Enjoy some carefully-curated Caol Ila drams during a creative session with our neighbour from Persabus Pottery, Rosemary Fletcher. Discover, explore, and connect with the colours, patterns, and textures of Islay’s wild, and beautiful seascapes.

Be inspired by the incredible views of the Sound of Islay and experiment with your own unique creative process and style throughout a series of art processes and mindful exercises using charcoal and pastels accompanied by drams.

Flavour & History

Gain insight into how Caol Ila malts are selected, and the vital importance of Caol Ila’s signature smokiness in this extra special experience led by Peter Milne, who created the 2024 Fèis Limited Release Bottling 2024 and Diageo archivist Joanne McKerchar. Guests will have a one-off chance to blend and create a unique whisky of their own while exploring the influence of distillery character and maturation on flavour and learn about the heritage that has influenced the diverse range of flavours possible in Scotch whisky.

Eva Cumming, Caol Ila Distillery Manager said:

“2024 marks my first Fèis Ìle as Caol Ila distillery manager and seeing all the energy and enthusiasm the team has put into creating our experiences has been a real inspiration. This festival is on the bucket list of pretty much every Islay whisky lover no matter where they are in the world, and I can confidently say there will be some wonderful memories made this May.”

Malt Club members can get early access to Fèis Ìle experiences from 4pm today (Thursday 14th March) here

Tickets for Fèis Ìle can be purchased from Friday 15th March here

To celebrate Fèis Ìle, Lagavulin and Caol Ila will be releasing limited-edition bottlings that highlight each distillery’s unique character, available during the festival exclusively from both distilleries. More details will be revealed soon.





This year will also see the re-envisioned Port Ellen Distillery feature in the Fèis Ìle calendar on the afternoon of Tuesday 28th May. Tickets for the experience will be released in the coming weeks.

