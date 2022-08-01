Teeling Whiskey räumt bei den Irish Whiskey Masters ab

Sechs goldene Auszeichnungen – das ist die Ausbeute für Teeling Whiskey aus Dublin für ihre Abfüllungen bei den Irish Whiskey Masters. Über diese stolze Leistung freut man sich natürlich in der Brennerei – und gibt nähere Details dazu in einer Presseaussendung bekannt:

Teeling Whiskey Gold Medal Winning Spree Continues at the Irish Whiskey Masters

We are delighted to announce that Teeling Whiskey has collected six Gold Medals at the 2022 annual Irish Whiskey Masters, held in London. Our flagship Teeling Small Batch scooped a Gold Medal in the highly competitive Blended Irish Whiskey category as well as 4 Gold Medals for our range of Teeling Single Malts and a Gold Medal in the Single Pot Still Category. At this year’s awards we took home a total of 6 gold medals for our Teeling Small Batch, Single Malt, Blackpitts Peated Single Malt, Wonders of Wood Single Pot Still, Renaissance Series 5, and 30 Year Old Single Malt.



The Irish Whiskey Masters competition is staged in a drive to find and reward the finest Irish Whiskey brands on the world stage. Chaired by The Spirits Business and a panel of leading spirits specialists, the spirits were judged in a blind tasting, to discover the Irish Whiskey Masters of 2022. This latest batch of honours builds on the international reputation we have earned since our formation in 2012 and brings the total to over 400 International Awards for our Distillery and Whiskey. These accolades include the prestigious honour of the “World’s Best Single Malt” and “World’s Best Pot Still” at the World Whiskies Awards.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey commented,

“We are extremely proud to continue to outperform at International Spirits Awards. Since 2012, we have focused on expanding the range of Irish Whiskeys on the market through creating new categories and expanding the spectrum of flavours within established categories. We are firm believer in the quality of our Teeling Whiskeys but continued independent verification gives us confidence to keep doing what we do best.”

On top of the recent gold medals at the Irish Whiskey Masters, our Teeling Blackpitts Peated Single Malt was honoured as Whiskey of the Year at the New Orleans Spirits Competition, presented by Tales of the Cocktail. We are also shortlisted for the 2022 Worldwide Whiskey Producer of the Year trophy at the 2022 International Wines & Spirits Competition (IWSC) Awards Dinner & Industry Celebration in London, on Thursday 29 September 2022.