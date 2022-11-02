Mittwoch, 02. November 2022, 18:43:10
Neu: Teeling Whiskey Distillery Exclusive – 17 Year Old Single Malt Single Cask

Wer es nicht in die Brennerei in Dublin schafft, der kann eine der insgesamt 304 Flaschen auch über den Onlineshop bestellen

Einen neuen 17 Jahre alten Whiskey von Teeling hat die Brennerei heute als Distillery Only-Abfüllung angekündigt (man muss allerdings nicht nach Dublin reisen, um ihn zu erstehen, er ist auch im Webshop für 180 Euro zu bekommen). Der Whisky stammt aus einem Bourbonfass und wurde danach für sechs Jahre in ein Cognac-Fass umgefüllt.

304 Flaschen des mit 55,5% vol. abgefüllten Whiskeys sind erhältlich – solange der Vorrat reicht.

Hier die Infos der Teeling Distillery, samt den Tasting Notes:

New to Teeling Whiskey Distillery 17 Year Old Single Malt Single Cask

We are delighted to announce the newest addition to the Teeling Whiskey Distillery Exclusive range of whiskeys. Bottled from cask number 16621 our Distillery Exclusive 17 Year Old Single Malt Single Cask was aged initially in an ex-bourbon cask before being transferred to a high quality cognac cask for 6 years of further maturation. Bottled at cask strength of 55.5% ABV with no chill filtration, there are only 304 70cl bottles of this Single Malt available to buy exclusively at Teeling Whiskey Distillery.

Tasting Notes

Nose
Vibrant notes of caramelised plums & golden sugar gives way to wisps of dried nuts, oak tannins and salted grapefruit

Taste
Notes of crystallised sugar, dark chocolate and walnuts coat the palate

Finish
Dry & complex with subtle dried fruits and pepper on the tongue giving way to bursts of fresh orange zest

Our 17 Year Old Single Malt aged in Cognac Cask will be available to try at our Distillery Bang Bang Bar and to purchase in our Gift Shop and Online Shop

