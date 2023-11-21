Berry Bros. & Rudd mit exklusiver Laphroaig-Abfüllung zum 325. Jubiläum

Der älteste Wein- und Spirituosenhändler des Vereinigten Königreichs, Berry Bros. & Rudd, kann in diesem Jahr sein 325. Jubiläum feiern. Anlässlich dieses historischen Ereignisses erscheint eine exklusive Abfüllung, die von der Vorsitzenden Lizzy Rudd handverlesen wurde.

Berry Bros. & Rudd 325th Anniversary Laphroaig 1999 Single Malt Scotch Whisky ist seit heute erhältlich. Insgesamt sind nur 232 Flaschen im Online-Shop verfügbar, der Verkaufspreis pro Flasche beträgt £800.00, was etwas mehr als 900 € wären.

Mehr in der Presseaussendung, die wir von Berry Bros. & Rudd erhalten haben:

BERRY BROS. & RUDD CELEBRATES 325 YEARS WITH EXCLUSIVE LAPHROAIG BOTTLING

Britain’s oldest wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd honours its historic 325th anniversary with an exclusive bottling handpicked by Chair, Lizzy Rudd.

The limited edition release, derived from the renowned Laphroaig Distillery on Islay, is a testament to the company’s rich history of exceptional craftsmanship that spans over three centuries. The liquid itself has been patiently maturing since 1999 to create exceptional depth, complexity, and character.

Lizzy Rudd, Berry Bros. & Rudd Chair, commented:

„We started bottling casks under our label in the early 19th century so to celebrate our 325th anniversary, we wanted to oer something truly exceptional. This exclusive bottling from Laphroaig is a testament to our long-standing commitment to curating the finest spirits.“

Rob Whitehead, Spirits Buyer at Berry Bros. & Rudd, added:

„Every so often, when tasting through our repository of casks, one barrel begins to separate itself from the pack. When this happens, it feels beholden on us to find the ideal moment for such casks to shine at their brightest. Selflessly tasting an earmarked special cask repeatedly over several years helps us to pinpoint the optimum age for bottling – thus capturing the whisky at the height of its development. We had been tracking this barrel for a while and, with unknowable serendipity, its particular apogee coincided with our 325th anniversary celebrations“

From the creation of Cutty Sark whisky at the dawn of the 20th century to the recent launch of The Collective #1: The Pioneers, a celebration of sustainability, Berry Bros. & Rudd has consistently demonstrated innovation and leadership in the world of spirits.

Berry Bros. & Rudd 325th Anniversary Laphroaig 1999 Single Malt Scotch Whisky, £800.00, will be on sale at bbr.com, beginning 21st November 2023, with only 232 bottles made available.

TASTING NOTES

Berry Bros. & Rudd 325th Anniversary Laphroaig 1999 Single Malt Scotch Whisky

A spectacular bouquet; sophisticated peat smoke, luscious pineapple, coal soot and mango all appear in perfect balance. This dram rewards some patience and a little breathing time shows yet more complexity, with lychee, apricot, harbour rope and engine oil. The palate lives up to the promise oered by the nose with perfect poise and grace, peat smoke beautifully tempered with age and a serene tropicality note to oer a beguiling experience.

Subtle vanilla, spice, bonfire ash and soot linger on the finish.