Teeling Whiskey Distillery mit großem Erfolg bei den 2024 Icons of Irish Whiskey Awards

Bei der Teeling Whiskey Distillery in Dublin freut man sich sehr über Auszeichnungen für das Besucherzentrum bei den 2024 Icons of Irish Whiskey Awards – einserseits für das gesamte Team dort, das als ‚Visitor Attraction Team of the Year’ ausgezeichnet wurde, als auch über die Auszeichnung für Lisa Jameson, die als Manager dem Team vorsteht und den Titel als ‚Visitor Attraction Manager of the Year’ gewann.

Wir gratulieren recht herzlich – und mehr darüber finden Sie nachfolgend in der Info, die wir von der Brennerei erhalten haben:

Teeling Whiskey Distillery Wins Big at the 2024 Icons of Irish Whiskey Awards!

We are delighted to announce that Lisa Jameson the Teeling Whiskey Distillery (TWD) visitor attraction manager picked up the top honour of ‘Visitor Attraction Manager of the Year’ at the 2024 Whisky Magazine’s Icons of Irish Whiskey Awards. This is the third time she has won the top award and a reflection of her dedication to delivering a world class distillery experience in Dublin.

The TWD team also won ‚Visitor Attraction Team of the Year’ at the 2024 awards. The team consists of 55 members across all facets of the distillery experience and is a widely diverse team from all over the world; from Boliva to Ballyfermot, Alicante to Arklow, Budapest to Blackrock. Our multicultural and diverse team is a true reflection of what modern Dublin represents.

This honour adds to the 35 international awards that TWD has won, including sustainable distillery of the year and visitor attraction of the year, which Lisa and the team have played an instrumental part in achieving. The Teeling Whiskey Visitor Attraction and Marketing Team were also both Highly Commended in their categories at this year’s awards.