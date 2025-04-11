Glasgow Distillery feiert zehn Jahre Whisky-Herstellung mit 10 Jahre alter Einzelfass-Abfüllung

Die Glasgow Distillery wurde 2012 mit dem Ziel gegründet, die unabhängige Destillation hochwertiger Spirituosen zurück in Schottlands größte Stadt zu bringen. Anfang März 2015 war es dann endlich so weit: Zum ersten Mal seit 112 Jahren wurde in einer Brennerei in Glasgow wieder Single Malt in Fässer gefüllt (wir berichteten). Somit kann die Glasgow Distillery in diesem Jahr ihr zehnjähriges Whisky-Jubiläum feiern, wozu wir ganz herzlich gratulieren!

Hierzu gehört selbstverständlich auch die passende Abfüllung, die Glasgow Distillery füllte anlässlich ihres Jubiläums das Cask No. 15/10, ein refill bourbon barrel, ab, welches am 20. März 2015 mit dem ungetorften, doppelt destillierten Spirit der Destillerie befüllt wurde (und wenn wir die Zahlen auf den Fässern richtig interpretieren, ist es hier ganz rechts auch zu sehen).

Am 24. März 2025 wurde dieses Cask No. 15/10, das zehnte in der Brennerei befüllte Fass, dann geleert, 230 Flaschen mit 54 % Vol. konnten befüllt werden. Glasgow 1770 10 Year Old ist somit dann der älteste Single Malt der Brennerei. Mitglieder der Glasgow Distillery Community, dem kostenlosen Mitgliederclub der Brennerei, können am Dienstag, den 15. April, ab 10 Uhr über die Website der Glasgow Distillery die Abfüllung exklusiv erwerben. Der Preis beträgt £69 pro Flasche, der Kauf ist auf maximal eine Flasche pro Person begrenzt.

Mehr in der englischesprachigen Presseaussendung:

GLASGOW DISTILLERY DEBUTS OLDEST EVER EXPRESSION IN CELEBRATION OF A DECADE OF WHISKY MAKING

The 10 year old single cask bottling will be available exclusively to community members

The Glasgow Distillery, which revived single malt whisky distilling in Glasgow, is celebrating 10 years of whisky making with its oldest expression to date.

Glasgow 1770 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a single cask bottling using the 10th cask the distillery ever laid down and will be available exclusively to members of the Glasgow Distillery Community, the distillery’s free members club.

The freestanding, privately owned distillery that was started in 2012 with a mission to bring independent premium spirits distillation back to Scotland’s biggest city is releasing a bottling of Cask No. 15/10 that was filled on March 20, 2015, in a refill bourbon barrel with the distillery’s signature fruity, unpeated double-distilled spirit.

It matured until March 24, 2025, producing just 230 bottles at 54% ABV.

Mike Hayward, co-founder of The Glasgow Distillery commented:

“We’re incredibly proud to present this milestone bottling as we mark a decade of whisky making. With notes of pear tart tatin, heather honey, green apples, lemon zest, melon, pineapple, and a dusting of cinnamon, this fruit-forward dram is perfect for spring. Releasing our oldest expression exclusively to The Glasgow Distillery Community recognises all the support and encouragement we have received from our supporters who have followed us throughout our journey to date.

“For our first 10 Year Old release we wanted to offer our followers a look at our decade-old whisky without too much influence from finishing casks or secondary maturation. Having been filled in a refill bourbon cask fully for ten years, this whisky is a true demonstration of the wonderfully fruity and vibrant character of the whisky we make at The Glasgow Distillery.

“With this milestone bottling we raise a glass in toast to our Community, thank them for their backing over the last ten years and look forward to another ten and beyond!”

Glasgow 1770 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky will be released on The Glasgow Distillery website at 10am on Tuesday the 15th of April, priced at £69.00 per bottle, with a limit of one per person. To access this release, join The Glasgow Distillery Community online for free and make sure to be signed into your member account to access the release. Members will receive an email with further details.

