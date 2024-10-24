Berry Bros. & Rudd bringt zweites Batch im Rahmen von “A Sense of Place” – Coasts & Shores mit 25 Abfüllungen

Wenn ein international agierender unabhängiger Abfüller wie Berry Bros & Rudd neue Veröffentlichungen vorstellt, dann können das auch schon einmal 25 davon auf einmal sein. Im Rahmen der Abfüllungsserie A Sense of Place sind es diesmal Bottlings mit dem Generalthema “Küste” – die aber auf verschiedene Märkte verteilt werden.

Weil wir nicht genau sagen können, welche Bottlings für den deutschen Markt vorgesehen sind, stellen wir Ihnen hier einmal alle gemeinsam vor. Aber: wir wissen, dass wir Sie beim tatsächlichen Erscheinen der ausgesuchten Abfüllungen in Deutschland dank des Importeurs präzise und rechtzeitig darüber informieren können.

Betrachten Sie daher bitte die nachfolgende Pressemitteilung als Appetizer:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

BERRY BROS. & RUDD CELEBRATES COASTAL INFLUENCE WITH NEW WHISKY COLLECTION

Berry Bros. & Rudd, the oldest wine and spirits merchant in Britain, has announced its second spirits collection exploring “A Sense of Place”.

‘Coasts & Shores,’ comprises 25 exceptional bottlings, showcasing a curated selection of whiskies from renowned coastal distilleries worldwide. The latest collection builds on the ‘Glens & Valleys’ selection which was released earlier this year, drawing inspiration from some of Scotland’s most scenic rolling landscapes.

Coasts & Shores celebrates the distinctive flavour characteristics imparted on whisky by vibrant coastal climates. The collection includes a variety of bottlings from the island of Islay, famed for its iconic smoky and peaty profiles. A bottling from Smögen Distillery also marks a return to one of Berry Bros & Rudd’s favourite Swedish distilleries, offering a unique Scandinavian coastal smoke intertwined with hints of brine and a touch of minerality.

The collection is rounded out with a new offering from Sakurao Distillery, a Japanese distillery, which Berry Bros. & Rudd is bottling for the first time. Sakurao is nestled in the coastal town of Hatsukaichi, Japan, near the World Heritage listed island of Miyajima. The single cask bottling was both distilled and matured at the distillery on the shores of Hiroshima Bay.

“Coastal environments play an important role in shaping the flavour of some of the world’s most celebrated whiskies. The unique conditions, salty air and proximity to the sea imparts flavour profiles that set these spirits apart with unique maritime characteristics. Our 2024 Coasts & Shores collection explores these influences, offering a diverse range of expressions that capture the essence of each distillery.”

The 2024 Coasts & Shores collection will be available from 24th October 2024 and includes 25 bottlings from 12 distilleries.

Caol Ila 2010 #311743, Dalmore 2012 #4022, Inchgower 2009 #301026, Williamson 2013 #215 and Single Orkney 2006 #2 will be available exclusively at www.bbr.com

Caol Ila 2010 #311739, Inchgower 2009 #301032, Williamson 2013 #210, Williamson 2013 #213, Smögen 2011 #402011 and Single Orkney 2008 #17 will be available exclusively in selected UK retail partners.

The following bottlings will be available exclusively in selected international retail partners – Caol Ila 2010 #311745, Dalmore 2012 #3577, Staoisha 2013 #10515, Williamson 2013 #214, Williamson 2013 #216, Macduff 2006 #8102413, Single Orkney 2006 #16, Single Orkney 2009 #3, Single Orkney 2008 #14, Sakurao 2019 #5353, Undisclosed Islay Distillery 2009 #6614 and Undisclosed Islay Distillery 2009 #6613.

The following casks will be split between selected UK and International retailers – Ledaig 2009 #700324 and Tobermory 2008 #3082.

TASTING NOTES

Caol Ila Distillery

Caol Ila Distillery is sheltered from the Atlantic Ocean, sitting near Port Askaig on the eastern coast of Islay. Pronounced “Cull Eela”, it takes its name from the Gaelic, translating to “Sound of Islay”. Its whisky is respected for its distinctive, smoky Islay style and elegant, fruity balance.

Caol Ila, 2010 Moscatel Finish Cask #311739:

On the nose, ripe peaches intertwine with the aroma of bonfire night toffee apples, underpinned by a damp coastal peat. As the nose develops, hints of sticky-sweet dates emerge. The palate has a wonderfully creamy texture, layered with digestive biscuits and a distinct bonfire smoke. The finish is long and embracing, with more earthy peat and subtle sweet fruit.

ABV: 57.1% | RRP £105

Caol Ila, 2010 Pedro Ximénez Finish Cask #311745:

On the nose, an enticing blend of briny sea air and dark, syrupy raisins sets the stage. The initial sip unveils layers of smoky peat, dark chocolate and figs, accompanied by a maritime salinity.

Mid-palate, the sweetness of caramelised brown sugar merges with hints of blackcurrant and subtle oak spices. The finish delivers lingering notes of salted caramel, leaving a lasting

impression of sweet and smoky complexity.

ABV: 55.2% | RRP £105

Caol Ila, 2010 Moscatel Finish Cask #311743:

On the nose, briny sea air mingles with golden sultanas and honeyed apricots, underpinned by a gentle waft of peat smoke. An oily, thick texture envelops the palate, where rich, dried fruits – sultanas and figs – are balanced by earthy, smoky undertones. Hints of toasted almonds and dark chocolate add complexity, complemented by a subtle citrus zest. The smoky peat gradually gives way to a lingering sweetness of muscovado sugar and dried figs, leaving a whisper of coastal brine in its wake.

ABV: 56.4% | RRP £105

Dalmore

Overlooking the famed Black Isle, Dalmore sits on the shores of the Cromarty Firth, guarded from the North Sea by two precipitous headlands called The Sutors. Dalmore’s whisky is renowned for its densely fruity and cereal characteristics and a past steeped in legacy.

ABV: 55.8% | RRP £105

Dalmore, 2012 Barolo Finish Cask #3577

The nose opens with the rich aroma of vanilla custard and fresh red fruits, alongside an intriguing industrial note. The palate has an oily, unctuous texture that clings to the tongue, with a peppery bite balancing the sherry sweetness and Barolo tannins. The combination is as delightful as it is surprising, like eating a custard tart with a side of raspberries whilst gazing at the colossal steel giants of the Cromarty Firth.

ABV: 55.8% | RRP £105

Dalmore, 2010 Cask #4022):

The nose opens with a delightful aroma of freshly baked Garibaldi biscuits, rich hazelnut and a hint of crème brûlée. On the palate, a sumptuous wave of milk chocolate emerges, harmonised by the sweetness of caramelised nuts. The mouthfeel is well-rounded, viscous, and indulgent,

leading to a prolonged finish with cosy notes of caramelised nuts and sherry-infused oak.

ABV: 56.3% | RRP £90

Inchgower Distillery

Inchgower Distillery was built in 1871 near the fishing village of Buckie on the coast of the Moray Firth. Its whisky has a characteristically coastal style with salinity and spice, redolent of its geographical location. Only one percent of its whisky production is bottled as a single malt.

Inchgower, 2009 Pedro Ximénez Finish Cask #301026

On the nose, rich aromas of dark chocolate and figs mingle with a touch of brine, a hallmark of Inchgower’s coastal spirit. The palate reveals the Pedro Ximénez cask’s influence, as treacle toffee and ripe plums combine with raisin and sweet dates. Subtle hints of roasted nuts and a whisper of sea spray create a delightful balance, leading to a finish that delivers lingering notes of dried fruit and gentle spice.

ABV: 54.4% | RRP £105

Inchgower, 2009 Pedro Ximénez Finish Cask #301032

Upon nosing, this whisky greets you with stewed plums, creamy tiramisu and a hint of fresh rhubarb. The palate unfolds with a luxurious wave of sultanas and figs, interwoven with a spicy undercurrent of sweet cinnamon. The finish is long and warming, where notes of toffee and oak linger above a sherried backbone.

ABV: 54.5% | RRP £105

Ledaig

Ledaig, pronounced “letch-ick” and meaning “safe haven”, is the peated single malt produced by Tobermory Distillery. The distillery shares its name with the iconic, colourful harbour town on the east coast of the Isle of Mull. Known for both its unpeated and peated distillates, Tobermory is a true safe haven for whisky lovers.

Ledaig 2009, Oloroso Finish Cask #700324

On the nose, damp turf and bonfire embers set the scene. The palate reveals wood spice and smoked bacon, complemented by saline peat. The Oloroso cask adds a comforting layer of muscovado sugar and dried fruits, akin to the warmth of a pair of cosy socks in a fierce winter storm. The finish brings together these smoky and sweet notes, before gently fading into the distance.

ABV: 58.1% | RRP £130

Macduff Distillery

Built in the 1960s, Macduff distillery is located in its namesake fishing port, nestled on the banks of the Deveron Estuary, just a short distance from where it meets the North Sea. This seaside distillery produces a coastal malt that is naturally nutty, weighty, and fruity in character.

Macduff, 2006 Cask #8102413

This whisky opens with crisp green apples and juicy, ripe pears, intertwined with gentle waves of vanilla, the subtle sweetness of desiccated coconut, and a hint of creamy milk chocolate. On the palate, layers of vanilla-laden sponge cake unfold, mingling with a spoonful of chewy lemon curd. The finish leaves lingering notes of orchard fruits and a soft, creamy touch of coconut.

ABV: 49.4% | RRP £125

Orkney Distillery

Orkney, an archipelago off the coast of the Scottish Highlands, boasts some of Scotland’s most stunning scenery and diverse wildlife, ancient Neolithic sites and exceptional whisky. This single malt is renowned for its invigorating notes of sea air. While the distillery remains unnamed, we believe that a touch of mystery only enhances its allure, especially when the whisky is as exceptional as this.

Orkney, 2006 Cask #2

This whisky from Scotland’s most northerly distillery opens with rich savoury notes, reminiscent of Bresaola with a black peppercorn crust. The palate unfolds to reveal the gentle coastal peat this distillery is renowned for, intertwined with delicate layers of soft, spicy oak. The finish delivers a faint whisper of rubber and a slight salinity, conjuring images of a fisherman bracing himself against the salty sea air in his waders.

ABV: 59.9% | RRP £150

Orkney, 2009 Cask #3

On the nose, lemon balm mingles with a whisper of gentle Orcadian peat and airy vanilla cake. The palate reveals layers of sweet, comforting runny honey, leading into a finish that evokes childhood memories of vanilla soft serve ice cream perched atop a crispy cone. A playful and summery Orkney dram, with a nostalgic sweetness and maritime charm.

ABV: 60.2% | RRP £108

Orkney, 2008 Cask #14

The nose opens with boiled lemon sweets and an invigorating splash of sea spray. A subtle undercurrent of herbal peat weaves through, leading to a soft and inviting palate with prominent notes of zesty lemon and a gentle drizzle of honey. The finish is elegantly balanced, leaving a

lingering impression of citrus and a whisper of smoke.

ABV: 61.8% | RRP £120

Orkney, 2006 Cask #16

The nose opens with a playful note of milk bottle sweets atop apple compote. A touch of citrus provides a refreshing counterpoint before transitioning to a palate which reveals a saline, maritime essence. Warming wood spices begin to emerge, as the finish unveils a gentle touch of Orcadian peat.

ABV: 56.3% | RRP £150

Orkney, 2008 Cask #17

The nose is a spiced medley of baking spices intertwined with the aroma of crisp apple slices. On the palate, confectionery sweetness takes centre stage, subtly overtaking the initial spicier notes. Gentle smoke weaves through, adding depth without overpowering the delicate balance.

ABV: 59.4% | RRP £120

Sakurao Distillery

Sakurao Distillery is nestled in the coastal town of Hatsukaichi, Japan, near the World Heritage

listed island of Miyajima. The distillery combines traditional Japanese distillation techniques with modern practices to create delicious, innovative spirits. Although it utilises three maturation sites, this specific cask was both distilled and matured at the distillery on the shores of Hiroshima Bay.

Sakurao, 2019 Cask #5353

A vibrant interplay of crisp green apple and sweet white peach greets the nose, mingling with the aroma of freshly picked strawberries, stems and all. On the palate, almond flakes add a delicate nuttiness, followed by creamy butter notes and a whisper of gentle spice. This dram is strikingly gentle and refined for its age, leaving a lasting memory of soft, juicy fruits.

ABV: 62% | RRP £105

Smögen Distillery

Smögen Distillery is the vision of one man – Pär Caldenby. It sits in Hunnebostrand, on the

Skagerrak coast in western Sweden near the picturesque village of Smögen. Bold and complex, this heavily peated whisky shows a beautiful marriage of maritime and malty characteristics.

Smögen, 2011 Cask #402011:

On the nose, an enticing blend of barbequed meat and pineapple greets you, underscored by a fresh zing of lemon rind and luscious peach. Coastal smoke drifts through, intertwined with hints of brine and a touch of minerality. On the palate, succulent orange marmalade appears, atop the smoky aroma of chargrilled meats and coastal peat.

ABV: 55% | RRP £225

Staoisha

Bunnahabhain, where Staiosha is distilled, translates to “mouth of the river”, referring to the Margadale which flows into the Sound of Islay nearby. Although known for a more lightly peated Islay, this expression is made from barley exposed to a higher level of peat smoke and named after Loch Staoisha.

Staoisha, 2013 Cask #10515

On the nose, there is an immediate rush of iodine and sea spray, bringing to mind a maritime

landscape shrouded in mist. Heavy, earthy peat dominates, complemented by a refreshing hint of mint, delicate notes of light green fruits and a whisper of chalk. The palate is robust and intense, with a striking presence of coal and deep, dark smoke. Salt weaves through the profile, while subtle hints of liquorice and almond round out this richly peated dram.

ABV: 53.4% | RRP £70

Tobermory Distillery

Tobermory Distillery is situated on Scotland’s west coast, in the picturesque harbour town of Tobermory, located in the northeast of the Isle of Mull. This charming town is celebrated for its rich fishing heritage and the vibrantly coloured houses that line its seafront.

Tobermory, 2008 Oloroso Finish Cask #3082

On the nose, dark chocolate and sea salt beckon, underscored by the allure of sweet prune juice. The palate unveils velvety, chocolate-covered raisins, sticky-sweet toffee, and more juicy prunes. The finish is long and refined, conjuring the image of a windswept wharf, where the salty sea air mingles with the scent of aged oak.

ABV: 54.9% | RRP £108

Undisclosed Islay

Very occasionally Berry Bros & Rudd come across a cask of whisky that for various reasons we are unable to disclose the origins of, and whilst we would usually try to avoid this scenario, some casks are just too good to pass by. One such example is this robust peated malt from the Queen of the Hebrides.

Undisclosed Islay, 2009 Cask #6613

Tasting notes: A compelling whisky with an immediate aroma of crisp bacon intertwined with rich peat smoke. The palate unfurls layers of lemon zest, offering a bright contrast to the underlying smoky character. A persistent note of coastal salinity brings a maritime freshness, while subtle hints of rubber and coal linger on the finish.

ABV: 55.6% | RRP £120

Undisclosed Islay, 2009 Cask #6614:

On the nose, peat smoke intertwines with zesty lemon and the crisp aroma of orchard fruits. The palate reveals an enticing blend of sweet fruits and savoury barbequed meat, all enveloped in a smoky haze. The finish leaves lingering notes of barbeque coals, a whisper of citrus, and a hint of coastal breeze.

ABV: 56.4% | RRP £120

Williamson Distillery

Williamson comes from the spectacularly rocky Kildalton shoreline on the southern tip of Islay, known for its rugged beauty and iconic Scotch whiskies. Islay is part of the Inner Hebrides, a group of islands in the North Atlantic Ocean and home to some of the most iconic, recognisable flavours in the world of whisky.

Williamson, 2013 Moscatel Finish Cask #210:

On the nose, muscovado sugar melds with the rich, heady sweetness of dried fruits, while a delicate zest of lime cuts through, adding a fresh, citrus note. The palate reveals dark treacle, succulent raisins, and bold, smoky peat. The finish is long and warming, with the Moscatel

influence leaving a lingering sweetness that dances gracefully on the tongue.

ABV: 59.3% | RRP £90

Williamson, 2013 Oloroso Finish Cask #213:

The nose opens with opulent notes of dried fruits and sherry-soaked raisins, underscored by hints of brine, seaweed, and iodine. These aromas meld into a rich wave of dark chocolate and dried figs, leading to a crescendo of peat smoke – robust and medicinal, yet gracefully mellowed by the Oloroso cask’s touch. This introduces sumptuous undertones of black cherries, leather, and a whisper of treacle. The finish resonates with lingering echoes of smoky embers, rounded off by a delicate whisper of salted caramel.

ABV: 59.8% | RRP £90

Williamson, 2013 Oloroso Finish Cask #214:

The scents of coastal smoke, damp turf, and rich, dried fruits greet the nose. On the palate, the

influence of Oloroso casks is evident, bringing forward lush waves of dark chocolate and roasted nuts. The experience culminates in a refined finish of smoky, sweet oak with a subtle hint of maritime brine.

ABV: 58.1% | RRP £90

Williamson, 2013 Oloroso Finish Cask #215:

The nose reveals dried fruits, sherried raisins, and hints of dark chocolate, mingling with a wisp of maritime breeze. The palate is a luscious blend of roasted nuts, bramble fruits and treacle, enhanced by smoky peat and subtle spice. The finish lingers gracefully, with echoes of toffee,

leather, and a gentle whisper of sea salt.

ABV: 58.9% | RRP £90

Williamson, 2013 Oloroso Finish Cask #216:

A bouquet of rich sultanas, dark chocolate, and gentle sea spray emerges from the glass, with a robust backbone of smoky, damp peat. On the palate, layers of walnut, dark berries, and molasses unfold, accented by bold waves of smoke and a dash of cinnamon. The finish reveals polished oak, toffee, and a trace of coastal breeze.

ABV: 58.9% | RRP £90