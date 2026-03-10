Neu: Oban Aged 15 Years Port Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Sie konnten über diesen jetzt neu erschienenen Whisky auf Whiskyexperts bereits im August 2025 nachlesen, als wir seine Label in der us-amerikanischen TTB-Datenbank entdeckten – nun ist er offiziell von Diageo vorgestellt worden: Willkommen zum neuen Oban Aged 15 Years Port Cask Finish.

Beim Oban Aged 15 Years Port Cask Finish handelt es sich um eine limitierte Ausgabe, und offiziell vorgestellt wurde sie bislang nur für die USA – es ist aber anzunehmen, dass er ein weltweiter Release ist. Abgefüllt ist er mit 52,1% vol. Alkoholstärke, und er erhielt ein Finish in Portweinfässern, nachdem er in Fässern aus amerikanischer Weißeiche reifte.

Die Tasting Notes haben wir aus der Pressemitteilung entnommen und für Sie übersetz:

In der Nase beginnt er mit fruchtigem, trockenem Weißwein, Anklängen von Himbeeren und Vanilleeis, begleitet von den für Oban typischen maritimen Noten von Meeresbrise und warmem Sand. Am Gaumen offenbart sich eine weiche, cremig-glatte Textur mit Honigsüße und saftigen roten Früchten, die sich zu einer sanften Salzigkeit und pfeffrigen Würze entwickelt und in einen kurzen bis mittellangen, trockenen Abgang mit persitenten weißen Pfeffer mündet.

Mehr zum neuen Oban in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung von Diageo USA:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Introducing Oban Aged 15 Years Port Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky, A Limited-Edition Maritime Journey

This New Whisky Marries Coastal Salinity from the Western Highlands of Scotland with Red Fruit Richness from Portuguese Port Casks

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In moments worth slowing down, the whisky in your glass should rise to the occasion. Introducing Oban Aged 15 Years Port Cask Finish, a distinguished Single Malt Scotch Whisky that embraces the coastal character of the harbor town of Oban with red fruit notes derived from Portuguese port casks for an intricate, dry finish. Following the remarkable reception of Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish, this marks the second release for the brand’s exclusive 15-Year-Old cask-finished series, continuing an exploration of how fortified wine casks can complement and elevate Oban’s signature character.

Oban 15 Port Cask Finish was inspired by the shared coastal heritage of its namesake town and Porto, Portugal, where centuries of seafaring trade shaped both ports and their spirits. Long ago, the sea carved Oban’s „Little Bay of Caves,“ and brave ships brought stone and slate to build the distillery and its harbor town, later carrying Oban Whisky to the world. Across the Atlantic, Porto emerged as the historic home of Port wine, a fortified wine prized for its rich red fruit depth and long ocean journeys. That spirit of port-to-port exchange makes it a natural complement to Oban’s robust coastal character. As the second release in Oban’s 15-Year cask-finished series, this expression builds on the shared lineage of Scotch and fortified wines, including Sherry from Spain and Port from Portugal, each shaped by tradition, place, and craft. The bottle artwork for this expression draws on that connection, depicting Oban from the south of the bay with McCaig’s Tower and the distillery in view, as seagulls fly homeward, symbolizing the journey across the seas.

„Oban 15 Port Cask Finish is a celebration of the journeys that have always defined our distillery and many others around the world. By bringing together Oban’s coastal roots and the deep, sweet influence of American Oak Ruby Port casks, we’ve created a whisky that remains true to our character while offering something layered, expressive, and deeply rewarding to savor.“ Jesse Damashek, Senior Vice President of Whiskey at DIAGEO

Tucked away in the Western Highlands of Scotland, Oban Distillery and its seven artisans ensure its small-still tradition is present in every expression, preserving a whisky style that reflects both its environment and its refined craftmanship. Oban 15 Port Cask Finish spent its maturation journey in American Oak Hogsheads before being finished in carefully selected, 100% American Oak Port casks. On the nose, it opens with fruity dry white wine, hints of raspberries and vanilla ice cream, alongside Oban’s signature maritime notes of sea breeze and warm sand, while the palate reveals a soft, creamy-smooth texture with honeyed sweetness and juicy red fruit, developing into gentle salinity and peppery spice and leading to a short to medium, dry finish with lingering white pepper.

„Finishing this Oban in Port casks helps bring together delicious bright red fruit notes with lusciously sweet and spicy flavours. The casks complement the maritime notes of Oban’s distillery character, giving us a wonderfully mellow and well-balanced Single Malt.“ Dr. Stuart Morrison, Diageo Master Blender