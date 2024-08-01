Teeling erringt 12 Awards beim Irish Whiskey Masters 2024

Eine schöne Ausbeute an Preisen vermeldet die irische Teeling Distillery – sie konnte beim Irish Whiskey Masters 2024 von The Spirits Business gleich zwölf Preise mit nach Hause nehmen.

Die Pressemitteilung, die auch ein Statement von Jack Teeling enthält, bringen wir hier gerne für Sie – mit unseren herzlichsten Glückwünschen an die Teelings zu diesem Erfolg:

Teeling Whiskey have been crowned the Masters of Irish Whiskey!

We are delighted to announce that Teeling Whiskey has recieved a total of 12 awards at the 2024 annual Irish Whiskey Masters! This includes 8 Gold Medals and a number of top prize ‘Masters’ for our Teeling Single Malts. This follows on from our recent success at the International Wine & Spirits Competition 2024, where we received six gold medals, and the San Francisco Spirits Awards 2024, where we were honoured with multiple “double gold” awards.



Our limited edition whiskey the Teeling Crystal Single Malt was awarded with the Top Prize of Masters in the highly competitive Premium Single Malt category, as well as an upcoming vintage Single Malt from Teeling Whiskey. Watch this space!

In addition to these top honours, at this year’s awards we also took home a total of 8 gold medals for our award-winning range of Single Grain, Single Malt, Single Pot Still, and Peated Single Malt Whiskeys, as well as our limited edition whiskey the Wonders of Wood Series 3 Swedish Oak, our Teeling Single Malt Tequila Cask, and our Blackpitts Cask Strength Peated Single Malt.



The Irish Whiskey Masters competition is staged in a drive to find and reward the finest Irish Whiskey brands on the world stage. Chaired by The Spirits Business and a panel of leading spirits specialists, the spirits were judged in a blind tasting, to discover the Irish Whiskey Masters of 2024.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey commented:

“We are extremely proud to continue to outperform at International Spirits Awards. Since 2012, we have focused on expanding the range of Irish Whiskeys on the market through creating new categories and expanding the spectrum of flavours within established categories. We are a firm believer in the quality of our Teeling Whiskeys but continued independent verification gives us the confidence to keep doing what we do best.”

This latest batch of honours builds on the international reputation we have earned since our formation in 2012 and brings the total to over 600 International Awards for our Distillery and Whiskey. These accolades include the prestigious honour of the “World’s Best Single Malt” and “World’s Best Pot Still” at the World Whiskies Awards.