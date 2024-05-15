Benriach 1966 Cask Aged 50 Years offiziell vorgestellt

Wir konnten für Sie vorab schon eine Info zum neuen Benriach 1966 Cask Aged 50 Years bringen, jetzt ist er offiziell vorgestellt worden – und einige neue Infos kamen hinzu: So wird die Abfüllung nach Ihrem aktuellen Launch im asiatischen Raum zwischen Juni und Oktober auch auf den internationalen Märkten zu finden sein – zu einem Preis von umgerechnet 29.000 Euro.

Hier jetzt die offizielle Pressemitteilung dazu, samt einem Statement von Master Blenderin Rachel Barrie – und einigen weiteren Bilder zur Abfüllung und Verpackung:

Benriach unveils oldest and rarest expression with 1966 Cask Aged 50 Years

Benriach Distillery, renowned for its rich, inventive and multi-layered Speyside whiskies, has announced its oldest and most exclusive expression to date: Benriach 1966 Cask Aged 50 Years.

Crafted from one exceptional cask by Master Blender Rachel Barrie, and with just 37[1] precious bottles available, Benriach 1966 Cask Aged 50 Years is the finest portrayal of Benriach’s signature fruit-laden style, with unrivalled complexity and luxurious refinement.

First filled with unpeated Benriach spirit on the 21st of September 1966, Bourbon cask 2383 was handpicked for its exquisite character, destined to become the oldest remaining vintage and rarest ever example of Benriach. Following decades of maturation in Benriach’s Speyside warehouses, it emerges as the first Benriach to be bottled at fifty years old.

Benriach Master Blender, Rachel Barrie, said:



“At Benriach Distillery our ability to nurture flavour has been informed by our heritage in maturing an eclectic array of casks from across the world and we have a creative philosophy and exploratory approach towards whisky making. Over many decades, this has granted an expert understanding of what makes the exceptional cask. “I am proud to present Benriach 1966 Cask Aged 50 Years as our ultimate treasure. Sip fifty years of opulent refinement with notes of sublime honeyed dates and delicate oak spices in harmony with the lingering finesse of apple, pear and traces of grapefruit.



“This is our art – a testament to the expertise in and commitment to extraordinary cask maturation at Benriach Distillery.”

Benriach 1966 Cask Aged 50 Years is held within a bespoke crystal decanter, made in Scotland by Glasstorm. Each decanter is presented in a presentation box made by master craftsman John Galvin, its design inspired by the colourful array of eclectic casks which fill Benriach’s warehouses, where the expression has been nurtured for the last half a century.

Benriach 1996 Cask Aged 50 years is priced at £25,000, reflecting the unparalleled craftsmanship and rarity of this exceptional whisky. Launching in Asia in May 2024, the expression will be rolled out across select global markets from June-October.

For further information, please visit Benriach Distillery.