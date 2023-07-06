Teeling Distillery feiert 8. Geburtstag – mit Teeling Whiskey Birthday Batch und Video

Neues aus der Dubliner Teeling Distillery: Dort hat man im Juni den achten Geburtstag der eigenen Destillerie gefeiert – und bringt jetzt den Teeling Whiskey Birthday Batch. 640 Flaschen davon wurden aufgelegt, und der gesamte Gewinn der Auflage (die Flasche kostet 90 Euro) geht an Dubliner Wohltätigkeitsvereine. Und man hat auch ein Video gemacht und auf Youtube hochgeladen (sie finden es im Anschluss an die Pressemitteilung). Hier nun die Infos zum Geburtstagswhiskey:

Teeling 8th Birthday Batch New Release!

Last month we celebrated 8 years of Dublin Distilling since the opening of our Distillery in Newmarket square in 2015!



To mark the occasion in true Teeling fashion, we released a highly limited special bottling, in the form of the newest Teeling Birthday Batch! All profits from this limited release of 640 individually numbered bottles will be donated to local charities, and is exclusive to our Dublin distillery and online shop.



Since the opening of the distillery, social outreach in the local Dublin 8 and surrounding area has been closely linked to our mission of bringing distillation back to Dublin. Solas Projects, Little Flower Penny Dinners, and The Liberty Saints are just some of the many charities we have worked with over the last number of years to support the Dublin community here in our home in Newmarket square and we will continue to do our part with this annual charity bottling.

The whisky can be ordered here

Tasting Notes:

Nose: Bursts of candied fruits, mellow vanilla, sultanas & raisins, accompanied with pressed grapes and pot still spice.

Taste: Full warming mouthfeel, with hints of apricot, pineapple and citrus, that give way to a clove spice and tannins.

Finish: Long and full bodied with dry and spicy pot still forward finish.

Check out the video above and raise a glass of the World’s Best Irish Whiskey to continue our celebrations of 8 years of Dublin Distilling! Thank you all for your contined support! Slainte!