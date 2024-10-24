Oban veröffentlicht letzte Abfüllung der The MacLeans Series: Grandson Derek

Ab 27. Oktober gibt es die letzte Abfüllung der The MacLeans Series: Grandson Derek exklusiv im Shop der Brennerei Oban an der schottischen Westküste zu kaufen. Nach der Erstveröffentlichung 2019 und einer im Vorjahr schließt dieses Bottling nun die Serie zu Ehren der Distillers aus der MacLean Familie ab – mit dem Bottling für den aktiven Distiller, Derek.

Hier alle Infos zur Abfüllung, die man ausschließlich vor Ort zum Preis von 210 Pfund beziehen kann:

OBAN LAUNCHES FINALE IN THE MACLEANS SERIES: GRANDSON DEREK

A LIMITED-EDITION DISTILLERY EXCLUSIVE BOTTLING

[Oban, Scotland, 24th October, 2024] – Oban Distillery is proud to announce the third and final release in The MacLeans Series: Grandson Derek. The distillery exclusive bottling, available from 27th October 2024, has once again been crafted to celebrate the expertise and dedication of three generations of distillers from the MacLean family at the Oban Distillery. 2019 saw the inaugural release of the series, fondly named Old Teddy, this was a bottle to honour the family’s first-generation Master Distiller. Young Teddy was released last year, inspired by his son, Teddy MacLean who followed in his father’s footsteps. The final release, in this coveted series, Grandson Derek, honours a family who have been integral to the Oban distillery for over seventy years.

‘Both my family’s and Oban’s stories have been intertwined for years and this bottling encapsulates our shared history. It’s a testament to my family’s pursuit for perfection and dedication to crafting a whisky that is incredibly special to us all. This final, special edition celebrates our family’s passion for preserving the exceptional quality of Oban, passing it on from generation to generation, a true gift to our distillery fans, that can be enjoyed with their families, as we have done for many years in ours.” Third-generation Oban distiller, Derek MacLean

Oban’s signature distillery character, which is delicate yet rich and fruity, explores new avenues of flavour. Its mellow, faintly floral nose is superseded by maritime scents of salt crystal and sea breeze. After a mild nose, its surprisingly powerful first impression of hot, peppery spiciness becomes approachable, whilst the intensity remains part of the flavour.

Stuart Morrison, Master Blender said:

“Collaborating with the MacLean family on all three whiskies has been a privilege and this expression has uniquely been finished in two types of second-fill wine casks – Pinot Noir and Sangiovese, each cask adding an important dimension of flavour. We were able to develop the fruity side of Oban’s profile through the influence of the casks, showcasing delicious, dried fruit notes and layers of aromatic spice, which perfectly balance the citrus and burnt orange side to Oban.”

Nestled between ancient cliffs and the sea, Oban has been at the heart of the town for the past 230 years, building and celebrating the community that grew around the distillery. The MacLean legacy began in 1953 when Old Teddy, first generation Master Distiller joined Oban. Old Teddy’s wisdom, dedication and fine artisan skills were inherited by his son, Young Teddy who joined in 1985 then grandson Derek in 2017.

This is a limited-edition Single Malt Scotch whisky with only 4,662 bottles available, Oban’s MacLean Series, Grandson Derek will retail at RRSP £210 per 70cl bottle and is bottled at 52.3% ABV, available for purchase exclusively from the distillery on 27th October.

Tasting Notes:

Appearance: Clear 18 ct gold. Excellent beading and good legs.

Nose: Mellow and nose-drying. The initial top notes are fruity and faintly floral, suggesting hyacinths, but are soon supplanted by maritime scents of salt crystal and sea breeze, with a suggestion of fresh linen. These aromas drift away if a drop of water is added, leaving no clue of the storm to come.

Body: Medium to full.

Palate: A creamy-smooth texture leads to a taste that is quite sweet initially. After the mild nose, it is surprisingly powerful, as a hot, peppery spiciness with an attractive salty edge roars through the sweetness. It’s approachable neat, as the spicy intensity remains part of the flavour without dominating it, yet more easy-going with water, which maintains the sweet-spicy balance while reducing the sheer power of the spiciness.

Finish: Long, hot n’ spicy and lightly drying, the peppery heat of the spice still clear.