Penderyn veröffentlich 25 Jahre alte Abfüllung – limitiert auf 420 Flaschen

Im Februar kündigte die walisische Penderyn Distillery die Vorbestellungsmöglichkeit für den neuen Penderyn 25yo an, abgefüllt aus dem ersten Fass der Brennerei. Nun ist diese rare Abfüllung, die für 1200 britischen Pfund verkauft wird, tatsächlich erschienen. Die Flasche mit der Nummer 1 will man offensichtlich getrennt verkaufen und erwartet sich dafür eine Preis von 6.000 Pfund.

Alles Weitere dazu in der Aussendung, die man uns seitens der Agentur von Penderyn für Sie geschickt hat:

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Penderyn Distillery Lands Ultra-Rare 25-Year-Old Welsh Whisky as Luxury Aged Spirits Market Accelerates

Penderyn Distillery has just landed one of its rarest releases to date, with just 420 bottles of its 25-year-old Welsh single malt whisky available worldwide at £1,200 per bottle, as interest in ultra-aged and collectible spirits continues to rise.

The release arrives at a time when the economics of rare whisky are becoming increasingly compelling for collectors and investors alike. According to Dataintelo, the global super premium whiskey market was valued at $12.8 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach $24.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.5 percent. Within that market, the 21-years-and-above segment is projected to be the fastest-growing age tier, expanding at 9.4 percent CAGR through 2034.

Against that backdrop, Penderyn’s 25-year-old expression enters the market with the kind of scarcity that drives both desirability and long-term value. With only 420 bottles in circulation, the release is aimed squarely at collectors who value age, provenance and rarity in equal measure. Interest is already building around the lowest-numbered bottles, with Bottle 1 from Barrel 1 understood to be attracting valuations of more than £6,000.

Stephen Davies, Chief Executive of Penderyn Distillery, said:

“This 25-year-old release is a landmark moment for Penderyn. It reflects the patience, craft and confidence required to bring a whisky of this age and quality to market, and it also demonstrates how far Welsh whisky has come in a relatively short time.”

“Collectors today are looking for more than scarcity alone. They want authenticity, heritage, exceptional liquid and a story behind the bottle. This release brings those elements together and gives Penderyn a powerful statement in the ultra-premium whisky space.”

The commercial logic behind the release is clear. Dataintelo reports that single malt accounted for 38.4 percent of the super premium whiskey market in 2025, making it the largest product segment, while specialty stores led distribution with a 36.4 percent share and online sales are projected to grow at an 11.2 percent CAGR through 2034. Those figures point to a luxury drinks market increasingly shaped by informed buyers, curated retail and digital discovery.

For Penderyn, the arrival also reflects the strength of the brand’s wider growth story. The distillery marked its 25th anniversary in 2025 with more than 140 international awards, exports to over 50 countries and production capacity of up to 2.3 million bottles annually across its three distilleries in Penderyn, Llandudno and Swansea. Penderyn has described that as a 130 percent increase in production capacity in recent years.

That scale matters because mature whisky is a long-game business. Dataintelo notes that supply constraints are structural in older whisky because distilleries must commit stock decades in advance, creating natural scarcity for 21-year-old and older expressions. In other words, bottles reaching shelves today reflect production decisions made in the early 2000s or earlier, which is one reason well-aged whisky commands such a premium.

Penderyn’s distinct production style also strengthens its position in that space. The distillery uses its unique Faraday still to create a light, fruity and flavoursome spirit, with new make produced at around 92 percent ABV before maturation and reduction. That elegant house style, combined with long maturation and careful cask management, has helped Penderyn carve out a clear identity in a category traditionally dominated by Scottish and Irish names.

As a Welsh producer, Penderyn carries another important point of difference. The company was founded in 2000 and is widely described as the first distillery in Wales for more than 100 years, helping revive Welsh whisky production on a commercial scale. Today, with exports spanning key markets including France, Germany, the USA, Ukraine and China, Penderyn is part of a broader world whisky conversation that increasingly rewards originality as much as heritage.

Davies said:

“Penderyn has always believed Welsh whisky could stand confidently on the world stage. Releases like this 25-year-old show that Wales can compete in the rarest and most prestigious end of the market, not only in terms of quality but in collectability and global appeal.”

With only 420 bottles available at £1,200 each, and with collector attention already focusing on the most sought-after editions, Penderyn’s new 25-year-old release captures the economics of modern luxury whisky in one bottle: limited supply, long maturation, global demand and a fast-rising reputation for Welsh single malt.