Witchmark Distillery ernennt ex-Edrington UK Chef Mark Riley zum Managing Director

Vor einer Woche noch haben wir berichtet, dass die englische Witchmark Distillery in Fonthill Bishop, unweit von Salisbury, ihr 1000. Whiskyfass abgefüllt hat. Nun gibt es weitere Neuigkeiten aus der Brennerei, die schon 2027 ihren ersten eigenen Whisky veröffentlichen will.
Der frühere Boss von Edrington UK, Mark Riley, wird in der jungen Destillerie den Posten des Managing Directors übernehmen. Bislang hat diese Position der Mitbegründer Alistair Munro bekleidet. Er wird das Unternehmen verlassen. Munro kommentiert seinen Abgang so:
“It has been an incredible journey taking Witchmark from an initial idea through to what it is today. I’m immensely proud of the team and everything we’ve built together.
“Mark is an exceptional leader with deep experience in premium spirits, and I’m delighted to be handing over to someone of his calibre and vision. I have no doubt he will build on these strong foundations and take Witchmark into an exciting next phase of growth.”
Mit Mark Riley wird jemand das Ruder übernehmen, der auf fast 30 Jahre Erfahrung in der Branche zurückblicken kann. Er hatte leitende Positionen bei Diageo, Beam und Maxxium UK inne, bevor er 2015 Managing Director von Edrington UK wurde.
Sein Statement zum Antritt der neuen Position bei der Witchmark Distillery:
“After nearly three decades working across the great whisky traditions of Scotland, Japan and America, joining the English whisky revolution feels both energising and deeply meaningful. What truly drew me to Witchmark is the remarkable team behind the distillery. I join with real humility, conscious that I am stepping into a business shaped by visionary founders and a committed board.
“It’s a privilege to contribute to something they have built with such care and conviction.”