Diageo veröffentlicht die 2025 Special Releases – ‘HORIZONS UNBOUND’

Noch am Morgen haben wir im Rahmen des Berichts über die Verkostungen von Serge Valentin gemutmaßt, dass die Special Releases 2025 von Diageo eigentlich in Kürze angekündigt werden sollten – und nun ist es soweit: Die acht Bottlings sind ab heute erhältlich. Diesmal sind die Bottlings zwischen 8 und 21 Jahre alt, und was sonst noch auffällt ist der Umstand, dass man diesmal ohne einen Whisky aus Caol Ila auskommen muss. –

Wir haben für Sie alle relevanten Infos zusammengestellt – die Flaschen sollten schon bald im Fachhandel zu finden sein:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

DIAGEO UNVEILS ‘HORIZONS UNBOUND’ – THE 2025 SPECIAL RELEASES SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY COLLECTION

A bold new collection reimagining iconic Single Malts through innovation, craftmanship and storytelling

SCOTLAND, 1st OCTOBER 2025 – Diageo today unveils its highly anticipated 2025 Special Releases Scotch Whisky Collection: Horizons Unbound – a lineup of eight iconic Single Malts, each reinterpreted through unconventional cask finishes, and bold flavour journeys that offer a surprising new taste experiences. This collection invites whisky lovers to experience familiar spirits in new and unexpected ways.

Curated under the guidance of Master Blender Dr. Stuart Morrison, this year’s collection is crafted to captivate two kinds of whisky lovers: those who relish discovery, innovation and craftsmanship, and those drawn to rich storytelling, sensorial experiences, and the joy of sharing something rare. Whether the appeal lies in the technical mastery of a distillery-first experiment, or the emotion sparked by a finish that introduces new and surprising flavour contrasts the Horizons Unbound collection offers a whisky to match every kind of curiosity.

“Horizons Unbound invites whisky lovers to discover bold new takes on some of our most iconic Single Malts. It’s a taste of what happens when we challenge the concept of what whisky can be. This is a collection that proves exceptional whisky doesn’t just respect tradition – it redefines it.”

says Dr. Stuart Morrison, Master Blender at Diageo.

From volcanic rock-toasted casks at Talisker to a mezcal finished expression from The Singleton, each whisky reinterprets its house style in a new light – made to intrigue connoisseurs, collectors and curious explorers alike. These are whiskies crafted for discovery – layered, immersive, and rich in sensory appeal.

The Singleton of Glen Ord 17YO ‘Into the Blue’ – finished in ex-mezcal and second-fill ex-sherry casks, this whisky delivers notes of bold spice to fruity richness.

17YO ‘Into the Blue’ – finished in ex-mezcal and second-fill ex-sherry casks, this whisky delivers notes of bold spice to fruity richness. Talisker 14YO ‘Molten Seas’ – matured in volcanic rock-toasted American oak casks, this is an innovative experiment, a first for the oldest single-malt distillery on the Isle of Skye.

14YO ‘Molten Seas’ – matured in volcanic rock-toasted American oak casks, this is an innovative experiment, a first for the oldest single-malt distillery on the Isle of Skye. Lagavulin 12YO ‘Grain & Embers’ – rich, bakery-smoke character from Pedro Ximénez/ Oloroso casks brings artesian flair to toasted aromas.

12YO ‘Grain & Embers’ – rich, bakery-smoke character from Pedro Ximénez/ Oloroso casks brings artesian flair to toasted aromas. Oban 12YO ‘Heart of the Harbour’ – matured in ex-bourbon American oak casks, this expression offers notes of toffee, citrus and sea breeze, evoking the warmth and welcome of its coastal hometown.

12YO ‘Heart of the Harbour’ – matured in ex-bourbon American oak casks, this expression offers notes of toffee, citrus and sea breeze, evoking the warmth and welcome of its coastal hometown. Dailuaine 21YO ‘Marbled Treasures’ – matured in Spanish ex-sherry casks, this rare, one-off release reveals robust layers of dried fruit, baked apple and fragrant spice, with a generous mouthfeel.

21YO ‘Marbled Treasures’ – matured in Spanish ex-sherry casks, this rare, one-off release reveals robust layers of dried fruit, baked apple and fragrant spice, with a generous mouthfeel. Roseisle 14YO ‘Harmonic Grace’ – using a combination of refill and rejuvenated casks makes for a complex expression.

14YO ‘Harmonic Grace’ – using a combination of refill and rejuvenated casks makes for a complex expression. Clynelish 18YO ‘Waxen Sun’ – use of an early distillation ‘Pineapple Cut’ for tropical waxy character enlivens a sunshine taste.

18YO ‘Waxen Sun’ – use of an early distillation ‘Pineapple Cut’ for tropical waxy character enlivens a sunshine taste. Teaninich 8YO ‘Daring Rye’ – a distillery-first experiment using rye and Teaninich’s rare mash filter. This rebellious Single Grain Scotch Whisky delivers bold toffee sweetness, laced with spice and herbal depth from ex-bourbon cask maturation.

The 2025 Special Releases collection will be available in limited quantities from specialist Scotch Whisky retailers and malts.com from 1st October 2025.

SPECIAL RELEASES 2025 COLLECTION FACT SHEET

The Singleton of Glen Ord

Age: 17 YO

ABV: 56.2%

Region: Highland

Cask: Combining two liquids, one matured in refill casks and finished for five years in second-fill ex-Sherry butts, the other matured for longer in refill casks and finished for three years in ex-Mezcal casks.

RSSP: $200 (70cl) / $65 (20cl)

Full Tasting Notes:

In a sentence: An intriguing new expression of Singleton of Glen Ord with a complex finishing that expertly balances different aromas, while on the palate the Mezcal influence rises to join the drier, fruitier flavours.

Appearance: Dull gold with amber lights. Moderate to good beading. Multiple long legs.

Nose: A mild nose in feel, dry and aromatic, with very light oriental spices suggesting nutmeg or cinnamon. A complex, tightly integrated aroma, where elusive fruity top notes are overlaid by spirituous and slightly vegetal notes that evoke Mezcal, suggesting light spices rather than prickly alcohol. Beneath this lies a touch of dry raisin fruit. A dash of water enhances the overall aroma, which remains elusive.

Body: Medium to full.

Palate: Smooth in texture. Sweet and slightly salty in taste, with rich gingery-spicy notes adding weight to the savoury finish. A delicious, exciting and well-balanced dram that takes whisky flavour to a new place not previously reached in The Singleton of Glen Ord.

Finish: Quite long, savoury and warmly spicy, with a shake of white pepper. A dash of water enhances things, while the balance of tastes remains unchanged.

Talisker

Age: 14 YO

ABV: 53.7%

Region: Island /Isle of Skye

Cask: Matured in American Oak ex-bourbon barrels, then finished in new American Oak casks toasted by the heat of volcanic rocks from Skye

RSSP: $185 (70cl) / $55 (20cl)

Full Tasting Notes:

In a sentence: A grown-up, elegant style of Talisker, still with plenty to say for itself, in which the unusual finish brings a polished spicy sweetness that is especially evident when water is added.

Appearance: Bright, pale gold, or polished brass. Good viscosity. Very good beading. Good legs.

Nose: Mellow yet forward and firmly maritime, dry in feel, with very light prickle. The top notes are maritime and mineral, led by briny beaches. As it breathes, the aroma becomes fruitier, with a hint of white grape, while some light vegetal notes suggest parsnip and the nose feel becomes drier. A drop of water increases the maritime notes and adds a little peat to the effect.

Body: Medium to full.

Palate: Smoothly creamy in texture, with a very pleasing mellow taste that is markedly sweet and salty, quickly developing a controlled peppery warmth, with hints of peat. Smoother and sweeter with water, while maintaining its spice.

Finish: Lengthy, drying and lightly peppery, with a kick of spicy pink pepper and a faint smoky memory of peat in the aftertaste. All of these characters increase with a dash of water.

Lagavulin

Age: 12 YO

ABV: 56.4%

Region: Islay

Cask: Matured in refill casks and Pedro Ximenez & Oloroso seasoned European Oak butts.

RSSP: $180 (70cl) / $55 (20cl)

Full Tasting Notes:

In a sentence: A lively, punchy, smoky Lagavulin, rich in distillery character and one that Lagavulin fans and others keen to experience the evocative aromas and sweet, salty, savoury tastes beyond the smokiness should equally adore.

Appearance: Mid-gold with occasional khaki lights. Moderate to good beading. Thick, slow-running legs.

Nose: A bold, forthright nose with moderate prickle. Immediately phenolic, with smouldering peat and wood ash, then subtle hints of cleansing soap and fabric sticking plasters, backed by maritime notes that call to mind rock pools, lobster pots, fresh scallops and dry oyster shells. The nose feel becomes drier in time. Even a drop of water somewhat closes the aroma.

Body: Medium.

Palate: Smooth and lightly oily in texture, with a robust taste which is at once sweet, with dried fruit character, savoury spicy and salty, and soon develops powerfully smoky hints of peat. Water softens and sweetens the profile, yet it remains energetic.

Finish: Very long, drying and lightly smoky, with lingering salt and more peat in the aftertaste. A little water adds some chilli pepper spice.

Dailuaine

Age: 21 YO

ABV: 54.8%

Region: Speyside

Cask: Matured in Spanish ex-Sherry casks.

RSSP: $500

Full Tasting Notes:

In a sentence: This fine, full-on Dailuaine is steeped in character and is a deep-flavoured first-rate example of a mature ex-Sherry cask Speyside malt that is even better with a drop of water.

Appearance: Deep amber. Horse chestnuts freshly fallen from the tree. Old polished oak. Exceptional beading. Thick, slow-running legs.

Nose: A profound aroma with great depth, beginning with a mellow nose-feel, dry and very spicy. A first unmistakable memory of long-aged Oloroso Sherry gradually reveals sultanas, roast chestnuts, and cherries dipped in dark chocolate, which in time become a whole box of chocolate liqueurs.

Body: Medium to full.

Palate: Creamy, mouth-filling and drying overall. The taste opens lively and sweet, suggesting brown sugar crystals in espresso coffee, then develops intense dried fruits and a dry, spicy pepperiness that spreads across the tongue. A drop of water rounds everything out.

Finish: Long, the spiciness sweetly reminiscent of ginger and gently drying, with a whisper of flint in the aftertaste.

Roseisle

Age: 14 YO

ABV: 54%

Region: Speyside

Cask: Matured in refill and rejuvenated casks.

RSSP: $175 (70cl) / $50 (20cl)

Full Tasting Notes:

In a sentence: The oldest Roseisle yet released is a beautifully layered and well-integrated malt with natural sophistication; a fine all-rounder with leanings toward the apéritif moment.

Appearance: Deep gold with amber lights. Good beading. Good slow legs.

Nose: A gentle, green and fragrant nose. The overall impression is rounded and well-integrated, with top notes of soft vanilla sponge giving away to an upside-down caramelised apple tart on a puff-pastry base topped with vanilla ice cream. Adding a drop of water raises a fragrant ‘green’ note of rose petals or exotic grasses, while the soft vanilla notes intensify with time.

Body: Medium.

Palate: Creamy-smooth in texture and sweet in taste, first suggesting buttery cakes laced with creamy vanilla, then crisply acidic, with a peppery spiciness coming through towards the end. Layers of green, grassy, fruity and nutty flavour meld seamlessly into one. A dash of water makes things smoother and less acidic and brings out more of that grassy, herbal character, yet without diminishing the sweet harmony of it all.

Finish: There is a shake of white pepper in the medium length clean, crisp and nutty-spicy finish. Still peppery with a dash of water but smoother and more controlled.

Oban

Age: 12 YO

ABV: 55.3%

Region: Coastal Highland

Cask: Matured in American Oak ex-bourbon barrels.

RSSP: $150

Full Tasting Notes:

In a sentence: A warm-hearted Oban with an exceptionally welcoming appeal, still true to its fresh, fruity nature.

Appearance: Bright polished brass. Good beading. Copious slow-running legs.

Nose: Dry yet mild in feel, with very light prickle, and immediately inviting, with warm honeyed spice, as the cask influence lends a rich, sweet-spicy depth to clean, fresh maritime Oban aromas. These suggest a sea breeze, sand dunes and edible seaweed, edged lightly with citrus. A very slight scent of hessian emerges over time. A drop of water introduces a faint, oily note and sweetens the aroma.

Body: Medium.

Palate: A smooth, creamy texture introduces a sweetly welcoming and fruity “down home” taste, evoking tinned peaches in syrup, which becomes notably spicy towards the finish. Already well balanced, it improves with a drop of water, which mellows the whole, adds a pinch of salt, heightens the spiciness, and contributes a cooling mouthfeel effect, like Sichuan pepper.

Finish: A good length, finishing warmly spicy.

Clynelish

Age: 18 YO

ABV: 51.3%

Region: Highland

Cask: Matured in refill casks, with the inclusion of spirit from distillation cut-point experiments at Clynelish.

RSSP: $250

Full Tasting Notes:

In a sentence: A unique and pleasing take on Clynelish featuring liquid from “pineapple cut” experiments, selected to emphasise the tropical notes in its character which has made this a sunny, relaxed expression.

Appearance: Pale, clear gold. Exceptional beading. Copious slow-running legs.

Nose: Mild in feel, dry and slightly cooling with delightful fruitiness opening the aromas. The top notes are reminiscent of a tropical fruit salad, led by lychees and mangosteens, backed by pineapple and melon. Beneath this is a chalky mineral note lending dryness. A drop of water introduces a vinyl note, suggesting a precious LP record.

Body: Medium.

Palate: A creamy-smooth texture evokes Clynelish’s familiar keynote waxiness, while the taste starts lightly sweet and slightly sharp, with a lazy, sunny tropical fruit character that is nicely integrated. While forward, the fruitiness is not over-dominant and there’s a beautiful balance to the whole. It is lively on the palate, with notable power and warm spiciness later on.

Finish: Medium to long, finishing spicy and warming, with a lingering, freshly fruity aftertaste. With a dash of water, sweeter and now more lightly spicy.

Teaninich

Age: 8 YO

ABV: 59.3%

Region: Highland

Cask: Malted rye & malted barley matured in American Oak ex-bourbon barrels.

RSSP: $100

Full Tasting Notes: