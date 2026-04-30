Diageo präsentiert Rare Series – der Beginn einer Sammlung ultra-rarer Abfüllungen aus Schottland (mit Video)

Mit Rare Series legt Diageo eine neue Serie ultra-rarer Whiskys auf und präsentiert die ersten fünf Abfüllungen: Talisker 1992, Caol Ila 1983, Glenury Royal 1970, Clynelish 1983 und den Blair Athol 1991. Der Glenury Royal ist mit seinen 55 Jahren der älteste bislang von Diageo veröffentlichte Whisky.

Mit allen Abfüllungen, so Diageo, war man bemüht, den Charakter der jeweiligen Brennerei exakt einzufangen – ein Versprechen, das natürlich auch für die zukünftigen Releases gelten wird.,

Zwischen 800 (Blair Athol) und 5700 (Glenury Royal) muss man für die Flaschen, die nur über das Private Client Team von Diageo zu beziehen sind, auf den Tisch legen.

Hier die detaillierten Informationen zur neuen Serie und den ersten fünf Flaschen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

DIAGEO LUXURY GROUP PRESENTS

RARE SERIES: A NEW AND EVOLVING WHISKY COLLECTION OF IMPECCABLE PROVENANCE, UNEARTHING SCATTERED TREASURES OF SCOTLAND

AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY VIA A GLOBAL REGISTRATION WITH DIAGEO PRIVATE CLIENT TEAMS FROM THURSDAY 30TH APRIL 2026

London, Thursday 30th April 2026 – Today marks the unveiling of Rare Series, a new collection of distinguished Scotch Whiskies from the Diageo Luxury Group celebrating Scotland’s rich whisky heritage. The inaugural chapter opens with five whiskies from five iconic locations: the oldest Single Malt ever released by Diageo – a 55-Year-Old from ghost distillery Glenury Royal, joins limited-release rarities from Talisker, Caol Ila, Clynelish, and Blair Athol. Crafted by original distillers and their successors, each whisky is a precise expression of its distillery’s singular character and distinctive qualities.

Drawn from some of the most remarkable and astonishing whiskies within Diageo’s care, including more than

10 million casks and over 30 distilleries, Rare Series is a prestigious, evolving collection. It will take connoisseurs on a journey across the different whisky styles from all regions of Scotland, from the Highland heartlands and the rugged northern coast to the windswept shores of Islay and the Isle of Skye.

Diageo Luxury Group Managing Director Julie Bramham said:

“Rare Series is an ode to Scotland’s rich whisky heritage and its enduring influence on the world of luxury, where rarity is not created, but revealed over time. Through this collection, we have curated exceptional whiskies while opening the door to deeply personal experiences, connecting our global community of Private Clients to the stories, the people, and the legacy behind them. The collection as such, is defined by provenance and character.”

The first five whiskies announced in Rare Series bring together some of Diageo’s most distinguished and rare single malts. Glenury Royal 1970 Rare Series, a rare survivor from the long-lost ghost distillery, is a 55-Years-Old matured in American oak hogsheads and married in European oak puncheons, revealing a whisky of supreme majesty.

Talisker 1992 Rare Series is defined by an exceptionally long finish, with this 33-Year-Old whisky of profound richness the only expression drawn from an experimental batch, finished for over 20 years in Amoroso-seasoned American oak hogsheads.

Caol Ila 1983 Rare Series is the oldest Caol Ila the distillery has ever released, at 42-Years-Old, matured in American oak casks and married in European oak puncheons, delivering a rounded, powerful yet lyrical flavour that balances intensity with elegance.

An historic small batch, the 42-Year-Old Clynelish 1983 Rare Series was matured in American oak hogsheads, showcasing the Highland distillery’s supreme elegance and signature waxy character with fragrant top notes of lavender and rose.

Blair Athol 1991 Rare Series is a remarkable 34-Year-Old whisky of robust depth and richness, the first of its kind to be matured in ex-Sherry European oak casks and finished in sweet Pedro Ximenez–seasoned new American oak hogsheads, creating a bold yet beautifully layered expression.

Diageo Master Blender Dr Craig Wilson said:

“It is a privilege to unearth the exceptional Scotch Whiskies in Rare Series, a collection celebrating the remarkable breadth of Scotland’s scattered whisky treasures. From the experimental richness of Talisker 1992 Rare Series to the historic Glenury Royal which has been aged for over half a century, and a Clynelish which embodies the distillery’s signature waxy character, each expression showcases rarity, diversity, and meticulous craftsmanship. We look forward to seeing the series evolve with future additions to come.”

Future Rare Series releases will be unveiled only when these whiskies reveal their finest character, as determined by Diageo’s master blenders, with Private Clients offered exclusive first access.

Rare Series will be available exclusively via global registration from Thursday 30th April with Diageo’s Private Client teams, who act as trusted stewards to their most extraordinary whiskies. These specialists, including fine wine and rare whisky experts Justerini & Brooks, not only offer access to these precious gems, but also

welcome clients into a highly curated world of experiences, from private tastings to invitation-only events and immersive journeys throughout Scotland.

To register your interest to purchase Rare Series, visit rare-series.com .

RARE SERIES

Blair Athol 1991 Rare Series

34-Year-Old | 50.8% ABV

Refill European Oak, finished in Pedro Ximenez-seasoned new American Oak hogsheads Pitlochry, Highland

Global availability: 347 bottles

Price: $900 (ex tax) | £800 (incl tax)

This extraordinary Rare Series icon comes from a small batch, the first Blair Athol ever matured in ex-Sherry European oak casks and finished in Pedro Ximenez-seasoned new American oak hogsheads. Age and casks combine to reveal its deepest secrets. Mellow aromas of high-roast espresso coffee are backed by notes of dark chocolate and raisin, with a hint of hazelnut. A smoothly full-bodied texture introduces a robust, surprisingly sweet taste, showing admirable weight as it dries gently to a delicious spiciness. Gloriously long, the spicy finish leaves an aftertaste of dark chocolate. Savour every drop of this robust single malt.

Caol Ila 1983 Rare Series

42-Year-Old | 56.4% ABV

Refill American Oak, married in European Oak puncheons Port Askaig, Isle of Islay

Global availability: 318 bottles

Price: $3,000 (ex tax) | £2,700 (incl tax)

This astonishing Rare Series icon is an impressive Caol Ila. Rich in texture and taste, it was matured in refill American oak hogsheads. Their subsequent marriage in European oak puncheons has smoothly rounded the mouth-filling texture and robust taste. Mellow aromas create a lightly meaty and smoky impression, backed by traces of cream cheese and faintly cleansing notes, which evoke an old-fashioned dairy. The taste begins sweet and fruity, becoming saltier and lightly drying as its smoky-spicy power spreads across the palate. Gloriously sweet and smoky, the finish leaves the tongue tingling. Savour every drop of this rounded single malt.

Clynelish 1983 Rare Series

42-Year-Old | 49.5% ABV American Oak hogsheads Brora, Coastal Highland Global availability: 160 bottles

Price: $4,000 (ex tax) | £3,600 (incl tax)

This extraordinary Rare Series icon comes from a small batch of American Oak hogsheads, expertly matured to perfection. Having reached a great age, it remains deliciously rounded and full of life. The notably elegant aroma is led by bright, fragrant top notes scented with lavender and rose petal on a classic Clynelish candle wax base. A creamy-soft, waxy texture heralds a sophisticated taste that begins sweetly, with a flowery hint of clover, then dries lightly, with a dash of salt and crisp, mustard-cress-like spiciness. The long finish has a white pepper kick. Savour every drop of this supreme single malt.

Glenury Royal 1970 Rare Series

55-Year-Old | 62.4% ABV

American Oak hogsheads, married in European Oak puncheons Stonehaven, Eastern Highland

Global availability: 232 bottles

Price: $6,350 (ex tax) | £5,700 (incl tax)

Few casks now remain from the long-lost distillery, Glenury Royal. This rich amber Rare Series icon comes from our last American oak hogsheads, married in European oak, and wears great age lightly. The reserved aroma takes time to offer dry, fruity notes of apple and pear backed by faint smokiness before a

creamy-smooth texture leads into a lightly sweet taste, which sharpens to hint at gooseberry. Adding water brings out more sweetness and an attractive gingery spiciness. The lengthy finish is drying and spicy, while wisps of smoke linger in the delicious aftertaste.

Talisker 1992 Rare Series

33-Year-Old | 60.1% ABV

Refill American & European Oak, long finished in Amoroso-seasoned American Oak hogsheads Carbost, Isle of Skye

Global availability: 331 bottles

Price: $1,300 (ex tax) | £1,200 (incl tax)

This extraordinary Rare Series icon originates from a small experimental batch of Talisker matured in refill casks and finished for over twenty years in Amoroso-seasoned American oak hogsheads. The unusual, exceptionally long finish has imparted a profound richness. Mellow in feel, the aromas present maritime notes of sea salt and seaweed, followed by sweeter hints reminiscent of fruitcake. A rich, sweet, and oily smoothness on the palate enhances Talisker’s raw maritime strength, as saltiness, smoke, and pepper intermingle in a taste to treasure. The long finish is spicy, with a peppery kick. Savour every drop of this profound single malt.