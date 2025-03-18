Caol Ila, Lagavulin und Port Ellen stellen ihr Fèis Ìle Programm vor

Vom 23. Mai bis zum 31. Mai findet in diesem Jahr das Fèis Ìle statt, das Islay Festival of Music & Malt. An jedem Tag steht eine Brennerei der Insel im Vordergrund, Tickets für das Programm der Brennereien Caol Ila (26. Mai), Lagavulin (24. Mai) und Port Ellen (27. Mai) sind für die Mitglieder des Malts Clubs ab heute (Dienstag, 18. März) um 17:00 Uhr GMT für Mitglieder des Malts Clubs erhältlich. Der allgemeine Verkauf beginnt am Mittwoch, den 19. Mai, um 17:00 Uhr GMT für Nicht-Malts-Club-Mitglieder.

Welches Programm diese drei Brennereien für ihre Besuchenden vorbereitet und geplant haben, erfahren Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

JOIN THREE OF ISLAY’S LEADING DISTILLERIES AT FÈIS ÌLE 2025 FROM 24 – 28 MAY

Exclusive pre-sale tickets available from tomorrow for Caol Ila, Lagavulin & Port Ellen Distillery experiences

Exclusive pre-sale tickets for one of the world’s most renowned whisky festivals, Fèis Ìle on Islay Scotland, go on sale from today at 5pm GMT (Tuesday 18th March) for Malts Club Members. Those signed up to the whisky lover’s club will be some of the first to secure tickets to the whisky island’s celebration of its famous distilleries, Caol Ila, Lagavulin and Port Ellen.

Tickets for unique, behind-the-scenes, and luxury whisky experiences running at Lagavulin Distillery on Saturday 24th May, and Caol Ila Distillery on Monday 26th May, are expected to sell out fast this year with annual favourites returning alongside a range of brand new whisky adventures. General sale will start on Wednesday 19th at 5pm GMT for non-Malts Club Members, and festival fans are being encouraged to sign up for free to get theirs before anyone else.

Find out what to expect at Fèis Ìle 2025 and begin planning your itinerary for the ultimate celebration of local Islay whisky, food, music and more, online now.

Lagavulin Day – Saturday 24th May

Whisky on the Waves

Sail away from Lagavulin Pier and take in a unique view of the island on this whisky tasting excursion. Join a Lagavulin specialist and captain for a tasting of two Lagavulin pours, including a dram of the yet to be revealed, Lagavulin Fèis Ìle Limited Release Bottling 2025.

Beyond the Smoke

Step beyond the smoke and into this brand new immersive sensory experience, hosted by Lagavulin’s Distillery Manager, Jordan Paisley and Private Client Host, Barry Nisbet. Deepen your appreciation for the history, heritage and complexity of character of the famously smoky whisky, including a dram of a very special 17 year old, in this expert-led tasting and story-telling experience.

Ultimate Lagavulin Experience (Wednesday 28th May)

The ultimate Lagavulin day, savour an amazing line-up of drams in this one-off-experience, hosted by Lagavulin Legend, Iain McArthur and Lagavulin Distillery Manager Jordan Paisley.

Visit the peat moss with Iain and learn the craft of peat cutting, before being whisked away to Port Ellen Maltings for a sneak peek behind the scenes with the team who create Lagavulin’s famous smoke. Finally, join Jordan and his team for a tour of the Lagavulin Distillery, lunch in the Manager’s office and a tasting of some exceptional drams.

Caol Ila Day – Monday 26th May

The Sound of Islay: Symphony of Flavour

Immerse yourself in Islay heritage at this extraordinary celebration of whisky and music at Caol Ila, the distillery which takes its name from the Gaelic term meaning ‘The Sound of Islay’. Join Global Brand Ambassador, Ewan Gunn on a journey through the rich culture of the stunning Single Malt Whisky in a special guided tasting while he spins an eclectic selection of tracks, carefully curated to match each dram, further complemented by the breathtaking backdrop of the island.

Caol Ila x Islay Coffee Infusion

The Caol Ila Distillery team has teamed up with local coffee producers Islay Coffee to create a Caol Ila coffee cocktail and coffee pairing. Tap into a new way of exploring the depth of flavour Caol Ila boasts while celebrating Islay based suppliers.

Unveiling Cask Stories – The History and Craft of Double Maturation

Test your nosing skills and creative flair as you embark on a tutored tasting and blending experience, culminating in your very own unique 200ml whisky to take home.

Join Rory Slater, creator of this year’s Caol Ila Fèis Ìle Limited Release Bottling and a member of our Whisky Makers team, for a tasting of five hand-selected whiskies from across Scotland. Meanwhile, Jo McKerchar, Senior Malts Archivist, will reveal hidden secrets of Caol Ila and other malts. A brilliant insight into the art of crafting our single malts and blends.

Eleanor Gilles, Brand Home Manager of Lagavulin and Caol Ila, said:

“There is a reason Fèis Ìle is a bucket-list experience for whisky lovers, and those looking to immerse themselves in Scottish culture. The distillery teams and whisky experts at Caol Ila and Lagavulin put their all into creating a line-up of extraordinary events, which can be seen in the breadth of unique and extra special moments to choose from this year.

“We are all excited to see new and returning faces this year, and I’d encourage anyone looking to get a ticket to sign up to Malts Club now to guarantee they are first in line.”

To celebrate Fèis Ìle, Lagavulin and Caol Ila will be releasing limited-edition bottlings that highlight each distillery’s unique character, available during the festival exclusively from both distilleries. More details will be revealed soon.

Port Ellen Day – Tuesday 27th May

Port Ellen Distillery invites you to celebrate 200 years of whisky heritage with a series of exclusive experiences during Fèis Ìle 2025. The distillery, recently revived after years of transformation, will open its doors to a select group of visitors on multiple occasions, offering unique opportunities to explore its storied history and cutting-edge craftsmanship.

From an exclusive tour which delves into the operations of the distillery to intimate experiences with Distillery Manager Ali McDonald, each event promises a rare and personal insight into the world of Port Ellen. Whisky enthusiasts will also have the chance to indulge in the luxurious Port Ellen 44-year-old Gemini, while the Warehouse Experience provides an intimate exploration of our liquid archives, guided by industry experts.



Malt Club Members can get early access to Fèis Ìle experiences from 5pm GMT tomorrow (Tuesday 18th March), here:https://www.malts.com/en-gb/feis-ile-the-islay-festival?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=gb_sbh_feisile25_17032025&utm_content=general

Sign up to become a Malt Club Member and gain early access here: https://www.malts.com/en-gb/club?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=gb_sbh_feisile25_17032025&utm_content=presale

Tickets for Fèis Ìle can be purchased from Wednesday 19th March from 5pm GMT at: https://www.malts.com/en-gb/feis-ile-the-islay-festival?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=gb_sbh_feisile25_17032025&utm_content=general



