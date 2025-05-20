The Singleton mit einer Zusammenarbeit mit Meister-Pâtissier Nicolas Rouzaud

Anfang April stellte The Singleton seine Zusammenarbeit mit Master Pâtissier Nicolas Rouzaud vor, und präsentierte zu einen The Singleton Gourmand Collection als auch drei von Nicolas Rouzaud kreierte Torten.

Ab sofort ist The Singleton of Glen Ord Collection x Nicolas Rouzaud als Whisky-Pairing-Erlebnis buchbar. Für diesen Sommer verspricht The Singleton noch mehr Spannung in der Glen Ord Distillery, von neuen Kooperationen mit führenden Experten auf ihrem Gebiet bis hin zur Fortsetzung der Singleton Sessions – Live-Musik-Sessions, die jeden ersten Samstag im Monat stattfinden und lokale Talente präsentieren. Und die Kollektion „The Singleton Gourmand“, bestehend aus drei 42 Jahre alten Single Malt Scotch Whiskys, ist ebenfalls in der Brennerei erhältlich.

Mehr und ausführlichere Informationen finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

WORLD-LEADING DISTILLERY PARTNERS WITH RENOWNED MASTER PÂTISSIER IN A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND TASTING EXPERIENCE

The Home of The Singleton of Glen Ord Distillery has unveiled a new single malt and patisserie pairing created in collaboration with renowned Master Pâtissier Nicolas Rouzaud

The Singleton of Glen Ord Distillery in the Scottish Highlands has introduced a one-of-a-kind whisky pairing experience with celebrated pâtissier Nicolas Rouzaud, known across Europe for his exquisitely crafted desserts and cakes.

Available to book now The Singleton of Glen Ord Collection x Nicolas Rouzaud is a remarkable fusion of taste and texture that celebrates the rich complexity of single malt scotch whisky and the artistry of patisserie.

Named The World’s Leading Whisky Distillery Tour 2024 at The World Travel Awards, the distillery’s latest offering is a celebration of flavour, craftsmanship, and culture. It showcases the refined creativity behind both whisky making and patisserie, culminating in a luxurious, immersive experience for guests.

In collaboration with the talented distillery team, Nicolas – famed for his London-based patisserie, Nicolas Rouzaud at The Connaught – has created a bespoke dessert designed to be enjoyed in three distinct parts. Each layer of the sumptuous cake has been carefully crafted to complement a different expression of The Singleton: The Singleton of Glen Ord 12-Year-Old, The Singleton of Glen Ord 18-Year-Old, and The Singleton of Dufftown 21-Year-Old whiskies.

As guests move through the cake, from airy mousse to a dense, spiced base, they’ll discover the layered richness of the whisky in a whole new way:

(The Singleton of Glen Ord 12-Year-Old): A light caramel mousse with orange confit, echoing the delicate citrus and smooth sweetness of the whisky. Base layer (The Singleton of Glen Ord 18-Year-Old): A gingerbread-inspired, cake-like texture, packed with dried apricot, fig, and raisins, and coated with cacao nibs and praliné for a rich, complex finish.





(The Singleton of Glen Ord 18-Year-Old): A gingerbread-inspired, cake-like texture, packed with dried apricot, fig, and raisins, and coated with cacao nibs and praliné for a rich, complex finish. Decoration (The Singleton of Dufftown 21-Year-Old): A chocolate sculpture shaped like a salmon, paying homage to The Singleton emblem. Crafted with roasted and caramelised barley, hazelnuts, and chocolate, it adds elegant depth and marks the first time Nicolas has used barley in his creations which was inspired by his visit to the distillery.

Leigh Aitken, Brand Home Manager at The Singleton of Glen Ord Distillery, said:

“Working with Nicolas has been amazing. His palate, his passion and his attention to detail have made him the perfect partner for us. There is so much synergy between the considered approach Nicolas takes to his craft as to what our whisky teams do with the creation of our liquids. “Having Nicolas at the distillery and seeing him work, ask questions and really immerse himself in our whisky and our culture has shone through in the delicious patisserie. With each bite you can taste that he has dedicated himself to this process and reflected The Singleton back in the cake. “This is set to be our biggest summer yet at the distillery. We’ve been embracing the team’s creativity, carefully listening to our guests and responding with an array of exciting offerings. Whether it’s live music from local performers at our much loved monthly Singleton Sessions, platters of local produce from our neighbouring producers and farms, our cocktail and non-alc menu, or the next exciting partnership yet to be revealed, we are ensuring there is something for everyone at the distillery.

Designing a three-layer dessert to pair precisely with three different whiskies has been a technical challenge taken on by Nicolas and the distillery team, deeply rooted in the pursuit of exceptional excellence.

Nicolas Rouzaud, said:

“I was profoundly inspired by the passion and meticulous craftsmanship of The Singleton team. Their dedication to excellence, artistry, precision, innovation and their respect for tradition, resonates deeply with my own approach to pastry. These similarities united us in a shared pursuit for perfection.

“This experience offers guests a unique whisky pairing that explores textures and flavours, a concept drawn from my childhood habit of eating pain au chocolat— starting with the crunchy crust, then the soft dough, and finally the rich chocolate centre. It’s an exploration of the senses and something truly special.”

Situated on the North Coast 500, The Glen Ord Distillery is a destination for guests from near and far. With a passionate team at its heart, the distillery continually explores new ways to elevate classic whisky experiences beyond expectations, blending heritage with innovation.

This summer promises even more excitement at the distillery, from new collaborations with leading experts in their fields to the continuation of The Singleton Sessions – live music sessions held on the first Saturday of each month, showcasing local talent. For anyone planning a Scottish getaway, The Singleton of Glen Ord Distillery is an essential stop.

The distillery has also recently unveiled its exceptional new release, The Singleton Gourmand: a collection of three 42-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whiskies which are also available at the distillery.