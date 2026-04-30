Witchmark Distillery ernennt ex-Edrington UK Chef Mark Riley zum Managing Director

Vor einer Woche noch haben wir berichtet, dass die englische Witchmark Distillery in Fonthill Bishop, unweit von Salisbury, ihr 1000. Whiskyfass abgefüllt hat. Nun gibt es weitere Neuigkeiten aus der Brennerei, die schon 2027 ihren ersten eigenen Whisky veröffentlichen will.

Der frühere Boss von Edrington UK, Mark Riley, wird in der jungen Destillerie den Posten des Managing Directors übernehmen. Bislang hat diese Position der Mitbegründer Alistair Munro bekleidet. Er wird das Unternehmen verlassen. Munro kommentiert seinen Abgang so:

“It has been an incredible journey taking Witchmark from an initial idea through to what it is today. I’m immensely proud of the team and everything we’ve built together.

“Mark is an exceptional leader with deep experience in premium spirits, and I’m delighted to be handing over to someone of his calibre and vision. I have no doubt he will build on these strong foundations and take Witchmark into an exciting next phase of growth.”