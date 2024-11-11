V&A Dundee und The Dalmore Single Malt vergeben jährlichen Design-Auftrag für die Portfolio-Serie

Die Zusammenarbeit zwischen The Dalmore Single Malt und dem Designmuseum V&A Dundee wird vertieft und fortgesetzt: Für die Portfolio-Serie (über die erste Ausgabe berichteten wir hier) wird gemeinsam ein jährlicher Design-Auftrag vergeben, der erste, wenig überraschend, an den Künstler Fraser Gray, der für die Gestaltung der Erstausgabe der Serie verantwortlich war.

Was genau der Auftrag umfasst und wie man die Zusammenarbeit ausgearbeitet hat, das können Sie hier nachlesen:

Global exposure for new design commission

V&A Dundee have expanded their partnership with The Dalmore Single Malt to include an annual design commission for The Portfolio Series.

Contemporary artist and designer Fraser Gray, known for creating large-scale murals across Scotland is the first to be commissioned to produce unique works to accompany “The Portfolio Series” trio of limited-edition whiskies.

Gray’s vibrant packaging designs were influenced by the architecture of The Dalmore’s distillery in Alness and feature a bold colour palette inspired by the flavours found within the three whiskies, aged in a variety of red wine casks. The Portfolio Series is limited in number, highly collectible and sold exclusively at V&A Dundee and selected airports around the world including Edinburgh International and London Heathrow.

The Dalmore and V&A Dundee revealed their first co-curated project “The Luminary Series”, bringing together the worlds of architecture and whisky design in 2022. This new project continues in the spirit of collaboration, with V&A Dundee and The Dalmore sharing a vision to support and showcase work by creatives.

Fraser Gray, who studied at University of Dundee Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design and is now based in Edinburgh, says

“The Portfolio Series partnership is an excellent opportunity for creatives working in Scotland.” “Working with V&A Dundee and The Dalmore gave me the opportunity to branch out into another avenue. And this was in some ways one of the appeals. I hadn’t created packaging for a brand before.”

Fraser says working with V&A Dundee also carried extra significance, as it’s the city where he grew up and studied. In 2016, he and fellow Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design graduate Martin McGuinness created large-scale works below the Tay Road Bridge, located just metres from V&A Dundee.

For this new project, Fraser was influenced by the buildings of The Dalmore’s distillery in Alness and the distinctive shapes of the stills. He took the outlines of these shapes and incorporated bold colours – a personal response to the flavours discovered whilst tasting alongside The Dalmore’s whisky makers. The result is a striking abstract depiction of the sensory experience of enjoying these whiskies, and of the unique place where they were created.

“I was invited to the distillery in Alness – which is currently closed to the public- for refurbishment – so already that felt special. They went all out and showed me everything they possibly could.

“The concept for the work came from one of their briefs where they described the whisky-making process as building taste and aroma through complex layering. To me, instantly, there was a visual parallel of being able to build up layers.

“In my case, I wanted to combine different viewpoints into one viewpoint, so that you can see multiple things and include more information than you would normally. Within the designs, you’re seeing the back of the building, inside the building, the side of the building, outside the building, all in one picture.”



Fraser says he concentrated much time on perfecting the colours, with the colour palette inspired by the wine cask maturation of the whiskies.

“The colour palette for the Portfolio Series comes from the fact that the whisky is held in red wine casks. So if you were to look at a colour wheel, you would see that the colours in the box actually come from an incredibly narrow band.



“It’s basically red, expanded. So, if you go to the side of red, you get orange, and to the other side, you get these violets and magentas. It’s like the red wine itself has created a colour tint or colour cast over the whole thing. You get these very subtle differences between each.” Fraser Gray





Fraser adds that, coming from a fine art background of making murals and public art, harmony isn’t always necessarily what he is trying to achieve.

“Sometimes if the palette is too harmonious, it recedes, it goes backwards. It kind of sits and it’s very comfortable. But the complexity, boldness and confidence of the whisky itself didn’t really suit that ‘sit back’ feeling. It was important to me to find ways with the colours to create a sense of energy.” “The commission is validation and recognition for some of the work we’ve done already. When people in our world get an email from V&A Dundee and The Dalmore and it says ‘we want to work with you’ – of course you want to work with them! You get to work with a design museum as well as a successful and well-respected brand.”

Rod Gillies, Global Creative Director – The Dalmore, said:

“It is a pleasure to be able to continue our partnership with V&A Dundee, this time supporting and working with Scotland based creative artists. The Portfolio Series collaboration with Fraser Gray has been fascinating, seeing his response to The Dalmore distillery and these whiskies and watching it come to life in this fantastic, contemporary packaging design. “Working with Fraser has been a remarkable opportunity to gain fresh perspective on The Dalmore’s rich heritage, whisky making artistry and the perception of flavour. I am thrilled to see this illustrated in such a vibrant way and I am pleased we will be able to share Fraser’s work with so many people around the globe.”

Sam Edmond, Head of Partnerships at V&A Dundee, said:

“Supporting and celebrating Scottish creative talent sits at the heart of V&A Dundee and so it’s fantastic to see Fraser Gray commissioned as the first Portfolio Series Designer through our ongoing partnership with The Dalmore. Typically known for pushing boundaries with large-scale street art, Fraser has also now created outstanding packaging for an internationally recognised brand which will be seen by new audiences around the world. It’s a very exciting outcome.”

The Dalmore Portfolio Series features three limited-edition whiskies, available exclusively from selected airports worldwide and at V&A Dundee.

Portfolio Series No.1 is 46.8% and limited to 5,000 bottles, each offering an exceptional Single Malt, matured in carefully selected Bordeaux wine casks, sourced from a house of high repute in France and home to catalogue of fine releases.

Portfolio Series No.2 is bottled at 46.0%, rarer still at just 2,000 bottles with the recipe carefully created by The Dalmore’s Master Whisky Makers and finished in specially selected casks from the Châteauneuf -du-Pape wine region.

Portfolio Series No.3 is the scarcest of the set, limited to only 1,000 bottles. Only the finest estates were considered for this whisky and an iconic vineyard, classified as Premier Grand Cru, granted The Dalmore access to finish this whisky in select Bordeaux Cabernet Sauvignon casks, imparting exceptional character.