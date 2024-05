Dennis Malcolm, Master Distiller von Glen Grant, geht in den Ruhestand

“As I look ahead to my retirement, it has led to much reflection of my career over the past 63 years. I am immensely proud to have been part of The Glen Grant family, and I say family because I have always considered my time here as a way of life and not a job of work.

While I will always be a whisky-maker at heart, I look forward to settling into a new phase, spending time with family and enjoying my beloved Rothes.

I know the legacy of The Glen Grant will now be in the safest hands with Greig. I raise a toast to him and his unwavering passion for The Glen Grant.”

Dennis Malcolm