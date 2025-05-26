Witchmark Distillery gründet The Witchmark Club

Die englische Witchmark Distillery ist im beschaulichen Dorf Fonthill Bishop, unweit von Salisbury, beheimatet. Im vergangenen Jahr befüllte die Brennerei, die mit einer 5.000 Liter wash still und einer 3.200 Liter spirit still arbeitet, ihren ersten Single Malt ab. Dieser reift nun in einer Mischung aus Virgin American Oak, ehemaligen Bourbon- und Rotwein-Fässern. Die Witchmark Distillery möchte 2027 dann mit ihrem ersten Single Malt Whisky debütieren.

Auf diesem Weg dorthin können die Mitglieder des Brennerei-eigenen The Witchmark Club die Destillerie begleiten. Die Clubmitgliedschaft beträgt £900, und beinhaltet den Zugang zu Sondereditionen, besonderen Wettbewerben und Events, exklusive Verkostungen, Führungen, Einblicke hinter die Kulissen, Geschenke und einen 10-prozentigen Rabatt auf Lebenszeit.

Jon Carson, Mitbegründer und commercial director der Witchmark Distillery:

“English whisky is having its moment — bold, innovative, and unafraid to break new ground. At Witchmark, we’re proud to be part of this exciting movement. We’ve built our distillery on values that matter deeply to us: authenticity, provenance, traceability, and a long-term commitment to sustainability and ethical work practice. From day one, we’ve done things our way — sourcing local grain, crafting our own base spirit, and implementing modern technology to reduce our carbon emission impact. This approach has helped us to achieve B Corp certification, and we’re proud to be the highest-scoring English distillery to date. Our first single malt whiskies will be released in 2027, but the journey has already begun. Through The Witchmark Club, we’re inviting people to join us early — to follow the spirit as it matures, enjoy early access to special releases, and take part in behind-the-scenes experiences. This is a lifelong membership, where members will always have a front-row seat to the evolution of our distillery and the whisky we create. This isn’t about looking back — it’s about building something modern, responsible, and full of character. And we’re just getting started.”