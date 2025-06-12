Oban mit neuer Kampagne: Being This Likeable Isn’t Easy (mit Video)

Mit einer neuen Kampagne setzt Diageo ein Zeichen für seine Marke Oban, den Highöand-Whisky aus dem gleichnamigen Ort an der Westküste Schottlands. Unter dem Motto „Es ist nicht einfach, so mögbar zu sein“ rückt man die handwerkliche Kunst hinter der Whiskyerzeugung ins Rampenlicht. Dazu gibt es auch ein schönes Video, das wir Ihnen natürlich auch nicht vorenthalten wollen.

Hier die Presseaussendung mit den Anzeigenmotiven und dem Video:

Oban Single Malt Scotch Whisky Launches ‘Being This Likeable Isn’t Easy’ Campaign: Celebrating The Craft Behind What Makes It A Fan Favorite

New Creative Honors The Hard Work and Practiced Skill That Goes Into Crafting The Iconic Scotch That Everyone Can’t Help But Enjoy

Oban, Scotland, June 11, 2025 – They say you can’t please everyone, but Oban, one of Scotland’s oldest and most beloved distilleries, took that as a challenge and has spent more than 200 years crafting an exceptional-tasting Scotch that manages to win over just about everyone. Now, the brand introduces Being This Likeable Isn’t Easy, a new campaign that highlights the care, intention, and dedicated craft involved with a final product that is so effortlessly likeable. With over two centuries of tradition and just seven pairs of hands behind every drop, Oban is launching this campaign to pull back the curtain in a reveal of what it truly takes to create a whisky that resonates with so many.

The Being This Likeable Isn’t Easy campaign was developed in partnership with Uncommon Creative Studio, who created visuals and a short film that highlight the great lengths to which Oban goes to bring smiles to the faces of whisky-lovers. Directed by Tom Speers from Smuggler, the video opens with the Oban Distillery Manager receiving mysterious correspondence – later revealed to be a social post from a man named Stevie who is new to whisky and unsure about Oban. This sparks a determined journey, dubbed the longest run, through Scotland’s picturesque Highland terrain, with the mission of hand-delivering a neat pour of Oban 14-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky to Stevie. Unsurprisingly, like most with the opportunity to taste Oban’s smooth, balanced, and naturally likeable flavor profile, Stevie loves it, summed up with a clear review: “That’s beautiful!” The short film was shot entirely in Oban’s homeland of the Western Highlands of Scotland, with many elements filmed at the historic distillery, blending the brand’s signature charm, humor and disciplined craft and representing the great lengths to which the Oban team goes to create a universally beloved liquid.

“Oban has long been a whisky that’s easy to enjoy, but making something this welcoming takes serious craft. This campaign shows that likeability and simplicity are not mutually exclusive in the creation of Oban; to make a whisky this inviting, it takes time, effort, and precision. We take our easy appeal very seriously and know that it’s due to the craft we’ve prioritized for over two centuries, rooted in the passion and community of the town we call home.” Jesse Damashek, Senior Vice President of Whiskey at Diageo

Founded in 1794 and constrained in size due to the bustling town that grew up around us, Oban Distillery can never expand. Each drop is made by just seven distillers using original lantern-shaped stills and methods passed down through generations, producing a whisky that reflects the rugged charm and close-knit character of the town itself.

Today, Oban stands for both tradition and ingenuity. Its core marque, Oban 14-Year-Old, is often enjoyed neat or on the rocks, where its smoky yet delicate profile comes through with smoothness and balance. It also works beautifully in cocktails like the Oban Paper Plane, a modern, whisky-based twist on the classic Last Word cocktail that highlights Oban’s balanced, layered flavor. Whether a seasoned whisky connoisseur or new to the world of Single Malt Scotch Whisky, there’s a way to enjoy Oban, that’s likeable for every palate. The coastal character of Oban also naturally complements the brininess found in oysters, making it a delicious pairing that offers an elevated yet approachable gateway into Scotch.

The Being This Likeable Isn’t Easy campaign will be promoted through social media, digital platforms, print, and online publications. Oban encourages those who are of legal drinking age to please drink responsibly. For more information about Oban Single Malt Scotch Whisky and the distillery, visit https://www.malts.com/en-gb/oban or follow us on Instagram at @obanwhisky. To try the full line from Oban including our beloved core whiskies and our limited-time innovations, visit https://www.reservebar.com/collections/oban.