Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh bringt Michelin-Küche und Cocktails zusammen

Um eine kulinarische Attraktion reicher ist die Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh – dort hat man sich mit dem mit zwei Michelin-Sternen ausgezeichneten James und Maria Close vom Restaurant Raby Hunt zusammengetan, um den Besuchern ein Konzept aus Küche und Cocktails bieten zu können. Man serviert kleine Happen gemeinsam mit Cocktails von Johnnie Walker Princes Street Head Bartender, Miran Chauhan.

Was es dort zu entdecken gibt und wie man in den Genuss kommt, können Sie im Artikel nachlesen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

JOHNNIE WALKER PRINCES STREET STIRS UP THE SCOTTISH CULINARY SCENE

Exclusive new collaboration launched with two Michelin-starred team James & Maria Close to combine world-class cocktails with innovative cuisine

Johnnie Walker Princes Street is set to serve up a new culinary sensation for Scotland with STIR – a ground-breaking cocktail and cuisine concept in partnership with two Michelin-starred team Chef James Close and his wife, Head of Pastry, Maria Close, owners of the renowned global experience restaurant, Raby Hunt.

James and Maria’s unique menu of stunningly innovative small-bite plates are served alongside meticulously curated cocktails from Johnnie Walker Princes Street Head Bartender, Miran Chauhan, in a collaboration that aims to completely redefine the concept of whisky and food pairing.

THE EXPERIENCE

Each cocktail offers a unique story with a focus on flavour, that will be shared with the guests during their experience. From a Hedgerow Aquavit, created from foraging for berries nearby the Glenkinchie distillery, to a Cliff Edge Vermouth, using botanicals from the Four Corners of Scotland distilleries, Miran has embraced new techniques to capture each guest’s attention by bringing the whiskies into a new light.

Known for their new age approach to fine dining and storytelling through micro dishes, Chefs James and Maria Close have created six small bites, to match the cocktails, with layers of luminous flavour and textures to delight. Guests can expect a culinary showcase of unexplored food combinations, from rich, umami intensity within the Aguachile Oyster bite, to soft, sweet indulgence within the Green Apple.

STIR features three flights:

The Four Corners Cocktail Flight takes guests on a beautiful journey exploring the Four Corners of Scotland distilleries, Glenkinchie (Lowlands), Cardhu (Speyside), Clynelish (Highlands) and Caol Ila (Islands), with each one integral to blending Johnnie Walker whisky. The combination is a complete experience carefully curated to highlight the landscape of the distillery, with locally grown and foraged ingredients from the naturally occurring flora and fauna.

The Seasonal Cocktail Flight allows guests to take a short trip, experiencing a rotation of exclusive whiskies and seasonal ingredients, selected by the Johnnie Walker Princes Street team. The Spring Season highlights the unique Johnnie Walker Princes Street Spring blend.

The Johnnie Walker Blue Label Cocktail Flight is an opportunity to savour this iconic whisky in an unexpected way. The cocktail is paired with the most exquisite small bite, a luxurious moment of indulgence for Johnnie Walker Blue Label connoisseurs.

Miran Chauhan, Head Bartender at Johnnie Walker Princes Street, said: ‘We see STIR as the portal to a new world of whisky and food combinations, in the heart of Edinburgh at Johnnie Walker Princes Street. James and I have a shared obsession for flavours and techniques and together we’ve created an enticing and highly original taste experience for everyone to enjoy.”

James Close, two Michelin-starred-Chef of Raby Hunt Restaurant, said: “We approached this challenge with the same energy and enthusiasm as we always do, creating a set of signature dishes that derive from a single ingredient, inspired by a global adventure. And then just like Miran does with his cocktails, we bring layers and textures together to tell a unique story through taste.”

Back in Edinburgh for the collaboration, James is returning to the capital after living in Scotland as a young man, when he worked in the menswear department of House of Fraser, in the very building that is now Johnnie Walker Princes Street Edinburgh.

Reservations for STIR are available now and can be made online johnniewalkerprincesstreet.com from 17:30PM, Wednesday – Saturday.

SETTING THE SCENE

Multi-award winning, Johnnie Walker Princes Street, is the centrepiece of Diageo’s £185million pound investment in Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland – the largest single investment programme of its kind ever seen in Scotch whisky tourism. Offering more than 800 flavour combinations, unique immersive tours and breath-taking views of the Edinburgh skyline, one person could visit Johnnie Walker Princes Street every day for more than two years still and not have the same experience twice.

Committed to delivering new experiences for guests, every season STIR will evolve the menu to suit the season, with a twist on the Seasonal Cocktail Flight, as the cocktail and small bite influenced by the limited-edition Johnnie Walker Princes Street blend of whisky, changes with the time of year.

Jurica Gojevic, Food and Beverage Manager at Johnnie Walker Princes Street, says: “What makes James’ success so remarkable is that he is completely self-taught and has a curiosity for international ingredients. I knew his innovative approach would perfectly match Miran’s unorthodox methods to mixology and give us an opportunity to truly push the boundaries of flavour and fun with a one-of-a-kind menu. Through STIR we’re creating something totally unexpected and delivering an unforgettable experience for our guests at Johnnie Walker Princes Street.”