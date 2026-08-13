The GlenAllchie bringt den „bisher besten“ The GlenAllachie 21-year-old Cask Strength

Der GlenAllachie 21-year-old Cask Strength Batch 7, den die Speyside-Brennerei heute angekündigt hat, ist ihren Worten nach „der Beste bisher erschienene 21jährige aus der Serie“. Für ihn wurden von Billy Walker sorgsam ausgesuchte Pedro Ximénez und Oloroso sherry casks verwendet – und er wurde dann mit 51,9% Vol. abgefüllt.

Infos zum Bottling, den Tasting Notes und einen Kommentar von Billy Walker finden Sie untenstehend – er wird wohl in Kürze auch bei uns erhältlich sein. In UK ist er mit etwas unter 300 Pfund bepreist:

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THE GLENALLACHIE RAISES THE BAR WITH „BEST YET“ 21-YEAR-OLD SINGLE MALT

Iconic Speyside distillery The GlenAllachie has unveiled the latest addition to its core range single malts – The GlenAllachie 21-year-old Cask Strength Batch 7 – a richly layered whisky which represents the pinnacle of its sherry mastery.

The seventh batch of the distillery’s 21-year-old expression sits at the upper echelon of The GlenAllachie’s core collection – a showcase of the finest expressions housed within its 16 on-site warehouses, built upon one philosophy: the masterful interplay of multiple cask types. Master Distiller and whisky veteran of over five decades, Billy Walker, pairs instinct with meticulous craftsmanship, building each expression to life in its perfect composition.

A primary ageing in bourbon barrels followed by extended secondary maturation in a selection of Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry puncheons and hogsheads sourced from Spain, has produced a deeply complex whisky, with tasting notes of espresso, dark chocolate, forest fruits and spiced plums.

„When I took stewardship of The GlenAllachie in 2017, my ambition was to create whiskies that reflected the very best of what patient maturation and exceptional cask selection can achieve. Our 21-year-old Cask Strength Batch 7 represents the apex of that philosophy. Rather than aiming for consistency from batch to batch, we’re always looking to improve on what came before. “Every incremental release is shaped by the knowledge and feedback gained from the last, allowing us to fine tune each one. Batch 7 benefits from an extended secondary maturation in the most exquisite Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks, revealing opulent layers of baked ginger and mocha, with a mānuka honey and raisin buttercream finish. I believe this is the finest expression of our 21-year-old we’ve released to date.”

Following increased visibility after The GlenAllachie 21-year-old featured in the second season of Netflix’s hit show Squid Game, the release arrives as interest in the expression continues to grow globally.

Bottled at its natural cask strength of 51.9% ABV, the whisky is offered in its most transparent form, without added colouring or chill filtration.

The release also follows the recent arrival of batch 13 of the distillery’s acclaimed 10-year-old Cask Strength, a whisky that has collected numerous accolades since launching in 2018, including World’s Best Single Malt at the 2021 World Whiskies Awards.

The GlenAllachie 21-year-old Cask Strength Batch 7 is available now from The GlenAllachie Distillery and online at www.glenallachie.com with a UK RRP of £297.99. This expression will become available globally in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit www.theglenallachie.com .

Tasting notes:

COLOUR: Opaque Mahogany.

NOSE: Baked ginger and mocha, followed by honeycomb, spiced orange and candied hazelnuts, with toasted cinnamon and cocoa.

TASTE: Black cherries, mocha and poached red apples, followed by mānuka honey, crystallised ginger and muscovado sugar, with damson plums, raisin buttercream and treacle.