Johnnie Walker launcht „Johnnie Walker Princes Street Collective“ mit Harris Tweed und einer Abfüllung aus den eigenen Kellern

Eine doppelte Premiere können wir Ihnen heute ankündigen: Johnnie Walker startet seine „Johnnie Walker Princes Street Collective“-Serie mit Kooperationen mit Meistern der Handwerkskunst – und mit der ersten Kollaboration mit Harris Tweet auch die erste Abfüllung aus dem Whisky Makers Cellar bei Johnnie Walker Princes Street. Und diese neue Abfüllung ist – wie sollte es auch anders sein, in Harris Tweet verpackt.

Hier einige Infos zu dieser interessanten Abfüllung des Johnnie Walker Limited Edition Princes Street Blend + Harris Tweed carry bag, die es ab morgen, den ersten Dezember, vor Ort zu kaufen gibt (Preis: 169 Pfund):

JOHNNIE WALKER PRINCES STREET UNVEILS UNIQUE NEW WHISKY IN COLLABORATION WITH HARRIS TWEED

St Andrew’s Day celebrated with launch of partnership between iconic Scottish brands Johnnie Walker Princes Street x Harris Tweed Hebrides

First whisky finished in one of the world’s smallest warehouse in city centre cellar goes on exclusive sale at Johnnie Walker Princes Street

30th November 2022, Edinburgh – Johnnie Walker Princes Street is celebrating St Andrew’s Day with the launch of a highly desirable new whisky, complete with luxury packaging created in collaboration with legendary Scottish textile house, Harris Tweed Hebrides.

Marking the first ‘Johnnie Walker Princes Street Collective’ – a series that brings together the world’s leading Scotch whisky with Scotland’s best creative forces to create unique and collectable whiskies – the Johnnie Walker x Harris Tweed collaboration features a beautifully designed bottle of the Johnnie Walker Limited Edition Princes Street Blend, accompanied by a bespoke Harris Tweed carry bag.

The whisky represents a world first, having been matured over the past year in hand-selected American oak casks in the Whisky Makers Cellar at Johnnie Walker Princes Street. The cellar, holding just 26casks, is unique amongst bonded warehouse in Scotland, tucked beneath one of Edinburgh’s most famous streets.

Launching the new whisky, Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Scotland Brand Homes at Diageo said:

“Our collaboration with Harris Tweed has been an exciting way to celebrate the first experimental bottling finished here in our cellar at Johnnie Walker Princes Street. The partnership brings together two iconic Scottish brands, and the resulting collection embodies our shared heritage and passion for blending – whether that’s liquid, or thread. We’re sure it’ll provide festive gift inspiration for whisky and style lovers alike.”

George Harper, Johnnie Walker Whisky Specialist who created the Johnnie Walker Princes Street Collective bottling, added:

“This particular blend was experimental in many ways, and it was exciting to use a completely different type of ‘warehouse’ for the final year of maturation. The unique finishing process has further enhanced the flavours of the liquid and we are really pleased with the end result, and I am sure consumers will love it too.”

Mark Hogarth, Creative Director, Harris Tweed Hebrides:

“We have been hugely excited about this project with Johnnie Walker and feel a lot of synergy between our two brands. While Johnnie Walker carefully blends liquids to create flavour, so do we at Harris Tweed, expertly weaving different shades of wool to produce colour and pattern. This particular plaid brings Edinburgh and Harris together, all wrapped up in luxury, craftsmanship and time; elements that are also reflected in the exquisite liquid that George and his team have created.”

The unusual maturation conditions of the cellar, which is warmer than traditional warehouses, enhanced the impact of the wood, pulling in all the oaky flavours, leading to a rich and creamy oak nose, a palate of honeysuckle and red berry flavours and a long and fruity finish with warming wood smoke.

In designing the bespoke plaid for the collaboration, the Harris Tweed Hebrides team drew inspiration from their home in the Outer Hebrides, and the home of Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh to create a vibrant blend of the two Scottish locations.

The bag has been created in partnership with BeYonder, a charity specialising in ethical manufacturing. As part of the project, BeYonder engaged textile students from Glasgow City College to help manufacture the bags.

Those who’d like a chance to try the whisky before they buy should book themselves on Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s Whisky Makers Cellar experience or 1820 bar for a chance to enjoy it in a highball, cocktail, or dram.

The Johnnie Walker x Harris Tweed Hebrides collection will be available to purchase from 1st December exclusively at Johnnie Walker Princes Street, Edinburgh.

Johnnie Walker Limited Edition Princes Street Blend + Harris Tweed carry bag (£169)