Maker’s Mark veröffentlicht „The Stewards Release“

Man muss es einmal aussprechen: Leider kommen viele interessante Abfüllungen von Maker’s Mark nicht oder nur über verschlungene Pfade nach Europa. So war es mit dem Star Hill Farm Whisky, den ersten Weizenwhisky der Destillerie, der unlängst erschienene Cellar Aged 2025 hingegen hat es auch nach Deutschland geschafft.

Mit dem neuen Maker’s Mark The Stewards Release, die 2026er Abfüllung aus der Wood Finishing Seire, der diesmal in zwei Batches erscheint, wird es wahrscheinlich wieder ein US-only Release werden. Schade, denn die Tasting Notes, die Noten von Cherry Pie und Vanilleschoten, Honig, getoastete Marshmallows und kandierten Inger sowie Salzkaramell und Steinfrüchten versprechen, klingen wirklich interessant.

So bleibt uns nur, Sie wie immer über die Neuerscheinung zu informieren, damit Sie entweder auf einer geplanten Reise zuschlagen oder Freude in den USA um Hilfe bitten können:

MAKER’S MARK UNVEILS 2026 WOOD FINISHING SERIES: THE STEWARDS RELEASE

LORETTO, Ky., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Maker’s Mark, the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon, today announced the 2026 release of its Wood Finishing Series: The Stewards Release—an expression inspired by the distillery’s operations teams who guide the bourbon’s journey from first fermentation to final bottling.

„From the beginning, Maker’s Mark has been guided by my grandparents‘ pursuit of exceptional flavor and deep respect for everyone who makes our whisky—from our grain growers to those who barrel and bottle our bourbon. We continue to honor our founders‘ vision through the Wood Finishing Series, which showcases our innovative spirit, celebrates our quality and craftsmanship and recognizes the teams who make our whisky possible.“ Rob Samuels, eighth-generation whisky maker and managing director, Maker’s Mark.

The Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series features one-of-a-kind expressions crafted using an innovative wood stave finishing technique that amplifies the distinctive characteristics of the brand’s signature bourbon. The Stewards Release (2026) opens with bright aromas evoking cherry pie and vanilla bean, layered with tasting notes of honey, toasted marshmallow and candied ginger, culminating in a vibrant finish marked by stone fruit and salted caramel.

„Consumers today want exceptional whisky, but they’re also interested in the values behind the brand and the people who make it. Bartenders feel the same way. They want to know more about the process, the ingredients and the craftsmanship in what they pour. The Stewards Release brings that philosophy to life, inspired by the operational leaders at Star Hill Farm and the care that goes into every step of production.“ Dr. Blake Layfield, master distiller at Maker’s Mark

Marking the midpoint of a five-year journey, the Stewards Release (2026) is the third installment in the second Wood Finishing Series. Set to conclude in 2028, this series explores the people behind the proof and follows The Keepers Release (2025), inspired by the warehouse team who ensure every barrel of Maker’s Mark matures consistently to the founders‘ taste vision, and The Heart Release (2024), inspired by the distillery team—the makers of Maker’s Mark, crafting its handmade bourbon in Loretto, Kentucky.

The Stewards Release will be delivered in two batches: one at 59.4% ABV / 109.6 proof, and the other at 56.65% ABV / 113.3 proof. Both will be available at U.S. retailers at a suggested MSRP of $74.99 beginning today.